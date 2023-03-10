If you’ve decided to book a maternity photoshoot to document this special time in your life, the next step is figuring out what to wear. The best maternity dresses for a photoshoot will be plenty comfortable to wear thanks to bump-friendly features and make you feel stunning. As you shop, consider the theme and location of your shoot — whether you’re taking your photos in a woodsy spot, on the beach, in a favorite indoor location, or even in the snow!

There’s many different maternity dresses on Amazon, so consider the following factors when choosing the best one for your photoshoot.

When it comes to bump-friendly designs, maternity-specific dresses are likely a better option than sizing up on an ordinary dress because they are designed to accommodate your baby bump with features like extra fabric in the mid-section and ruching. Some maternity dresses may even have an open front design that’ll totally show off your bump, should that pique your interest.

Finally, there are so many aesthetic elements to consider when choosing a dress, including different necklines and sleeve lengths, as well as extras like a sash, ruffles, lace, and more. Consider whether you’re going for a more simple and subdued look, a statement-making option, or something that falls in between, and choose a dress that aligns with your style.

Shop The Best Maternity Dresses For A Photoshoot

In a hurry? These are 10 of the best maternity dresses for a photoshoot:

These maternity dresses would make excellent options for a photoshoot — and they all happen to cost less than $100.

1 A Fan-Favorite Maternity Dress With Major Drama Saslax Maternity Off-Shoulder Circle Gown Amazon $40 See On Amazon With an incredible 4.5-star rating overall after 8,500-plus reviews, it’s clear that this maternity dress is a popular option on Amazon for maternity photoshoots. The elegant gown is a true showstopper with its flowy train, sweetheart neckline, off-the-shoulder design, and long sleeves. Made from a combination of rayon and spandex, the dress is designed with a bit of stretch and a loose silhouette from the waist down. Choose from tons of solid color options, including vibrant choices like this peachy color and yellow, or neutrals like black, white, and camel. One reviewer wrote: “Best dress ever for maternity photos! [...] This blew my expectations out of the water. Its a lot of material but that made for beautiful photos. The material is sturdy and pretty thick so its not see through which had been a concern of mine before ordering. [...] Made our photoshoot perfect in my opinion.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Available colors: 18

2 A Faux-Wrap Dress In A Wide Range Of Colors & Patterns Xpenyo Maternity Maxi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This short-sleeve maternity dress is definitely one of the more versatile options on this list — it’d look amazing in maternity photos in a variety of locations, and you could also wear it for other occasions like a baby shower. The maxi-length pick features an empire waist that’ll hit right above your bump, and the dress flows out from there. Another perk? The faux-wrap front is actually breastfeeding friendly should you wear this dress once your baby arrives. Shop it in more than 30 solid and patterned options, including florals, leopard, and snakeskin. One reviewer wrote: “So glad I got this dress! I wanted something I could wear for maternity photos but also on the daily. I am pregnant with twins and 29 weeks along. This dress is soft and stretches very nicely.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large | Available colors: 33

3 An Open-Front Maternity Dress For Just $20 Mother Bee Off Shoulder Maternity Gown Amazon $20 See On Amazon This machine-washable maternity dress from Mother Bee only costs $20 (such a steal!), and it doesn’t sacrifice when it comes to style. Designed to show off your baby bump, the dress features an open front design with a long fabric skirt and a small train. (Reviewers have noted that there’s enough fabric to style the dress so that the front is closed for photos as well.) The top part of the dress is fitted — and an off-shoulder neckline and long sleeves complete the look. One reviewer wrote: “It fit perfect and was very durable. I wore it for a photoshoot and it got soaked by the ocean and still held up/looked great. I would recommend!!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large | Available colors: 8

4 A Shorter Sheath Option With A Pleated Front LaClef Knee Length Maternity Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon While simple in design, this LaCleff style is an option that’d look lovely in maternity pictures, and you could also easily rock it after the fact to a special event, work, or a nice dinner out. Made from a machine-washable combination of viscose, nylon, and spandex, the dress is quite stretchy overall — and that’s a good thing since it’s a pull-on style. Features include an empire waist, a pleated front, and a rounded neckline. The hem hits right at the knee, and the dress is sleeveless. One reviewer wrote: “It was stretchy, breathable, and oh so comfy! I was 35 weeks pregnant in the pictures [...] I felt so beautiful in this dress. I wish I had bought more!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large | Available colors: 10

5 A Flowy Tulle Maternity Dress Ever-Pretty Off-Shoulder Maternity Dress Amazon $60 See On Amazon This maternity dress has a feeling of whimsy to it. It’s made from layers of sheer tulle to flit and float as you move in it. (Don’t worry: It also has a non-transparent layer underneath for coverage). The dress is floor length with unique tulle sleeves to round out the design. A zipper closure in back makes for easy on and off. One reviewer wrote: “This dress was so dreamy for our maternity photos on the beach! Perfect amount of fabric to be flowy and magical.” Available sizes: 4 — 26 | Available colors: 7

6 A Maternity Dress With A Convertible Neckline Kentysill Maternity Maxi Gown Amazon $66 See On Amazon With its convertible design, the neckline on this maternity dress can be changed in dozens of ways. Wear it as a halter, in a criss-cross design, or even as a one-shoulder option ... it’s totally up to you! The skirt part of the dress is loose with a longer train, making it perfect for photoshoots. And it even has a thigh-high slit for some drama. One reviewer wrote: “I planned on wearing this for my maternity photos. For the price the quality is fantastic. I like it so much I just ordered another color for my babymoon and maybe even my shower! You can do so much with this dress! Buy it! you will not regret it.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available colors: 6

7 A Maternity Dress With A Hi-Low Hem In Tons Of Colors Mother Bee Maternity Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon For a photoshoot on the more casual side, this Mother Bee maternity dress is a good match. But more casual doesn’t mean boring. The dress is actually packed with adorable features like ruffles, a hi-low hem, and a faux wrap front. Made from a machine-washable blend of rayon and spandex, this style features an A-line silhouette that might be a bit more figure-hugging than some other options on this list. It’d show off your bump great! Plus, it comes in dozens of colors. One reviewer wrote: “This is the perfect dress for a photo shoot. It fit perfect and the color is just as pictured. Can't wait to do my maternity pictures just] days from now!!!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large | Available colors: 36

8 An Off-The-Shoulder Maternity Dress With Sheer Lace Saslax Maternity Dress Amazon $66 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers describe this Saslax maternity dress as “so comfortable and romantic” and a “beautiful dress that flows like a dream,” so you can rest assured that it’s worth a buy for a photoshoot. The dress is made from see-through lace (except on the bust, which is opaque), and it boasts a floor-length A-line skirt with two splits at the legs — some wearers choose to push the fabric to the side allowing their bare bump to show, while others let it hang in front for a bit of extra coverage. Other features of this dress include long, billowy sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a train for added drama. One reviewer wrote: “I got this dress for my maternity photoshoot and it fit me beautifully! The shape and cut really makes you feel like royalty.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large | Available colors: 10

9 A Fitted Maternity Dress To Show Off Your Bump Glampunch Maternity Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon If you’re looking to show off your bump, this maternity dress from Glampunch will do just that — the mermaid style will hug your curves! And despite its fitted nature, reviewers on Amazon confirm this option is soft, stretchy, and comfortable, so you can’t go wrong. The machine-washable dress features an off-the-shoulder top with a ruffle detail, and it’s floor length with a small train. One reviewer wrote: “I was skeptical at first to even purchase this dress, but took a chance and was soooooo happy I did. It was made very well and with amazingly soft material. Very so nice to my skin. It was a perfect fit for my maternity photoshoot.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large | Available colors: 14

10 A Dramatic Tulle Maternity Gown With An Open Front FangJian Tulle Maternity Dress Amazon $92 See On Amazon With layers upon layers of billowing tulle fabric, this maternity dress is a serious stunner. The dress features a totally open front to show off your growing baby bump. (Many Amazon reviewers opted to style this with color-coordinated underwear) Other features of this maternity dress include an off-shoulder, sweetheart neckline, and a zipper closure in back. Choose from a variety of solid colors. And when it comes to fit, many reviewers have recommended sizing up. One reviewer wrote: “The dress was very beautifu [...] just like the picture and my maternity photos were stunning with this dress. I definitely would recommend.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large | Available colors: 23

11 A Maternity Dress With A Pretty Flower Sash KIM S Maternity Maxi Dress with Flower Sash Amazon $43 See On Amazon This floor-length maternity dress has a straight fit, a V-neckline, and three-quarter-length sleeves — but the coordinating flower sash is a fun addition to the look. (The sash is removable, too.) The rayon-blend fabric offers some stretch to accommodate your growing baby bump, and caring for the dress is easy — just pop it in the washing machine when it needs a cleaning. One reviewer wrote: “Its beautiful! I bought it for a maternity photoshoot and it turned out great. The fit was nice and the color was vibrant.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Available colors: 17

12 An Under-$30 Sheer Lace Dress With A Plunging Neckline COSYOU Maternity Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This lace maternity dress is sheer with a plunging neckline to show off your skin. And let’s just say Amazon reviewers are infatuated with both the dress and the price. It has garnered a knockout 4.5-star rating on the site after more than 4,000 reviews — with one reviewer specifically commenting, “I don't think you'll find a more stunning dress for maternity pictures at a better price.” The dress boasts an A-line silhouette and long sleeves. While you can absolutely wear this dress for pictures in any location, many reviewers specifically utilized it for a dreamy milk bath photoshoot. (Plus, the dress is machine washable, should you decide to do the same.) Pair it with coordinating undergarments or rock it on its own — whatever you feel comfortable with! One reviewer wrote: “This was amazing for my maternity photos! The lace is just perfect for milk bath or styled shoot to really show off the bump. LOVED!” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large | Available colors: 26

13 A Maternity Dress With A Statement Train OLEMEK Maternity Gown Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re hoping for an elegant maternity dress with a super long and dramatic train, this one certainly checks all of those boxes. The bottom part of the dress is made from floaty chiffon, while the top part is fitted to showcase your baby bump. And while this pick only comes in a “one size” option (meaning you are taking a bit of a chance on it when it comes to fit), the saving grace is that it’s made from a super stretchy cotton blend fabric that’ll work for many different people — and Amazon reviewer confirm it! Other features of this dress include an off-the-shoulder design with a small arm sleeve, as well as a sweetheart neckline. One reviewer wrote: “One size does fit all! Done beach pictures and fabric was great! I am a size 22 and it fit me amazingly no issues.” Available sizes: One size | Available colors: 15

About The Recommender

As a mom of two young children, Jenny White has spent countless hours researching baby-related products to determine the best of the best picks. She also took maternity photos while pregnant with both kiddos, so she’s tried on her fair share of maternity dresses. Jenny has written for Romper since 2019, as well as other publications like Bustle and Elite Daily. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.