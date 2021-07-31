When you’re expecting, it can be a challenge to find a maternity dress that fits your body as it changes. The best maternity dresses can grow with you and highlight your bump in comfortable designs and fabrics. From go-to options for everyday wear to fancier ones for special events, there’s a wide range of dresses to suit your style and might become your favorite additions to your pregnancy wardrobe.

When shopping, consider when and where you’re planning to wear the dress. Shorter sleeves and hemlines can be ideal for warmer weather, while more coverage can help keep you comfortable in cooler temperatures. Beyond that, think about if you’re looking for something casual or a little more elevated. Pleats, ruffles, lace can add a decorative touch if you need a fancier maternity dress for work or special events like photo shoots and baby showers. Alternatively, simple ruching adds a decorative element to more basic silhouettes. There are even dresses you can wear during pregnancy and beyond, and some can double as hospital gowns for labor and delivery or come with hidden openings you can use for nursing.

When shopping for maternity clothes, choose comfortable fabrics — various cotton, spandex, and viscose fabrics are popular, but it’s possible to find great polyester options, too. Also be on the lookout for how sheer the fabric becomes when stretched. Ideally, a maternity dress should have some stretch for maximum comfort and adjustability, but it’s possible to find nice maternity dresses without as much stretch with elastic waistlines and flowy silhouettes that move with you can make non-stretchy fabrics more comfortable to wear during pregnancy.

Ready to start shopping? Check out these fashion-forward Amazon finds below.

1. A Classic Maternity Tank Dress For Everyday Wear

This budget-friendly and versatile maternity tank dress is a classic dress you can style up or down, depending on your mood. It is made with a breathable, stretchy rayon and spandex blend, making it a dependable choice for warmer spring and summer days. One reviewer wrote, “The fabric is light and stretchy and very breathable, but not see-through.” It comes in 24 different colors and patterns, so you’re sure to find one for whatever occasion you’re shopping for — try pairing it with a denim jacket for casual outings or add a blazer for a more polished look.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 24

One reviewer wrote: “For the price, this is amazing. I got it yesterday and paired it with a jacket and cute sandals for a casual dinner. SO comfy and versatile as I keep growing my baby bump. I was worried about the fit because im big on the hips and thighs but it fit great. True to size.”

2. A Maxi Maternity Dress For All Occasions

A versatile maxi dress is a key staple for just about any maternity wardrobe, and this one fits the bill. The rayon-spandex blend dress has an elastic wrap-around waistband that highlights your belly without being too constricting. Plus, its long length and V-neck design adds an elegant touch you can dress up for formal events or nights out on the town. It comes in dozens of different colors and patterns, including both three-quarter-sleeve and short-sleeve options.

This dress is made with a good amount of stretch and is perfect for growing bellies, but you shouldn’t have to worry about it being see-through. One reviewer compared the feel of the dress to “a comfy nightgown but not sheer at all,” adding that it “looks nice enough that I can wear it to the office.” Shoppers have reported that it’s lightweight and breathable for warmer weather but comfortable to wear through autumn, too.

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 36

One reviewer wrote: “It fits so comfortably, the fabric is so soft and stretchy. Nicely made. I absolutely love this dress. It’s light enough to wear during spring/summer warm weather but also appropriate for fall.”

3. A Versatile Labor & Delivery Maternity Dress

Maternity dresses don’t get more multifunctional than this one: Wear it as a casual dress while pregnant, use it as a nightgown at the hospital, and keep it handy for postpartum nursing. Shoppers have described the rayon-spandex material as lightweight and stretchy, and one reviewer attested that it’s “so soft, but thick enough to not be see through.” Another person added, “I wore it pregnant to shop today and because of it’s cute flowy look I will wear it after baby too!”

This is a dress you’ll want to stow in your hospital bag — in addition to being super comfortable, the dress has a drapey V-neck that you can pull down for post-delivery assessments or breastfeeding your baby. One reviewer described: “I over-packed my hospital bag for labor and delivery. This is the one thing I really used. It was perfect for after delivery. Super comfortable, soft, and easy to nurse in.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 21

One reviewer wrote: “THIS is a must have. Omg, I'm so impressed with this night gown (though I plan on wearing it as a dress as well). It's soooooo comfortable, looks great on, is flowy, and fits true to size. Perfect for summer! I'm excited because I can wear this now and will also be able to wear it after baby comes (the front pulls down easily and will be perfect for nursing). I'm buying two more because I know I'll be living in this gown.”

4. This Comfortable Maxi Dress With Pockets

When you’re shopping for maternity dresses, who says you can’t go with non-maternity options? Take this on-trend maxi dress for example, which many shoppers have worn throughout their pregnancies. “Lived in this dress during my pregnancy,” wrote one reviewer. “So comfortable and at such a great price!!!” In addition to being stylish, it has all the comfort and functionality you need for everyday wear (take a peek at those nifty pockets). The dress has elasticity at the waistline, plus it’s made with a polyester that holds up well when stretched. One reviewer wrote, “It’s lightweight enough for summer, but it’s not see through.” With more than 9,000 reviews on Amazon and an overall 4.5-star rating, you can bet this dress is going to land you plenty of compliments during and after your pregnancy.

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available styles: 34

One reviewer wrote: “I used this as a maternity dress and it’s also so casual that I packed it in my hospital bag and wore it home from the hospital after a second csection it was very comfortable. As an already plus size moms and it’s hard to find affordable maternity clothes this made life easier and I can still wear it after baby. I tie a little knot in the bottom and it’s supper cute.”

5. A Charming Maternity Dress With Ruffles

With a pleated bodice, delicate ruffles, and sweet bows on the adjustable spaghetti straps, this maternity dress gives off major cottagecore vibes. While the polyester-viscose material might not have any stretch, the smocked backing and loose silhouette make it feel breathable and forgiving — a major plus for growing bellies. It also has a light lining underneath to prevent any sheerness. It’s a charming addition if you’re making a trip to the beach or planning a cute babymoon picnic, and it comes in four patterns (light blue, dark blue, green, and a white and purple pattern), as well as a similar A-line style with a bow in the front in 12 more patterns.

Available sizes: Small — XXL

Available styles: 4

One reviewer wrote: “Such a cute material and pattern! I got this to wear at my baby shower and I loved it! I felt so cute and stylish with the soft green color & cheetah print. I bought a large and it fit just right with extra room. The tie straps make it easily adjustable to fit just about anyone!”

6. This Form-Fitting Maternity T-Shirt Dress

This comfy T-shirt dress could work for almost every occasion — and with more than 6,000 positive ratings and counting, it has garnered a lot of fans. While the overall look is fairly simple, it features a form-fitting silhouette and ruching on the side. One reviewer wrote, “It looks cute layered or alone & can easily be dressed up or worn super casual.”

The versatile dress is made with a blend of rayon, viscose, and spandex that’s “super stretchy,” according to several reviewers. Reports on the sheerness are somewhat mixed, so if that’s something you’re concerned about, it would be smart to choose a darker hues. (If you’re opting for a lighter version, consider wearing skin-colored undergarments.) One fan noted, “I wore this almost daily towards the end of pregnancy because it’s so dang comfortable.” It’s a must-have casual dress for many shoppers — and if you’re anything like some of them, you may end up wanting to order it in multiple colors. You also can choose from short- and long-sleeve options.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 43

One reviewer wrote: “These were my favorite dresses while I was pregnant. Soft, stretchy, comfortable without looking super maternity. Easy care too! They fit my whole pregnancy at my regular size.”

7. A Swing Dress You Can Wear During & After Pregnancy

This plus size knee-length dress is serving up major fashion points with its pleated skirt and scoop neckline. Although it’s not specifically designed for maternity wear, it has enough stretch and elasticity to wear while pregnant, thanks to the rayon-spandex blend fabric. One reviewer noted, “The material isn't too thin but isn't so thick that it doesn’t flow well.” It comes in a wide range of colors and designs, giving you plenty of options to work with. One reviewer described it as “a really cute maternity dress that I will be able to wear when I am no longer pregnant.” Equipped with pockets, it balances practicality with style — all at a price that won’t break the bank.

Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available styles: 29

One reviewer wrote: “Love this dress! I used this dresses for my babyshower and the way the dress is made it looks perfect on pregnant bellies! I still use it even not pregnant and it fits great and looks good! ”

8. This Knee-Length Maternity Dress With A Pleated Waist

In need of a sleek yet comfortable dress for social events or business settings? This knee-length maternity dress has you covered. It’s pleated at the waistline to give you extra room around the belly as it grows. It’s made with a viscose, nylon, and spandex blend, which “has a bit of a stretch to it,” according to one reviewer — and many customers agree that it’s not see-through. One fan summarized: “Comfy, stretchy without being thin/sheer, super cute and polished looking.” Plus, it comes in both sleeveless and three-quarter-sleeve designs, giving you options for different seasons and occasions.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 15

One reviewer wrote: “ I work in a professional environment and needed something to wear to work. The length hits me right at the knee (after washing), the bump has room to spare for growth over the next few months, and the fabric is stretchy and breathable. So many compliments on this dress! I bought two colors and plan to buy more! :)”

9. A Gorgeous Lacy Maternity Dress

With more than 3,600 ratings on Amazon to date, this eye-catching lace dress is a tried-and-true choice for maternity photo shoots — and according to multiple shoppers, it can make you feel “like a goddess.” It has a dramatic train at the bottom which looks great fanned out for pictures and ruffle sleeves that fall off your shoulders. There’s also lining within the bottom of the dress to prevent sheerness — though reviewers have observed that the back of the top is designed to be sheer. Aside from the lace, it’s made with a stretchy polyester and spandex blend. There are also seven different colors to choose from, which range from a soft light blue to a deep wine red.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 7

One reviewer wrote: “This dress was everything I hoped for. It was comfy and fit exactly as expected. It looked SO good for my maternity pictures.”