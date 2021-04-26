Fashion

39 Cute Maternity Swimsuit Options

Cannonball!

by Kinsey Gidick

Pregnant and need a swimsuit? Here’s the good news. The apparel industry has finally gotten smart about designing cute maternity swimsuit styles and there are many brands and price points to choose from. Just look at this list of cute maternity swimsuit options.

Thanks to the dawn of the tankini, some moms might not even have to splurge on a two piece. They can just buy a maternity swim top. Or, for those more interested in a one piece, you’ll be happy to know that the mushroom look of yore is gone. In its place are sleek, sophisticated, SPF-protected, and, dare we say, even sexy maternity swimsuits.

And, because staying cool in the pool is just as important while pregnant as it is postpartum, swimwear designers have even crafted nursing swimsuits, so you don’t have to completely disrobe mid-swim to feed your baby. With their carefully concealed openings, moms can feel confident in their swimwear while still managing the important duties of motherhood.

But perhaps the best news of all is that attractive and comfortable maternity swimwear is now available for all shapes and sizes from petite to plus-size so everyone can enjoy the beach, river, pool, or nearest watering hole. Heck, when you’re growing a baby on a hot June day, even a run through the sprinkler sounds pretty enticing.

One Piece Maternity Swimsuits

A basic one-piece swimsuit can be the ticket to freedom for a pregnant woman. It means she can hop in a pool and float away, released from the heavy bonds of her growing baby, without the worry that her swimsuit bottom is not fitting the way it should. These looks include comfortable takes on the one piece in simple colors and patterns.

Leopard Suit
Motherfigure

Sizes S - XL

Amalfi Suit
Andie

Sizes XS - XXXL

Plus-Size Halter Maternity Swimsuit
Yours

Sizes 12 - 28

One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Nordstrom

Sizes 6 - 14

Mama Swimsuit
H&M

Sizes XL

One Piece Wrap Swimsuit
Kindred Bravely

Sizes M - XXL

Beatriz One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Nordstrom

Sizes 6 - 14

Two Piece Maternity Bikinis

Even if you shied away from bikinis in the past, you may want to show off your baby bump now. So why not rock a bikini? Whether you’re going for a skimpy dare-to-bare look or something a bit more conservative, there’s something for everyone here.

Curved Hipster Bikini Bottom
ASOS

Sizes 12 - 26

Prego Daisy Skirted Bikini
Swim Outlet

Sizes S - XL

Black Maternity Bikini
Seraphine

Sizes XS - L

Antibes Bikini
Hatch

Sizes L - XL

High Waist Bikini
A Pea in A Pod

Sizes XS - L

Bandeau Maternity Bikini Top
Nordstrom

Sizes S - XL

Two Piece Maternity Tankinis

The thing about a tankini is it gives the coverage of a swimsuit with the freedom of a two piece so you won’t feel restricted in any water activities you enjoy while pregnant, and going to the bathroom is way easier in a two-piece, pregnant or not. These choices are flexible enough to not constrict your bump.

Swim Dress Tankini
Amazon

Sizes 8 - 28

Flounce Tankini
Amazon

Sizes S - XXL

Maternity Tankini Top
Gap

Sizes XS - S

High Neck Maternity Tankini
PinkBlush

Sizes S - XL

SPF 50+ Tankini
Motherhood Maternity

Sizes SX - XL

Scalloped Tankini
Kohl's

Sizes XS - XXL

Ruched Tankini
Motherhood Maternity

Maternity Nursing Swimsuits

It’s hard enough to get a sticky swimsuit off when you’re not pregnant. Try wriggling out of one while holding a wailing baby desperate to nurse. No fun. That’s not a problem, however, with these cleverly designed nursing swimsuits all with hidden snaps to let you easily nurse while enjoying the water.

One Piece Nursing Swimsuit
Motherhood Maternity

Sizes S

One Piece Breastfeeding Swimsuits
Amazon

Sizes S - XXL

Nursing One Piece Swimsuit
Shade Swim

Sizes 8 - 20

Wrap Maternity Nursing Swimsuit
Walmart

Sizes XS - L

Nursing Swimsuit
Seraphine

Sizes XS - L

Zipfront Nursing Surf Suit
Peachy Mama

Sizes XS - XL

Sexy Maternity Swimsuits

Is there ever a time you’ll feel more voluptuous than when you’re pregnant? So go ahead and show off your curves, yes all of them, with these sexy maternity swimsuits. Whether it’s an off-the-shoulder suit or a peekaboo tankini, each let’s you embrace your sensual pregnancy body.

Ruffle One Piece
Walmart

Sizes S - 5XL

Cut-Out Maternity Swimsuit
A Pea in a Pod

XS - S

Off The Shoulder Maternity Suit
PinkBlush

Sizes S - L

Maternity Crochet Bandeau Tankini
Target

Sizes S - M

Bandeau Twist One Piece
Target

Sizes S - L

Swimsuits with UPF

Ultraviolet Protection Factor, or UPF, is a standard used to measure sunburn protection in clothing. So UPF swimsuits are those that protect you from UV rays. If you’re sensitive to sun, these suits will give you another layer of protection while offering a fashionable look for your next pool party.

Smocked Waist Maternity One Piece UPF 50+
Motherhood Maternity

Sizes 1X - 3X

UPF 50 Striped Women's Maternity Suit
Amazon

Sizes XS - XL

Longsleeve Maternity Swim Top UPF 50+
Motherhood Maternity
Scallop Trim Suit UPF 50+
Walmart

Sizes M - L

Cover-Ups

An essential element of swimwear, the cover-up allows you to go from pool to dinner, beach to boardwalk, and thankfully apparel designers have made them for pregnant women too. Rather than simply include kimono coverups, here are a few variations on the including a tube dress, jumpsuit, and even a duster.

Tie-Front Duster
Target

Sizes S - XXXXL

Maternity Tube Dress
Amazon

Sizes S - XL

Jumpsuit Cover Up
Amazon

Sizes S - 5XL

Shirt Dress Cover Up
Somersault

Sizes XS - 2XL

Only thing you need now is some strong SPF and a great sun hat and you’re ready to make a splash.