There’s something about connecting with your baby while they’re in the womb that helps you choose their name. But having some parameters, like a certain vibe or sound you like from a baby name, can help you narrow down your choices. For many, choosing a letter like boy names that start with “E” is a good starting point. Honestly, “E” boy names offer a lot of options to choose from that can be the perfect match for your beautiful baby boy.

Names like Ethan and Elijah strike a traditional chord when you think of “E” names, but there are so many more. Some “E” boy names can give you a vibe from an older era, like Earl. But you also have some pretty cool modern names like Enzo that can feel like the unicorn in a room of conformity. The determining factor is to decide what you are going for when naming them.

Whichever name draws you in is always the best answer and the perfect fit for your little one.

Within the plethora of boy names that start with “E,” there’s a good mix of classic, unique and modern, so you’re bound to find what you’re looking for.

1 Ezra Margion Superal / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Ezra is a Hebrew name that means “help” and is also one of the most endearing boy names that starts with “E.” It has such a cute, spunky vibe, and the nickname Ez is so fun.

2 Eli Eli has a sweet charm to it that brings to mind the football player Eli Manning. It’s a popular short name that means “ascended, uplifted, high.”

3 Emerson If you or your spouse is named Emery, then this name was made for you. Emerson is an adorable moniker. But what makes it yours is that the English name means “son of Emery.”

4 Ezekiel Ezekiel is recognizable as a biblical name from the prophet who wrote the self-titled book. The Hebrew name means “God strengthens,” and I must say, Zeke is a pretty cool nickname.

5 Eaton If you’re looking for a name that has a sweet ease to it, like a gently flowing river, see how much you love Eaton. This English boy name that starts with “E” means “riverside.”

6 Emmanuel The name Emmanuel wraps around you and warms your heart. A perfect emotion when thinking of your baby boy. It’s Hebrew for “God is with us.”

7 Ember There’s something about the Hebrew name Ember that not only catches your attention, but also pulls you in. And it’s the start of an amazing life story — your sweet boy’s beginning. It means “appointed by God.”

8 Elijah The Hebrew name Elijah is another biblical name that’s popular for boys. Not to mention that “Yahweh is God” is a meaning that holds a lot of weight.

9 Easton Easton, which means “east town,” originated as an English last name. But it’s a pretty cool first name for your baby boy that you won’t get tired of hearing.

10 Eric Eric is among the top “E” names for boys and there’s bound to be one in a group of kids. If you love it and want that name to be yours, grab it. It’s Old Norse for “eternal ruler.”

11 Elliot If you’re looking for a name that sounds smart, consider Ellito. The Hebrew name is an older fancy boy name that starts with “E,” and it means “Jehovah is God.”

12 Ethan NickyLloyd/E+/Getty Images Ethan stands out as a classic boy name that starts with “E” and feels very strong and steady. it makes sense, considering this biblical name is Hebrew and means “solid, firm.”

13 East If you’re looking for a precious, meaningful name for your precious baby boy, consider East because it’s where the sun rises. A directional name can be a cool way to give your baby focus as they grow.

14 Edward The Old English name Edward fits in at the top of the traditional boy names that start with “E.” It means “wealth, guardian.”

15 Emory Emory, a spin on the name Emery, is a strong boy name that starts with “E.” Although Emory means “industrious,” it’s also close to the word emerald, which makes it sound like a gem for your baby gem.

16 Ernest Some names give off more mature, intellectual vibes, and Ernest is one of them. If you’re looking for that, see if you like Ernest. It’s German for “serious, resolute.” Ernie is also a great nickname.

17 Eugene Eugene isn’t a name you’d hear among many boys these days because it’s more common in older generations, and that’s OK! You can bring the Greek name for “wellborn, noble” back.

18 Eddy Eddy is a fun, shortened version of Edward and a positively cute name for your little one. It means “wealthy guardian.”

19 Elias Elias is a sweet boy's name that holds a reverent meaning. This name sounds close to Eli and Elijah but has its own bit of personality for your little one. It’s Greek for “Yahweh is God.”

20 Everett If you’re looking for an “E” name with a sophisticated sound, Everett fits the description. It’s the English variation of Eberhard and means “brave as a wild boar.”

21 Emmett Here’s another gender-neutral name that makes the cool list of boy names that start with “E.” Emmett is an English name that means “universal,” which means your boy will fit easily in any room.

22 Evan While Evan is actually a gender-neutral name, it’s more commonly used as a boy name. It’s the Welsh version of John and means “God is gracious.”

23 Ellis If you’re looking for an “E” name that feels both familiar and unique, see how Ellis feels. It was an English last name that later began to be used as a first name that means “benevolent.”

24 Edgar English for “wealthy spearman,” Edgar has an interesting feel that reminds you of an older time. I don’t know how many little Edgars there are anymore, so your little “E” name guy will definitely feel unique.

25 Emiliano Emiliano is an Italian name that means “work.” It’s a pretty cool “E” name with a lot of personality that you’ll love.

26 Eddison Eddison has a historical flare that makes it a classic “E” name. If it’s important for you to pass on names or relatable meanings in the family, this one may fit. It’s English for “son of Edith or Adam.”

27 Ennis Ennis is a rare “E” name that has an endearing charm. The Irish name means “from the island” and works if that is a part of your story. Meaning if you’re from the islands, or your baby was conceived or born on one.

28 Eastman This boy’s name is English for “grace protector.” Despite the length of Eastman, it has an adorable simplicity. It’s also great to pair with short middle names like Kai or Dean.

29 Elroy Jesus Vivas Alacid / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Did you know that Elroy is a royal “E” name? It exudes strength and means “the king.”

30 Elmo There’s a magic in the furry red friend Elmo from Sesame Street that mesmerizes every child. But it’s also a sweet and unique name for a boy. It means “beloved.”

31 Ernie Ernie is another famous Sesame Street character with an “E” name. It’s an English variation of Ernest that means “serious, resolute,” and if you get the feeling that will be your baby boy’s personality, go for it.

32 Edan Edan has its own lane among “E” names. This Irish name is perfect for your bouncing boy full of energy since it means “little fire.”

33 Enzo This Italian name for “home-ruler” comes with its own character. Enzo would be an ideal name for your baby boy with a big personality.

34 Edom Edom colors outside the lines of common “E” names, and actually means “red.” If that’s your favorite color, then Edom should be a the top of your list — a unique name with a cool meaning.

35 Ebenezer Most people associate the name Ebenezer with Scrooge from A Christmas Carol. But it’s more appropriate to match it with the person he became at the end of the story because it means “help.”

36 Ephraim Ephraim isn’t an “E” name you would often hear, but that gives it a special appeal. This biblical name is Hebrew for “fruitful, fertile, productive.”

37 Eliab Eliab should definitely be an option when you’re looking for “E” names. And it would fit snuggly if you plan to use “E” names for all your children. It’s Hebrew for “God is my father.”

38 Earl Earl originated as an English aristocratic title. But it was later adapted as a name and is now less common than it is in older generations. If you love it, it’s yours.

39 Edmund Edmund, English for “fortunate protector,” is a solid boy name that starts with “E.” And you can even go with the nickname Ed or Eddy for your little man.

40 Ellington This gender-neutral English name has a classy sound that turns up the charm. It means “Ellis’ town,” and comes with some pretty great nicknames.

41 Edwin If you name your baby boy Edwin, he’ll be the friend others want to hang around. Here’s why — the name Edwin is English for “wealthy friend.” It has such a classic, traditional feel.

Searching for names can be stressful, but relax and enjoy the process. Pretty soon, you’ll be looking into the loving eyes of your little one.