Chrissy Teigen Has No Time For Attacks On Meghan Markle's Miscarriage Essay

After one especially unkind tweet attacked the Duchess of Sussex, Chrissy Teigen defended Meghan Markle's miscarriage essay. The Cravings cookbook author knows all too well how much courage it must have taken for Markle to lay bare the pain of pregnancy loss after recently dealing with her own, and she made it clear how much that criticism could wound a woman going through the same situation.

On Wednesday The New York Times published a powerful essay by Markle called "The Losses We Share," in which she revealed that she and her husband Prince Harry had suffered a miscarriage in July. As Markle wrote in her essay, "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

While many, many people praised Markle for sharing her grief in an effort to shine a light on "a cycle of solitary mourning" that has traditionally shrouded miscarriage, there were also some critics. One of whom (a man) wrote, "Is anyone really questioning the pain and sheer awfulness of suffering a miscarriage, or are they perhaps criticising Meghan’s decision to write a 1,000 word op-Ed about herself? What does it add to the resources already available for those who go through a tragedy like this?"

Teigen, who suffered a pregnancy loss of her own in September and was also criticized for talking about it publicly, responded in a tweet, per Buzzfeed: "Award for today's absolute piece of s**t goes to," that Twitter user, adding, "Congratulations, piece of s**t."

While Teigen later deleted the tweet, she went on to explain that she won't be tweeting much because she's in "a bit of a grief depression hole" after her own experience.

Chrissy Teigen defended Meghan Markle's essay about miscarriage.

The mom of two wrote her own emotional essay for Medium about the loss of her third pregnancy, a baby boy she and husband John Legend named Jack, in October. Like Markle, Teigen encouraged moms who have suffered pregnancy loss to share their own stories with others, "The worst part is knowing there are so many women that won’t get these quiet moments of joy from strangers. I beg you to please share your stories and to please be kind to those pouring their hearts out. Be kind in general, as some won’t pour them out at all."

When people respond so negatively to essays like Markle's and Teigen's, is it any wonder some moms don't share their own stories of pregnancy loss?

Those two women are out there fighting the good fight. Fighting to make the world a safe space for women to talk openly about pregnancy loss. Fighting so other women won't have to.