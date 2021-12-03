Christmas

best christmas gift. faceless pregnant woman in a red dress hugs her belly against the background of...
How To Throw A Festive Christmas-Themed Baby Shower To Remember

From invites to games to cakes to favors.

by Ashley Ziegler

It’s not a requirement that every baby shower have some kind of theme, but if you’re going to do one, you should do it right. If you’re throwing the shower during the holiday season, then you might be on the hunt for some festive Christmas-themed baby shower ideas. Sure, one could argue that it’s one more event for people to attend during such a busy season, but if there’s anything that can make the most wonderful time of the year even more joyful, it’s celebrating a baby.

There’s a lot to love about a Christmas-themed baby shower: the cozy vibe, the sweet treats, an excuse to wear sequins, and, of course, the decorations. In fact, anyone who hosts a baby shower this time of year gets off kind of easy when it comes to the decor since a lot of homes and event spaces will have their halls decked out already, so there’s not too much more to do.

Still, you can’t totally phone it in as a host, so here are some Christmas-themed baby shower ideas to help you start planning.

Christmas-Themed Baby Shower Invitations

First things first, you have to get the guests to the party. Thankfully, there is a surprising number of Christmas-themed baby shower invitation options out there, so you’ll be able to find something without much fuss. When choosing the invite, think about the direction you’re taking the theme. Do you want more of a wintery theme or a bright and colorful look with lots of elves, reindeer, and Santa decorations? Or, maybe you want to throw a classy event with gold and silver accents. Whatever you’re thinking, your invitation should reflect that vibe.

Decorations For A Christmas Baby Shower

Again, assuming you’re throwing the Christmas-themed baby shower during the holiday season, you probably won’t have to do too much in terms of decorating, but you can’t totally skimp out on it either. Some things you may consider getting are banners, balloons, and signs that are more specific to the baby shower itself, rather than just Christmas in general. Also, put a little extra effort into finding some on-theme plates, napkins, straws, and centerpieces. Think poinsettias, evergreen branches, sparkly straws, and festive plates and platters.

Entertaining Christmas Baby Shower Games & Activities

We all know that the main event at any baby shower is the gift opening, but you still need to entertain the guests a little while they’re there, and that's where the games and activities come in. You can easily take this into two directions: give a classic baby shower game a Christmas twist and/or add a baby aspect to a traditional Christmas activity. Here are some ideas.

  • Gingerbread baby cookie decorating
  • The ice cube melting game, but with a tiny tree or present in it
  • Don’t say “baby” game, but also add in the word “Christmas” for an extra challenge
  • See who can come up with the most Christmas song lyrics with the word “baby” in 5 minutes

Of course, you can add a little extra Christmas cheer to the party by playing some holiday music or even having a classic movie playing on the TV on mute.

Christmas-Themed Baby Shower Cake Inspo

What’s nice about holiday baby showers is that you can get a basic dessert from a local bakery and it’s automatically on theme. If you want to add more of a baby shower element to your cake, consider adding a cute cake topper, like one that says “Santa Baby,” “Tiny Mistletoes,” or “Little Snowflake.” Of course, you can skip the cake entirely and serve guests cake pops, cakesicles, cupcakes, or a decked-out hot chocolate bar to make things a little easier (both to serve and to eat).

Christmas Baby Shower Favors

Don’t forget to send the guests home with a thank you gift after the party. Since it’s the season of giving, keep in mind that they’re probably going to be bringing home a lot of stuff from various parties this time of year, so you can keep it pretty simple like a hot cocoa kit, an ornament, a seasonal-scented candle, or even just some candy or Christmas cookies.

Remember, your Christmas-themed baby shower ideas don’t have to play too much into the baby aspect of the event if you don’t want them to. Thankfully, the Christmas season offers plenty of inspiration all on its own.