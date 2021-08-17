14 Cute Maternity Dresses In Every Shade Of Blue

Oversized sweatpants and stretchy leggings are your friends in those long 40 weeks of pregnancy, but at some point (like oh, you’re baby shower), you’re probably going to need to put on something a bit more formal. These blue maternity dresses are perfect for your baby shower (you can wear blue if you’re having a boy or a girl),and you may even get a chance to rewear them after the big day (because your friends still get married even when you’re nine months pregnant).
From crisp shirt dresses to breezy boho prints and black tie maternity gowns that are actually really cute, there’s a blue maternity dress here for every person and every type of baby shower. From afternoon teas, casual brunches, or big baby shower bashes, there’s a dress here that you’ll look and feel great in.
Most of them have a hint of stretch or are made from an airy, breathable material, because the last thing you want is to feel constrained, itchy, or otherwise uncomfortable on the day that’s mean to celebrate all things you and your baby-to-be. Read on for maternity dresses that are special enough for your shower.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.