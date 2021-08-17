14 Cute Maternity Dresses In Every Shade Of Blue

Oversized sweatpants and stretchy leggings are your friends in those long 40 weeks of pregnancy, but at some point (like oh, you’re baby shower), you’re probably going to need to put on something a bit more formal. These blue maternity dresses are perfect for your baby shower (you can wear blue if you’re having a boy or a girl),and you may even get a chance to rewear them after the big day (because your friends still get married even when you’re nine months pregnant).

From crisp shirt dresses to breezy boho prints and black tie maternity gowns that are actually really cute, there’s a blue maternity dress here for every person and every type of baby shower. From afternoon teas, casual brunches, or big baby shower bashes, there’s a dress here that you’ll look and feel great in.

Most of them have a hint of stretch or are made from an airy, breathable material, because the last thing you want is to feel constrained, itchy, or otherwise uncomfortable on the day that’s mean to celebrate all things you and your baby-to-be. Read on for maternity dresses that are special enough for your shower.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A Ruffled Blue Maternity Dress From Amazon Maacie Women Maternity Cami Dress Amazon Available In Sizes S-XXL $22.39 see on amazon If you’re looking for a dress you’ll wear anywhere and everywhere post baby shower, this will be your go-to. It works for errands when paired with white sneakers, or dress it up and wear it a more casual wedding or shower. In the colder months, you can layer with a denim jacket.

A Blue Caftan Dress From Madewell rujuta sheth Marie Cinch Kaftan Dress Madewell Available In Sizes S/M- $119.97 $195 see on madewell So while this isn’t technically maternity, it’s roomy with a whole lot of room to grow. Caftans have an effortlessly chic vibe that will take you from baby shower to beach or a nice dinner, plus it’s made of airy viscose that’s perfect for summer days.

Blue Patchwork Maternity Dress From Hatch The Nessa Dress Hatch Available In Sizes 0-3 $90.30 $258 see on hatch The Nessa dress is a beautiful option regardless of what season your shower is in. It’s made of a lightweight cotton in a fun dual print with roomy long sleeves. It’s a steal of a price right now, just note that it’s final sale.

A Blue Bodycon Maternity Dress From Baby Bump Boutique Ice Dress The Baby Bump Boutique Available In Size 2XL $33 see on the baby bump boutique This bodycon marbled dress is a wow-moment that will look amazing in photos. It perfectly hugs your bump, but the long sleeves and turtleneck on top make it appropriate for most occasions. Plus the stretch material keeps it comfy.

A Blue Strapless Maternity Gown From Etsy LaDiWithABaby Strapless Maternity Gown Etsy Available In Sizes S-XL $195 see on etsy This navy blue maternity gown is gorgeous if your shower is a more formal event (or if you just want to be the dressiest person there). It’s made of a quality ponte knit material, and the white bow gives it a nautical vibe.

A Sweatshirt Maternity Dress From Asos Mamalicious Maternity Sweater Dress ASOS Available In Sizes XS-XL $64 see on asos Here’s a big sweatshirt you can wear to your shower if you’re just not feeling hard clothes. The drawstring waist will grow with you through your pregnancy and after, and the wide hem and cozy hood offer fun details on a comfy style.

A Blue & White Striped Maternity Maxi Dress From Old Navy Maternity Striped Tiered Maxi Dress Old Navy Available In Sizes XS-XXL $44.99 see on old navy Effortless and airy, this flowy striped maxi looks pulled together while being super comfy. Perfect for baby showers or a hot summer day, this viscose cotton blend drapes beautifully and will hold up even after several washes (it’s machine washable too).

A Navy Maternity Shirt Dress From A Pea In The Pod Ripe Button Front Maternity Dress A Pea In The Pod Available In Sizes XS-L $88 see on a pea in the pod Wear an oversized button up, but make it chic with this shirt dress in classic navy. The poplin fabric has a crispness to it that still looks sharp after a day of celebrating your baby-to-be.

A Swiss Dot Maternity Dress From Pink Blush Blue Swiss Dot Tiered Maternity Dress Pink Blue Maternity Dress Available In Sizes S-XL $65 see on pink blush maternity Swiss dots have a playful romantic feel, and the ruffled hem and puff sleeves give this dress a super feminine feel. This would be a beautiful and comfortable dress for a baby shower, and it’s polyester, which means you don’t have to worry too much about wrinkles.

A Drapey Maternity Gown From Ingrid & Isabel Kimono Maternity Maxi Dress Ingrid & Isabel Available In Sizes XS-L $69.99 $128 see on ingrid & isbael Finding a maternity dress for a formal event can be annoying, but this drapey dress has your back. It’s made with a bit of spandex for a comfy stretch which is helpful if you buy the dress a few months in advance, unsure of what exactly your bump will look like by the time your shower rolls around.

Boho Maternity Maxi From Target The Nines by HATCH™ Sleeveless Tiered Maternity Dress Target Available In Sizes S-XXL $34 $40 see on target Hatch is a well-loved maternity brand, and its line for Target is super cute at a lower price point. This breezy style in a blue floral print is tiered for a flowy fit, plus it’s lined, so it’s airy without being see-through (even with flash photography).

Blue Maternity Wrap Dress From Pink Blush Light Blue Chiffon Plus Maternity Wrap Dress Pink Blush Available In Sizes 2X-3X $72 see on pink blush A classic wrap dress is always in-style. This gauzy blue dress has an elastic waist so the tie stays put, plus it’s double-lined so it’s light without being sheer.

A Blue Maternity T-Shirt Dress Rib Knit Maternity T-Shirt Dress Motherhood Maternity Available In Sizes XS-M $15 $39.98 see on motherhood maternity For days when only a tee will do, there’s this rib knit t-shirt dress in a fun cobalt color. It’s made of rayon and spandex and can easily be dressed up or down with shoes and accessories.