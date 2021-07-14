These 20 Pink Baby Shower Dresses Suit Every Style & Occasion

There are so many things to prepare for when you’re expecting a baby, and one of the more fun tasks is finding what you’re going to wear to your shower. What you hope to wear depends on a lot of factors, but if you’re on the hunt for pink baby shower dresses, you’ll be happy to know that there are some really great options to choose from. Whether the shower is on a chilly fall day or a hot summer afternoon, there is a pink dress for you.

While it’s not uncommon for moms-to-be to want to wear pink dresses if they’re having a baby girl, this is by no means a requirement for a baby shower (shoot, I wore a blue dress to mine and was pregnant with a girl). With its various shades, from mauve to blush to pastel to bright and bold, pink is one of those colors that looks great on anyone. And sure, dressing on-theme is always a little extra fun at a shower, but what’s more important is how you feel about yourself in the dress.

Besides the color, the other thing to consider is the style of your baby shower dress. Do you want something casual or maybe a cocktail dress? A light, flowy dress? Are you a fan of lace or ruffles? There is a lot to consider, so here are some gorgeous pink baby shower dresses to help get you started on your search.

1 A Pink Dress For Fall "Rose" TurtleNeck Dress Black Elephant Designs Available in sizes S-2XL $55.49 See on Black Elephant Designs Perfect for cooler weather, this rose-pink-colored turtle neck dress is made from Ponte fabric, giving it a heavier weight that won’t make you too hot. It also has a hint of spandex in it, so while it is a flowy dress anyway, there’s also still room for your bump to grow.

2 A Flowy Floral Print Maternity Dress By Angel Maternity Angel Maternity Floral Maternity/Nursing Wrap Dress Nordstrom Available in sizes XS - XXL $59.95 See on Nordstrom You can wear this light, flowy dress to your shower and long after because it doubles as a maternity and nursing dress. It has a traditional wrap front with a tie that allows you to fit the dress to your body size, and it’s made from 100% viscose so you can toss it into the washer when it needs to be cleaned (just be sure to line dry it).

3 A Plus Size Dress From Pink Blush Maternity Light Pink Chiffon Long Sleeve Pleated Plus Maternity Maxi Dress Pink Blush Maternity Available in four colors and in sizes 1X - 3X $84 See on Pink Blush Maternity This stunning dress is perfect for baby showers, weddings, parties, or just any day where you want to feel like a million bucks. It has a faux-wrap design with an elastic waist and a tie as well as cuff sleeves with buttons for a stylish touch.

4 A Pink Maternity Dress From Amazon For Under $20 Bhome Maternity Dress Flying Sleeve Casual Pregnancy Summer Dresses in Pink Amazon Available in several colors and in sizes S - XL $19.39 See on Amazon Both stylish and budget-friendly, this pink dress has flutter sleeves and ruched sides for a perfect fit as your bump continues to grow. It’s made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex, so it’s soft and stretchy and you’ll basically want to live in it long after your shower is over.

5 A Comfy Maternity Sundress From Old Navy Maternity Floral-Print Tie-Neck Maxi Sundress Old Navy Available in sizes XS - XXL $44.99 See on Old Navy With a gorgeous floral print, a tiered skirt, and a cute tie neckline, this maxi dress is a great pick for anyone looking for something that can be dressed up or down. Add some gold jewelry and wedges for your shower, then put on a jean jacket and flip-flops for hanging out after the party is over. Oh, and the best part? It has pockets.

6 A Custom Made Etsy Pink Maternity Dress LaDiwithaBaBy, Mauve Gown with Ruffle - Tea Party Maxi Dress Etsy Available in two colors and in sizes S-XL $195 See on Etsy Get a custom fit with this dress by LaDiwithaBaBy on Etsy. It’s handmade from Ponte knit fabric and has a subtle hi-lo hemline so you can show off your shoes. The dress is available in standard sizes, but if you need something customized, simply send the shop owner a note and she will be happy to work with you.

7 A Short-Sleeved Pink Maternity Dress From Target Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel, Short Sleeve Side Shirred Maternity Dress in Pink Floral Target Available in various colors and in sizes S - XXL $24.99 See on Target This dress is as comfortable as any casual dress, but the print gives it a more dressy look. It pulls over the head, falls around the knees, and has a stretchy, fitted style with ruched sides so it will grow right along with your bump.

8 A Silky ASOS Dress In Blush Pink ASOS DESIGN Maternity Satin Midi Skater Dress In Blush ASOS Available in sizes 4 -16 $50 See on ASOS For something that’s not super casual, but is definitely gorgeous, consider this blush pink satin dress. It’s cut so that you can still wear your favorite bra and features shoulder pads and a stretchy waist, giving it a totally unique but stylish look.

9 A Stylish Short Maternity Dress By Savi Mom Savi Mom Venice Long Sleeve Maternity Dress Nordstrom Available in sizes XS - XL $75 See on Nordstrom Mamas looking for a dress with a shorter hemline should consider this pretty piece. The skirt has a tiered style with ruffles and both the waist and sleeves have gathering details to offer some stretch.

10 A Comfy Long Sleeve Dress From HATCH The Heidi Dress HATCH Available in sizes 0-3 $268 See on HATCH This dress is the perfect combination of style and comfort because the flowy silhouette leaves plenty of space to grow (and breathe) without making the dress look frumpy. The front cuts straight down, but the back has a little ruffle detailing to give it a unique look.

11 A Pink Midi Dress By Ingrid & Isabel Flutter Sleeve Maternity Midi Dress in Pink Multistripe Ingrid & Isabel Available in sizes XS - M $118 See on Ingrid & Isabel Perfect for your baby shower, or just brunch with your friends, this dress features a tiered skirt, ruffle sleeves, and pockets. Also, thanks to the cut, you can still rock this dress long after you’ve had the baby.

12 A Puff Sleeve Dress From The Nines By HATCH At Target The Nines by HATCH Puff 3/4 Sleeve Maternity Dress in Pink Target Available in two colors and in sizes XS - XXL $32 See on Target HATCH dresses can be on the pricier end, but you can get similar styles on a budget thanks to the Target line, The Nines by HATCH. This tiered dress can easily be dressed up or down and would be perfect for a baby shower.

13 A Cute Gingham Maternity Dress From ASOS New Look Maternity Short Sleeve Wrap Tiered Dress in Pink Gingham ASOS Available in sizes 4 - 14 $44 See on ASOS For a cute summery look, check out this flowy ASOS dress with a gingham print. It’s made from lightweight fabric, is mid-length, and would look good dressed up or down.

14 A Plus Size Pink Shift Dress From Pink Blush Maternity Light Pink Solid Crochet Trim Maternity Plus Shift Dress Pink Blush Maternity Available in two colors and in sizes 2X and 3X $59 See on Pink Blush Maternity This may be the most comfortable maternity dress, ever. It’s double-lined and made from a super soft, lightweight fabric that gives it a tee-shirt type feel. It also features a little crochet detailing along the waist, giving it a little extra style from your average shift dress.

15 A Comfortable Flowy Dress From Baby Bump Boutique Breeze in Pink Baby Bump Boutique Available in two colors and in sizes S-L $60 See on Baby Bump Boutique With its long sleeves and ankle-length cut, you can wear this swiss dot dress all year long. It has a tiered shirt, sleeves with gathered detailing, and a tie at the neck that can be undone for a v-neck style.

16 A Made To Order Bright Pink Baby Shower Dress From Etsy LaDiwithaBaBy, Hot Pink Dress Etsy Available in sizes S - XL $205 See on Etsy Wear this to your baby shower, and basically any other chance you get because this made-to-order dress is absolutely fantastic. It has a subtle hi-lo hem, is made from a Ponte knit fabric, and can even be worn post-baby.

17 A Classic Pink Maternity Sheath Dress from Nordstrom Angel Maternity Tie Up Maternity/Nursing Sheath Dress Nordstrom Available in sizes XS - XXL $69.95 See on Nordstrom The sheath dress is a classic, and this one is perfect for a baby shower. It has an adjustable tie waist, a crew neckline (so you can wear your favorite bra with it), and it has hidden panels for breastfeeding post-baby.

18 A Pink Lacey Maternity Dress From ASOS Little Mistress Maternity Lace Detail Midaxi Dress in Blush ASOS Available in sizes 4 -12 $124 See on ASOS Why not use your baby shower as an excuse to rock some lace? This dress has a pleated skirt that will continue to fit your bump as it grows, a high neckline with lace detailing that goes all the way down the three-quarter length sleeves, and a keyhole back to give it even more style.

19 A Sexy Pink Bodycon Dress From Baby Bump Boutique Tiffany in Pink Baby Bump Boutique Available in sizes S - XL $37 See on Baby Bump Boutique This fitted dress has a sexy off the shoulders cut and a v-neckline so it will not only look great at your shower but also on your next date night. It is ribbed like a sweater, hits mid-calf, and has a deep v-cut on the back to match the front.

20 A Pink Maternity Dress For Under $20 From Amazon Ecavus Women's Maternity Dress in Pink Amazon Available in several colors and in sizes S - XL $19.99 See on Amazon Affordable and cute, this dress is made from lightweight, stretchy fabric and slips on and off over the head. It has a ruffled hem and cut-out shoulders but, even though it’s fitted, it does not have ruching at the side (so you may want to size up).

With so many gorgeous pink dress options out there, the hardest part isn’t finding a dress, but rather choosing which one to wear for your shower. Good luck with that, by the way, because I don’t know how you’ll be able to narrow down the list.