These 26 Hilarious Pregnancy Memes Are So Relatable RN

Throughout the nine-month (ish) journey called pregnancy, there's a sense of camaraderie among moms. With those phantom pains, crazy cravings, "morning" sickness, inability to hold your bladder, and hormonal escapades, hilarious pregnancy memes are often the one thing keeping expecting moms sane. Well, that and jalapeños with chocolate ice cream at midnight. Just me? OK. Regardless, when your baby is keeping you awake by kicking all night, you're going to need something to make you laugh.
Luckily, the internet comes to the rescue, as usual, during late nights awake or the fifth trip to the bathroom. Because if you think you're the only one experiencing pregnancy woes, you're definitely not. There are an endless amount of memes to hilariously sum up exactly what you and many other expecting moms go through every day. Whether you're feeling uncomfortable, irritable, hungry, tired, or just plain over your baby bump, moms everywhere can definitely relate.
Especially if you don't have a close friend or family member to go through pregnancy with you, swiping through memes on a rough day offers a strange combination of humor and comfort in relating to others who are going through the same experiences. Even if you have a truly uncomfortable moment (or several) throughout your pregnancy, remember that others totally get it, and I promise you'll be able to laugh about it later. I won't specify, however, whether you'll be laughing from the humor or lack of sleep. But in the meantime, check out some of the most hilarious pregnancy memes floating around the net right now.