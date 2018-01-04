These 26 Hilarious Pregnancy Memes Are So Relatable RN

Throughout the nine-month (ish) journey called pregnancy, there's a sense of camaraderie among moms. With those phantom pains, crazy cravings, "morning" sickness, inability to hold your bladder, and hormonal escapades, hilarious pregnancy memes are often the one thing keeping expecting moms sane. Well, that and jalapeños with chocolate ice cream at midnight. Just me? OK. Regardless, when your baby is keeping you awake by kicking all night, you're going to need something to make you laugh.

Luckily, the internet comes to the rescue, as usual, during late nights awake or the fifth trip to the bathroom. Because if you think you're the only one experiencing pregnancy woes, you're definitely not. There are an endless amount of memes to hilariously sum up exactly what you and many other expecting moms go through every day. Whether you're feeling uncomfortable, irritable, hungry, tired, or just plain over your baby bump, moms everywhere can definitely relate.

Especially if you don't have a close friend or family member to go through pregnancy with you, swiping through memes on a rough day offers a strange combination of humor and comfort in relating to others who are going through the same experiences. Even if you have a truly uncomfortable moment (or several) throughout your pregnancy, remember that others totally get it, and I promise you'll be able to laugh about it later. I won't specify, however, whether you'll be laughing from the humor or lack of sleep. But in the meantime, check out some of the most hilarious pregnancy memes floating around the net right now.

1 Cheers To The Freakin' Weekend pregnantchicken on Twitter Hasn't everyone secretly wanted to stay inside all weekend with ice cream, pizza, and good TV? The funny thing is that once you have a legitimate excuse to do it, i.e. baby bump, it doesn't always seem so appealing. Don't be too bummed though, because it's still pretty relaxing.

2 So Close Honestly, slip-on shoes are way better anyway. Maybe you need a little break from laces.

3 It's Been 84 Years... authorhmacht on Twitter At a certain point in your pregnancy, you're bound to lose track of time and hit a stage where it's simply just been too long.

4 Sacrificial T-Shirt babybumpduds on Twitter If it looks comfy, you're allowed to put it on.

5 Don't Mess With The Pregnant Lady parijatdesh on Twitter Being pregnant can also mean you're nauseous, hormonal, and exhausted, so definitely approach with caution.

6 Bladder Hugs becomingmomspa on Twitter I'll willingly pee myself a little if it means that my baby is giving a happy hug to my bladder.

7 I Feel Pretty, Oh So Pretty jodzanibaa on Twitter This is an actual photo of me at nine months pregnant. No, but seriously, I'm sure countless expecting moms can relate.

8 From Excited To Pregnant AF becomingmomspa on Twitter Is it appropriate to be in the "boo no wine" stage the entire nine months of pregnancy?

9 Unpack The Bowling Ball loviasia on Twitter If mama's going to suffer, everyone's going to suffer with her!

10 Truly Sleeping Like A Baby cutandpastels on Twitter Although many will tell you to get all the sleep you can before the newborn comes, for some expecting moms, sleep doesn't come easily. Just look at it as sleep training for parents, helping you get ready for the lack of sleep that is a newborn.

11 *Insert Jeopardy Theme Song* healthybabyinfo on Twitter "To travel or not to travel?" becomes your go-to question during the last few weeks of your pregnancy.

12 Don't Ask bellefit on Twitter In case you missed it, don't ask a woman if she's pregnant at any point and time. Unless she's physically giving birth, and then it might be OK to ask.

13 Seriously, Stop Asking pregnantchicken on Twitter The last trimester of your pregnancy is a lot like a broken record. People ask the same questions, you give the same answers over and over.

14 STFU iheartpregnancy on Twitter Anytime someone tells you about their horrible, no-good day, simply ask them if they're growing a human life. It should put things into perspective.

15 I Told You Not To Ask... iheartpregnancy on Twitter Seriously though, do not ask. Chances are it's not twins and you're making an expectant mom feel kind of weird.

16 Why Is This So True? samuelmoen1 on Twitter Getting heartburn during pregnancy is far from uncommon, but that doesn’t make the experience any less stressful. You’re like, come on, body: just let me eat.

17 The Way To The Heart Is Through The Stomach Can't both the head and the stomach be right?

18 The True Relationship Test If you want to either test your patience or test your relationship (or both), enter the stage of putting together a piece of IKEA furniture for the baby room.

19 Pregnancy Is Hard Work windowtothewomb on Twitter It's hard growing a new life. Allow yourself to lounge around and feel zero guilt.

20 It’s A Legit Question Particularly for your first pregnancy, it’s easy to be on high alert. Were those labor pangs, or just a regular ache?

21 For Real Suddenly the heat feels about a hundred times worse. Being pregnant in the summertime is no joke.

22 For-ever It’s like time slows down just when you’re closest to being done. You just want to meet your baby already.

23 Why Not Both? For some people, pregnancy means getting way more acquainted with the feeling of nausea than they ever intended.

24 Oh Noooo At some point, simply flipping over again isn’t going to happen. It’s more of a process.

25 Yes, I’m Familiar. Sure, people are just trying to be helpful. But sometimes that morning sickness just isn’t going away with a few nibbles of crackers.