For most women, depending on the exercise and activity, doctors encourage them to remain as active as they were before they were pregnant. Not only does this potentially help you feel better during pregnancy, but exercising and activity can prepare you to have an easier labor and delivery. But this advice can change depending on what sport you’re into, like snowboarding during pregnancy. Whether you’re a pro or just hitting the slopes to have a little fun, is snowboarding while pregnant a safe activity?

If we know that sledding while pregnant comes with some restrictions, it’s probably a safe bet that snowboarding during pregnancy does, too. Much like ice skating during pregnancy and skiing during pregnancy, the big fear is impact — you don’t want to take a big fall or hit a tree while enjoying your winter activity and possibly harm you and your baby.

Can You Go Snowboarding While Pregnant?

Snowboarding isn’t exactly an easy sport. Snowboarding requires balance and high speeds, and if you’re a novice, you’re especially not used to all it entails. It’s probably best to sit this one out for fear of hitting something or falling.

Dr. Lora Shahine tells Romper that you should especially avoid snowboarding during pregnancy if you have a history of complicated pregnancies or are being watched closely by your healthcare providers for cervical issues or bleeding. OB-GYN Kecia Gathier agrees, telling Romper, that even if your pregnancy is perfectly healthy, this is the kind of strenuous activity you need to check with your healthcare provider about. With high impact activities like snowboarding during pregnancy, you have an additional worry of placental abruption, preterm labor, and preterm premature rupture of the membranes (PPRM).

Shutterstock

What Winter Activities Should I Avoid During Pregnancy?

Even if you’re a pro snowboarder, it may be safer to skip the slopes during pregnancy — especially as your pregnancy progresses and you become more of a fall risk. But obviously ask your doctor. Along with sledding, skiing, ice skating, and other strenuous winter activities, there’s a lot to consider during pregnancy. If you really want to snowboard, ask your doctor how you can best manage the sport and maybe make some modifications.

Experts:

Dr. Lora Shahine, double-board certified in reproductive endocrinology, infertility, obstetrics, and gynecology, author, and founder of the Center for Recurrent Pregnancy Loss.

Dr. Kecia Gathier, MD, MPH, FACOG, a double board-certified physician in OB-GYN and Maternal Fetal Medicine, and director of Perinatal Services at NYC Health.