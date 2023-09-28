For many people, tattoos are a way to mark major life events and personal transformations. Experiencing a miscarriage, pregnancy loss, or stillbirth is life-changing, which is why some parents decide to get a miscarriage tattoo during their healing journey. If you’re looking for a pregnancy loss tattoo that speaks to you, start by thinking about miscarriage quotes and songs about loss that make you feel understood. And of course, take a look at what other moms and dads have chosen for their own ink.
Until it happens to you, you may not realize that miscarriage affects approximately 10% to 20% of pregnancies. If a pregnancy loss occurs after 20 weeks’ gestation, it’s considered a stillbirth, which occurs in one in 175 pregnancies in the U.S., per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you’re looking for miscarriage or pregnancy loss tattoo ideas, it’s important to know you’re not alone, and there are other parents out there walking the same road as you.
The tattoo you choose can be small and subtle, or large and vibrant. It could be a visual representation of your little one — like a tattoo of their footprints, or a winged angel baby — or something more symbolic, like a floral or bird-inspired piece. Some parents opt to ink their baby’s name on their body, or a simple word to describe what this chapter of their life has been like.
Whatever you choose for your miscarriage tattoo, may it bring you some peace to know your baby is always with you.