Shopping for petite clothes can be a bit complex — just ask anyone who’s done it. Add a growing baby bump and the need for specific sizing to the equation and what seems on the surface like an exciting opportunity to pick out some new clothes becomes a logistical nightmare. When I was pregnant for the first time nearly 11 years ago, shopping meant a trip to the mall to scour racks at the single pregnancy specialty store in my area that carried petite maternity clothes. Fortunately, times have changed. Now, you can now find plenty of affordable petite maternity clothes on Amazon — many under $40.

During my first pregnancy, if I needed jeans or a dress to fit my short frame, most regular maternity pieces available that fit my blossoming belly were entirely too long, not to mention expensive. Due in August, I didn’t have to worry much about shopping for tops with long sleeves, but know as a person with particularly short limbs that this task would have been a struggle as well. Thankfully, shopping for pregnancy attire today looks completely different than it did over a decade ago.

So, what happens when you need a baby shower dress that doesn’t drag the floor, but don’t have time to get it tailored? Or, you need shorts for a summer trip that fit your expanding waistline, but don’t hang loose across your bottom or practically touch your shins? Scroll down for some of the best finds on Amazon. The best part? The clothes come to you.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Plus size maternity tank top for petites Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Cooldri Performance Scoopneck Tank Top Amazon Available in sizes 1X-5X $10 $22 see on amazon If you’re a short person who also wears plus size clothing, this scoop neck tank from Amazon could be a staple maternity piece for your wardrobe. Available in black, green, two shades of purple, two shade of pink, orange, and turquoise, the Just My Size Plus-Size Cooler Performance Tank Top is perfect for layering. Though it’s not specifically marketed as maternity clothing, they have a shorter length than many pregnancy tops, so they’re great for petite wearers. Many reviewers on Amazon rave about the flowy look of these tanks and how well they work for a growing belly. Throw on a sweater or jacket to dress it up, pair it with a skirt, a pair of jeans, or your favorite shorts — the options are endless. Review: “I'm 25 weeks pregnant with twins and needs some tanks long enough to cover my belly but not hug every piece of my mid section. These work perfectly! They are super comfy. They fall just below my waist and are nice and loose fitting. I normally wear a 2x I ordered the 3x just to be sure they were long enough, and I'm glad I did!”

2 Petite maternity yoga shorts POSHDIVAH Maternity Yoga Shorts With 5" Inseam Amazon Available in sizes XS-XL $12.91 $19.99 see on amazon Looking for maternity workout shorts with pockets, but need a shorter inseam than traditional biker shorts offer? POSDIVAH’s maternity yoga shorts have a 5-inch inseam that work well for wearers with short legs. Made from moisture-wicking fabric that dries quick, they offer plenty of stretch all around. The athletic fabric is made from a 75% nylon and 25% spandex blend, so it isn’t too sheer or too thick, leaving you comfortable and covered while working out. Review: “I was never able to find biking shorts to fit when I wasn't pregnant and might just keep wearing these after the baby comes! The length is perfect (I got the 5") and not too long like a lot I have found. They also aren't super tight around the thighs which was also a problem I had with biker shorts. Great support on the belly and they have pockets! Highly recommend to anybody!”

3 Petite maternity lounge shorts Fitglam Maternity Lounge Shorts Amazon Available in sizes S-XXL $15.99 $25.99 see on amazon Comfort is the name of the game when you’re pregnant and shopping for clothes. These Fitglam maternity lounge shorts have an over-the-bump full panel waist design with plenty of stretch to accommodate a growing belly. Though not specifically labeled as petite maternity clothing, the 2.6-inch inseam is ideal for short legs. Made from a super soft blend of cotton, spandex, and rayon, these shorts are machine washable, and great for casual wear. They’re available in a variety of colors and patterns, and are also sold in packs of 2 so you can easily stock up. Review: “I give it 5 stars because during my pregnancy I didn’t want anything compression around my stomach and I also didn’t like the under belly style shorts. These are the perfect cozy waistband fit. It stays up but is somehow weightless feeling! I started wearing them around 20 weeks and I’m now 38 weeks still loving them. The material quality isn’t amazing, but they’ve been by far my most reached for item during pregnancy and the only thing I can sleep in. They’re definitely on the shorter length side but I’m 5’2 and it’s a great fit.”

4 Petite maternity bodycon dress Smallshow Women's Short Sleeve Maternity Dress in Wine Amazon Available in sizes S-XXL $19.99 $29.99 see on amazon For a dress that fits a petite frame, hugs every curve, and really shows off your bump beautifully without being too long, this Smallshow maternity dress is a top choice. This machine washable dress has plenty of stretch and comes in 24 styles, including solid colors, floral patterns, tie-die, and stripes. Great for everyday wear, you can dress it up or down depending on the occasion with a variety of cute accessories and layering pieces, making it a great staple piece in your petite pregnancy wardrobe. Review: “I am 28 weeks 5 days pregnant. 137 lbs, 5 ft, and about 38C/D in the bust. I ordered a small. It fits perfectly and I want every color!! Definitely room to grow and you can kind of adjust the length if you want to pull it up a little higher around the hips. Very lightweight and just a bit sheer, at least at the bottom. I haven't noticed that it's very see through anywhere else. It is so soft, lightweight and stretchy!”

5 Petite maternity pajamas Ekouaer Maternity Pajama Set Amazon Available in sizes XS-XXL $16.99 $32.99 see on amazon Made from a soft blend of spandex and rayon, this Ekouaer maternity pajama set is a cozy choice that’s ideal both during pregnancy and after for petite people. Slip-on shorts with a short inseam offer plenty of stretch, while the breathable fabric keeps you cool and comfortable. The top has a scoop neck and short sleeves with a double layer flap design that is easy to breastfeed in after birth. Review: “These are soooo comfy and are a very flattering fit while still being roomy. I ordered a robe and a shirt from the same brand and love all of them! I am petite and it’s hard for me to find regular clothes that dont look like im wearing something from someone else’s closet. This is a nice fit for me but i can tell it would also fit well on an ‘average’ person as well. The color is great (I got the emerald green) and it seems like nice quality, washes well too. These are easily my favorite ‘mom’ pajamas. My husband even said ‘nice new mom clothes’ the first time i wore them. While they are obviously pjs, somehow I look more put together in these rather than in a nightgown, robe or some mismatched shorts and t shirt. You could probably even wear the shirt as a nursing top with jeans, that’s how un-pajama-y these look.”

6 Petite maternity 3/4 sleeve top LaClef Peplum Pleat Maternity Top in Mustard Amazon Available in sizes S-XXL $22.99 see on amazon Sometimes the best maternity tops for petites are either super casual or extremely dressy, without much to choose from in-between. But this LaClef Peplum Pleat Maternity Top is the exception that rule. The 3/4-length sleeve is a great choice for petite wearers and the structure of the pleated empire waist design is simultaneously elegant and cute. It’s available in a variety of colors and patterns. Pair this top with leggings, jeans, slacks or shorts for a look that’s versatile, but still comfortable. Review: “Love this shirt - very comfy and flattering, while still being pretty! I’m 5’0” and about 160 pre-pregnancy weight. I ordered a medium and I wish I had ordered a large because it was a little more snug around my hips than I would like. I feel like ordering a large would have been perfect to get more of a flowy bottom on the shirt. But the medium still fits - it’s just a little snug around the waist. Order up a size if you want a looser fit!”

7 Petite long-sleeved maternity top Bhome Long Sleeved Maternity Shirt in Burgundy Amazon Available in sizes S-XXL $19.99 see on Amazon When you’re pregnant during cooler weather, tops with long sleeves that layer well are a must, but regular maternity clothing that fits your belly properly may have sleeves too long for petite-framed people. That isn’t the case with this Bhome long-sleeved maternity shirt. It’s designed to look like a hoodie, but made from thinner t-shirt style material with side ruching to accommodate a growing baby bump. A blend of cotton and spandex, this shirt is machine washable and comes in 35 different colors and patterns. Review: “My favorite maternity top! It’s very flattering I have it in 3 colors and will most likely continue wearing these even after giving birth. Love the length and that they’re on the thinner side like a t shirt and not a sweater. Most maternity clothes look like a potato sack. Sleeves are on the shorter side I just pull them up to make more of a 3/4 sleeve which is actually prefer over long sleeve. So the sleeve length might be short if your wanting a full long sleeve. Highly recommend. Been wearing since about 27 weeks and am currently 38 weeks and length is still great and fully covers.”

8 Petite maternity leggings in plus sizes Motherhood Maternity Essential Stretch Crop Length Secret Fit Belly Leggings in Black Amazon Available in sizes XS-3X $20.99 $24.98 see on amazon Leggings are a pregnancy wardrobe staple. While full-length maternity leggings aren’t always a great fit for people with short legs, the cropped length on this pair of Motherhood Maternity Essential Stretch Leggings makes them a top pick for petite legs. Made from a super soft and stretchy cotton spandex blend, they have a 22.5-inch inseam and full over-the-belly front panel. Available in black, charcoal, and navy, these leggings are machine washable and come in sizes from XS to 3XL. Review: “I love them! I have bought 3 so far and these are all I wish to wear! I am waiting for other colors to restock, so I can get more. I’m petite- 4’11” and these cropped leggings fit me perfect above the ankle.”

9 Petite maternity v-neck tee in plus sizes Motherhood Maternity Short Sleeve Side Ruched V-Neck Tee Shirt in White Amazon Available in sizes XS-3X $27.93 see on amazon A great basic tee can work well as the base for so many different outfits when you’re pregnant. (And even when you’re not!) This Motherhood Maternity short-sleeved v-neck tee with side ruching is made from a stretchy blend of cotton, modal, and spandex fabrics, so it’s comfortable on a growing bump. It comes in plus sizes and is especially great for petite frames because even if the shirt is a little long at first, it’s mean to be scrunched up on the sides and will also appear shorter as your belly expands. It comes in a handful of solid colors and a few different patterns and is machine washable. Review: “Excellent stretch. Actually shows curves and distinction between boobs and belly instead of making you look like a blob. Not short like other similar shirts.”

10 Plus size petite maternity jeans Motherhood Maternity Super Stretch Secret Fit Belly Skinny Denim Jean in Dark Wash Amazon Available in petite sizes XS-XL, regular XS-3XL, and S-XL long $29.99 see on amazon When you’re expecting, your go-to pair of jeans is likely one of the first items in your closet that doesn’t fit well. A button and zipper over a growing waistline just isn’t the most comfortable thing, even when your regular jeans are particularly stretchy. That’s where Motherhood Maternity’s Indigo Blue Super Stretch Jeans come in. Made with their patented Secret Fit belly, the stretch panel is designed so that it can be folded under a bump or pulled over it, whichever is more comfortable for you. They come in a variety of washes and are available in petite, regular, long and plus sizes, so there are a ton of options to choose from. Review: “LOVE these maternity jeans! As a petite woman (5’ 2” with 29” inseam), these fit perfect!! Wish they had a few more shades...fit so perfect I might just wear them long after I’m not pregnant! Material is great - not thin leggings type material like other maternity jeans.”

11 Petite maternity wrap dress Hello Miz Maternity Wrap Dress Midi Length in Black Solid Amazon Available in sizes S-XL $29.99 see on amazon There is just something about a wrap dress that looks so effortless, yet totally polished. If this is the type of pregnancy style you’re after, but you need something that won’t drown a petite frame, this Hello Mix Maternity Wrap Dress is just perfect. The midi length has a high-low design that drapes across the belly and falls right around the knees in the front and is longer in back. The belt around this dress’ empire waist is functional, but also removable if you desire a more streamlined look. Beyond pregnancy, this dress is also a style that’s easy to breastfeed in, and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Review: “I bought a small and I am 5’ 1” and around 115 pounds. I bought it as a nursing dress for a wedding before I got pregnant and it was perfect. Now I’m expecting my second baby and it is a really cute dress to show off the bump!”

12 Petite denim maternity shorts Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Maternity Mid-Rise Shortie Shorts Amazon Available in sizes XS-XL $30.99 see on amazon Whether you’re pregnant in the summer or live in a warmer climate where denim shorts are a wardrobe staple nearly year-round, this pair of Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Maternity Shorts are perfect for petites. The mid-rise design has a smooth knit belly panel to comfortably cover your bump, while the denim itself also offers plenty of stretch around your hips and butt. Available in 4 washes and 5 styles, plus nearly 6,000 reviews and a 4.6 star rating, they’re one of the top picks for petite pregnancy clothing on Amazon. Review: “I have searched high and low for maternity shorts. Being 5ft 119 lbs, it’s ridiculously hard to find anything maternity that fits and doesn’t look frumpy. These are PERFECT. Look no further. I ordered the XS, normally wear a 2, and they fit with room to grow a bit. Couldn’t love these more!”

13 Petite maternity skinny jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Maternity Skinny Jeans in Royal Marina Amazon Available in sizes XS-XL, 30-inch inseam $33.14 see on amazon Another top denim option for petite maternity wear from Amazon is this pair of Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Maternity Jeans. They come in 8 different washes in both skinny and regular fit, each with various levels of distressed areas for a fashion-forward look. Made from super stretch denim, they have a knit tummy panel to support your bump and keep you comfortable. These jeans are available to order in multiple sizes, including a 30-inch inseam option that’s ideal for petites. Review: “I NEVER write reviews, but I wanted to second what another reviewer said about how the XS fits. I was a size 00 before getting pregnant and I figured I wouldn't find maternity jeans that fit. I was going to try and make it work with yoga pants and leggings through the Minnesota winter, but that was getting difficult and I broke down and ordered these jeans. The XS fits perfectly and I feel great in them. I am 24 weeks now and they should fit me for a while. The quality is good for the price as well.”

14 Petite maternity dress pants Alina Mae Stretch Maternity Casual Work Pant Amazon Available in sizes 0-2 to 16-18 $34.99 $39.99 see on amazon The Aline Mae Stretch Maternity Casual Work Pant is an ideal option for days when you need to put together a business casual look that fits your petite pregnant body. Made from a blend of rayon, nylon, and elastane, these trousers have a tailored fit and deep front pockets. The elastic waistband is adjustable to accommodate your growing bump, so it’s ideal for wearing throughout the duration of your pregnancy and postpartum. These pants are available in a variety of neutral colors and also come in wide leg and flare cut styles. Review: “Because of my petite body type most pants do not fit me right, but 5 months into my pregnancy these fit perfect and they’re adjustable around the waist.”

15 Petite maternity jogger pants Med Couture Maternity Jogger Pant Amazon Available in sizes XS-XL petite and XS-3XL regular $35.95 see on amazon OK, these are technically scrubs, but so many Amazon reviewers rave about how comfortable these Med Couture petite maternity joggers are. They’re made form a blend of polyester and spandex, feature a knit cuff on bottom, internal tie closure at the waist, and functional pockets in front and back. Though these pants are designed for anyone who has to wear scrubs to work through pregnancy, the lightweight and easy-to-care for fabric paired with a fit geared toward physical activity is actually ideal for anyone who just wants some comfy maternity pants to wear. They come in both petite and regular cut in sizes from XS to 3XL, so there are plenty of options available to find your perfect fit. Review: “These are so so comfy! My only recommendation is to size down! They are baggy on me. Bought a medium the first time but just ordered a small petite. Currently 27 weeks so will for sure fit better in the mediums as tummy gets bigger.”

For petite maternity clothes that are affordable, stylish, and comfortable, Amazon has you covered. Shop online now for petite pregnancy looks delivered right to your doorstep.