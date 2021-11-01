These Are The Best Places To Buy Petite Maternity Clothes

If you’re a short-statured person, buying clothes in general can be tricky. You might keep a tailor on call to cuff your pants or even dabble in the children’s section from time to time for shoes or shirts. But once a petite person becomes pregnant, shopping can get extra frustrating. Suddenly you need more space in the abdomen, but still require short lengths in pants and sleeves. It can be a maddening experience trying to make these two measurements meet in the middle, so to speak. So where can you buy petite maternity clothes?

To the internet! Online, there are a few retailers that haven’t forgotten smaller people. These places understand that individuals of all sizes have babies and have accommodated them with a variety of sizes. For shorter individuals, traditional maternity wear may end up looking far too bulky as fabric folds over on their small frames. These brands have adjusted their cuts to fit petite bodies offering everything from dresses to jeans, underwear to blouses.

No one wants to spend their pregnancy feeling frumpy. The good news is where to buy petite maternity clothes has become a much easier search. And you can get your shopping cart filled with petite maternity clothes by starting with this list of thoughtful brands.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Find Petite Dresses at Chicwish V-Neck Button Dress Chicwish Sizes S - M $47.18 $62.90 See ON CHICWISH Chicwish is an online retailer with that sells all kinds of clothing items, but for petite ladies, take a look at the petite dress section. All of these dresses are designed for smaller bodies, and when you’re in your early trimesters, this can work out perfect. Take Chicwich’s mini knit button down. With stretch in the knit, this petite dress can grow with you while still being cut for a smaller frame. A puff-sleeve pom-pom dress works the same way. Chic enough for work, its design has give to grow.

2 Grab Affordable Petite-Friendly Maternity Jeans at H&M Mama Super Skinny Jeans H&M Sizes XS - XL $34.99 SEE ON H&M Jeans are another story entirely. When it comes to wearing jeans while pregnant, you’re almost certainly going to want a maternity pair with a belly band. For that, turn to H&M. The Swedish brand has a robust maternity section that offers skinny jeans, straight jeans, and even jeggings (a mix between jeans and leggings). For sizes 0-4, the inseam is 30 ½. So you can wear them straight or cuff them up. Cute and affordable, you can wear these out during your pregnancy and not feel bad retiring them to the back of your closet afterward.

3 Check The Loft for Professional Petite Pants White Petite Maternity Jeans The Loft Sizes 0-18 $79.50 SEE ON THE LOFT Leggings might be great for a run to the grocery store or a day of cleaning the house, but if you have to report to work every day, you might need something a little more professional. That’s where The Loft comes in. Petite maternity white denim pants look fresh and clean, but are also work appropriate. At the Loft you can also find tasteful blouses, including loose fitting options you can wear for a day at work.

4 Old Navy has Petite Maternity Basics Maternity Side Pocket Leggings Old Navy Sizes XS - XXL $24.97 SEE ON OLD NAVY One thing many people don’t tell you when you become pregnant is that you’re going to have to update even your basics drawer to accommodate a growing bump. That means stretchier undershirts, hoodies, bras, and pajamas. Old Navy has a section dedicated to petite maternity basics you can shop just for these items. Side pocket panel workout leggings? Yep, they make those in petite size, plus a three pack of camis and more. Shop Old Navy petite basics for all your everyday wear needs.

5 Maternity Sheers For Petites From Spanx Mama Mid-Thigh Shaping Sheers Spanx Sizes A - D $28 SEE ON SPANX While we’re not advocating squeezing your body into tights often during your pregnancy, there are times that might require a pair of sheers. When such a date arises, Spanx has you covered. Available in black and nude, they’re maternity sheers come in four sizes so you can get just the right fight for your leg length and bump size. Made with soft yarns, you won’t be itching all night either. And the compression effect might actually make your bump feel more supported.

6 Petite Pregnancy Party Dresses Can Be Found on Pink Blush Dot Smocked Dress Pink Blush Maternity Sizes S - L $78 SEE ON PINK BLUSH Big occasions, say a wedding or family gathering, can stress a pregnant woman out. Time to find a dress! But where to look? Pink Blush makes it a bit easier by offering a landing page full of Petite-Friendly Maternity Dresses. Many designed with empire waists, the forgiving design makes way for a bump while still looking dressed up. Ruching also gives a nice shape to more body fitting designs. Not to mention pretty maxi dresses that won’t drag across the floor.

7 Look for Sleepwear for Petite Pregnant People at Pea in a Pod Hatch Maternity Nighty Pea in a Pod Sizes P - One Size $158 SEE ON PEA IN A POD Sometimes you need to go to a specialist when it comes to finding great pregnancy clothes. That’s why people like Pea in a Pod. The store is devoted to maternity wear, so naturally it has pregnant women in mind. This is a great place to find all kinds of things from pants to tops, but also consider what will be comfortable to wear to sleep — something you’re going to want to do a lot of. From camis and shorts to nighties, the site has all kinds of sleepwear designed with bump bopping mamas in mind.

8 Find Petite Maternity Outerwear on Seraphine Navy Blue 3 in 1 Winter Maternity Parka Seraphine Sizes 2 Petite - 8 Petite $249 SEE ON SERAPHINE Winter is coming and for pregnant people that might sound great. Finally you can cool down! But there is the fact that you’re going to need a coat and finding out that will fit over your growing belly could be an issue. That’s why Seraphine is such a great option. The maternity brand offers well made options that go beyond just leggings and t-shirt staples. Consider this super cozy coat. Not only does it fit over a bump, it doubles as a snuggy that will also cover your baby once they’re born.

9 Score Petite Size Maternity Leggings At Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Workout Capri With Crossover Panel Ingrid & Isabel Sizes XS - XL $58 $78 SEE ON INGRID & ISABEL Sometimes petite people have to get a little creative when it comes to shopping. And here’s a pro tip to do just that. Buy Ingrid and Isabel’s capri maternity leggings, then wear them as full length leggings. Talk about a clothing hack, right? These active capri pants have a specially engineered Crossover Panel that comfortably fits over a bump, but gives you the flexibility to move around. They can be machine washed in cold and then tumbled dry.

10 Get Adjustable Petite Overalls From Madewell Hatch The Zadie Overall Madewell Sizes 0 - 2 $228 SEE ON MADEWELL Overalls are a recipe for cuffed ankles when it comes to petite bodies. But not when you shop Madewell. They offer Hatch maternity overalls that a perfect for petite women because they feature an ankle cuff so they won’t drag on the floor. Plus, you can adjust the shoulder straps to make them shorter for a smaller torso. Made from 100% cotton, this jumpsuit is uber comfortable and can be thrown for a busy mama-to-be on the go.

11 Shop Hatch Collection for Petite-Friendly Button Downs The Clara Shirt Hatch Collection Sizes 0 - 3 $178 SEE ON HATCH COLLECTION A button down is a great maternity shirt because you can undo a button as your tummy grows. If you want a button down that isn’t way too long, visit Hatch Collection. The brand is all about beautiful, tailored maternity clothes. This button down is just that. Mad with plenty of fabric on the front to let a bump grow, it’s not so long that you’ll feel like you have a mountain of fabric tucked in to your belly band.

Feel your best while wearing the best fit your entire pregnancy with these petite-friendly brands.