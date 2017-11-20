Here's The Deal With Postpartum Night Sweats

How does your body change after giving birth? An easier answer would be to list the handful of things not affected by your pregnancy and delivery. But if you're thrown for a loop by a sudden increase in perspiration, you're probably interested in finding out what you need to know about postpartum night sweats and how to deal with them. Let's be honest, soaked sheets and permanent pit stains aren't exactly cute or fun to deal with — especially when you're a mom with a new baby. Before you start dousing yourself in perfume or carrying back-up clothing with you, it might help to understand what is actually going on in your postpartum body that's causing the increase in sweating.

What causes postpartum sweats?

So why do you suddenly become drenched at the drop of a hat after you have recently given birth? "Your body increases its blood volume by 160 percent during pregnancy for the placenta and baby's circulation," physician Dr. Aditi Gupta. Jha tells Romper. "After delivery, this volume needs to return back to its original state and one way is to lose water in the form of sweating."

Thankfully this is completely normal and postpartum sweats are just one method your body uses to shed the excess fluids. From a higher blood volume to the fluid retention, these were just some of the ways your body stored necessary nutrients during your pregnancy. “Along with sweating, you may notice you’re urinating more frequently, which is another way your body flushes out extra water weight," according to Healthline. This makes sense since there are only so many places your body can rid itself of all the fluid you retained during pregnancy. So, sweating and even increased urination are, again, totally normal.

How long does postpartum sweating last?

How long does this clammy calamity postpartum sweat sitch last? "Postpartum sweating can last several weeks after delivery [or] longer if you're breastfeeding — possibly because of a lower estrogen level," the Baby Center reports. A few weeks may seem like a lifetime when you're counting down the days until your sweaty days and uncomfortable nights are a thing of the past.

When should you see a doctor about postpartum sweat?

If your perspiration continues to persist beyond the average time frame or you're simply concerned that there may be a more serious underlying cause, you're not alone. As far as when you should start to worry about your sweats, if your temperature is above 100 degrees while sweating postpartum, you should immediately consult your doctor since this could be a sign of an infection, What To Expect reports. As always, trust your gut and don't hesitate to reach out for help. Even if a medical physician determines that your sweating is caused by something more serious, like an infection, it's still a fairly easy condition to treat.

How can you cope with postpartum sweat?

In the meantime, don't lose hope just yet. There are actually quite a few ways that you can comfortably cope with the potentially annoying excess fluid loss. One solution to dealing with postpartum nights sweats is, "to lie on a towel or two while you sleep," OB-GYN Dr. Laura Riley told The Bump. This way the moisture is being absorbed by the towel, not your bed, and clean up is significantly easier. Additionally, Dr. Jha tells Romper that increasing your water intake is another way to offset the sweating. Staying hydrated can be even more important if you are breastfeeding, since your body has to burn energy to produce milk. Keeping the house comfortably cool, prepping your bed, and drinking plenty of fluids are all great ways to navigate your postpartum sweats with ease.

And like all the trials and tribulations with pregnancy, remind yourself: this too shall pass.