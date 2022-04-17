Pregnancy announcement riddles are a fun way to leave your family guessing. Are you really pregnant? Are you not? Do they have to solve the riddle to find out? Rather than just blast your pregnancy announcement in a fun way on social media (which, don’t get us wrong, we’re here for) make it just a little bit trickier by adding a trick question to the whole affair.

When writing a pregnancy announcement riddle, consider how hard you want to make it. Do you want to leave your family perplexed for days, or solve the puzzle with a few seconds or minutes? Also, who is your audience? The grandparents-to-be? Your extended family? Or friends, colleagues, and beyond? Whatever you do, have fun with it and use these pregnancy announcement riddles to get started.

Easy pregnancy announcement riddles

These easy pregnancy announcement riddles are simple enough that adults and older children should be able to figure them out pretty quickly. Some are word puzzles. Others are little poems. Each will make breaking the big news a little more fun.

What has two feet, and a belly to tickle, and can cause a craving for ice cream and pickles?

We’ve waited a while to share our lovely news. It looks like we’ll be shopping for some tiny little shoes!

First comes love, then comes marriage. Then comes…?

I’m as big as a lentil at six weeks grown, in nine months my presence will be made known. What am I?

What rhymes with ‘maybe,’ starts with a ‘B’, and will be here in nine short months?”

So good, you can’t have just one (with a photo of your current child(ren)).

All superheroes need a sidekick, are you ready to meet ours?

Twinkle, twinkle little star. How I wonder what you are? Pink or blue, who can say? We will be happy either way.

We are happy to announce, there’s going to be a shower on May 23. You don’t need an umbrella.

Oops, we did it again (with photo of an additional carseat or other baby gear).

Hard pregnancy announcement riddles

Want to really challenge your family? Throw a math equation at them or up the word play a bit with one of these hard pregnancy announcement puzzles.

When does 1+1=3?

When does 1+1=4?

What hauls around cargo, doesn’t get sleep, and grows hair in weird places? Answer: A trucker… or a pregnant lady!

I can bring a smile to your face, a tear to your eye, or a thought to your mind. But I can’t be seen yet. What am I?

What is tiny, causing me lots of grief, and will make its appearance in (birth month)?

What do a chef who’s baking a dinner roll and I have in common?

What gets a shower but doesn’t get wet?

I’m small but very important. I’m free to make but expensive to maintain. I’m noticeable but you cannot see me. What am I?

Put baby letter beads in someone’s drink and tell them they have to spell it out to solve the puzzle. The letters are B-A-B-Y

Serve a baby-themed meal (baby carrots, baby corn, baby potatoes, serve with a dessert of mini pies) and let our puzzled diners figure it out.

(Picture of a cocktail) Can’t wait to finally drink one of these on (due date).

​​I can’t wait till it’s here, it gets a new name. Without it, my life stays the same. It’s sweet, it requires work, but it’s pure joy. What is it?

“I’m patiently waiting on the day my back hurts, my feet are swollen, and I walk like a duck.”

Solve this equation: OV (bun) EN

Small and tiny, it grows and grows. When the time comes, away we go!

Cost of camera: $200. Cost of e-mail: free. Getting our child to smile for a family picture: impossible. Counting how many people are actually in this picture: priceless

We’ve decided that we no longer want to sleep, have time to ourselves, or have a clean house. What are we doing?

Looking forward to a new tax deduction in (year)!

Solve each equation and then match the answer to its corresponding alphabet letter to spell out the answer to this riddle:

3568/1784 =

300 – (974-675) =

The square root of 4 =

(250 x 2)/20=

Whatever pregnancy announcement riddle you choose, you’re sure to give your family a happy surprise when they figure out the answer.