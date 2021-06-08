Being pregnant means making more decisions per minute than ever before. From cold-cut sandwiches and sunny-side up eggs, to red wine and advanced yoga, you might be checking in with your OB-GYN before moving a single muscle. And then there’s the slew of questions that flood the mind after picking up a jar of skin care. Inevitably you’ll wonder, is this product safe to use while pregnant? Confusion is all but guaranteed in the often overwhelming period of pregnancy, but it’s reassuring to know that you can make most of these choices by coupling the advice of your healthcare providers with your own comfort level before proceeding. Because when it comes to self-care during pregnancy, there’s a lot of rejuvenation and joy to be found in the beauty aisles.
When you do find products that feel right, never underestimate the temporary relief and pampering a five-minute foot soak, a slow jaw massage, or a hydrating body mask can provide. For example, “Belly moisturizers and oils can be wonderful ways to feel nurtured and comfortable in pregnancy,” says Jessica Shepherd, M.D., board-certified OB-GYN, and chief medical officer at Verywell Health. “For skin tightness and general skin itching, these can be very beneficial.” Though if you’re dealing with a condition like Intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, which can prompt itchy skin, “it is always important to use products under the guidance of an OB-GYN, as the symptom of itching and its severity can often lead the management plan of the pregnancy,” Shepherd tells Romper.
So when you’re ready to indulge your senses, check out these popular and pro-picked products. Whether you can carve out five minutes or a half-hour in your day, they’ll likely go a long way in recharging your physical, mental, and emotional batteries.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.