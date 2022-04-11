What makes a name “preppy?” It’s a little hard to pin down, but you know a preppy baby name when you hear it. Some of it is simple association — a baby name is preppy when a lot of preppy people have it. But precisely what “preppy” means is itself a sticky question. There are certain definitive associations: the Ivy League, The Hamptons, boating, and generational wealth. But being preppy is, to some extent, a state of mind. In 1980, Lisa Birnbach published The Official Preppy Handbook, which let readers into the secrets of these sockless, popped-collared wonders. She writes that being preppy is partly about “ease and confidence” — who wouldn’t want to have a child with those qualities?

Back in the ‘80s, The Preppy Handbook notes, prep schools abounded with nickname names — Muffy, Missy, and Buffy for girls, and Chip, Skip, and Trip for boys. Those names sound pretty dated now, though, so luckily there are some more modern preppy baby name options below.

Many preppy baby names follow a simple formula: take a last name, make it a first name. Many of these names are also unisex, so if you have your heart set on one of these names, it will often work beautifully whether your little bundle of joy is a girl or a boy. I can’t promise that these names will give your baby a leg up on getting into Choate or Harvard, but they will fit right in if they do. Each name gets a very-scientific “preppy rating” (from “high” to “off the charts”) so you can decide exactly how preppy is too preppy for your tastes.

1 Sloane Preppy Rating: Extreme Usually Used For: girls This sophisticated, pretty name of Sloane means “warrior.” Your little girl will share her name with the hilarious writer Sloane Crosley, a character on Entourage, and from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — that list alone shows that this is a name with some serious range!

2 Kennedy Preppy Rating: High Usually Used For: boys or girls Kennedy is a unisex name, but it’s both preppier (and more popular) as a girl’s name. According to Social Security Administration data, the name last appeared in the top 1000 for boy names back in 2005, but it came in at number 72 for girls in 2020. Evoking the famous political family, and meaning “helmeted chief,” your little Kennedy is sure to get things done. You can also spell it Kenady or Kenadi if you want something a little more unusual.

3 Brooks Preppy Rating: Extreme Usually Used For: boys Somehow, the name Brooke for a girl is only moderately preppy, but it doesn’t get much preppier than “Brooks” for a boy. Perhaps it’s the association with Brooks Brothers (when the chain declared bankruptcy in July 2020, the author of the Preppy Handbook penned a lengthy op-ed titled “Save Brooks Brothers!” noting that the brand had outfitted presidents from James Madison to Abraham Lincoln, as well as F. Scott Fitzgerald), but this is a classic, strong name that’s been in the top thousand most popular boy names for most of the last century. It’s gotten more popular in recent years, and was the 91st most popular name in 2020. The meaning is pretty straightforward: it means “he who resides by a brook.”

4 Emerson Preppy Level: Extreme Usually Used For: boys or girls This super cute name, Emerson, means “brave” or “powerful.” While it’s been in the top thousand for boy names since 1900, it didn’t hit the charts for girl’s names until 2002. Now, however, it’s more common as a girl’s name than boy’s. There are also many lovely quotes from Ralph Waldo Emerson that could make great choices for your baby’s nursery wall. One choice: “What lies behind you and what lies in front of you pales in comparison to what lies inside you. ”

5 Leigh Preppy Level: High Usually Used for: girls Leigh is a lovely name meaning “meadow” or “delicate” that has Hebrew origins. Your little Leigh would be likely to be the only one in her class — Social Security Administration data hasn’t put it in the top 1000 names since 1996.

6 Bennett Preppy Level: High Usually Used For: boys This name has some serious roots, deriving from the Latin world “benedictus” meaning “blessed.” A great choice for Pride and Prejudice lovers who want a subtle nod to the Bennett family, it’s been rising up the ranks in recent years, and soon may crack the top 100 boy names.

7 Addison Shutterstock Preppy Level: Extreme Usually Used For: girls Despite generally being a girl’s name, the name Addison means just what it sounds like: “son of Adam.” So it’s an extra cute choice for a daughter whose dad’s name is Adam! It also has all kinds of adorable nicknames, including Addi and Dee, and alternate spellings (Addyson and Addisyn are two of them). This name is equal parts preppy and adorable.

8 Byron Preppy Level: High Usually Used For: boys Byron is a preppy name, but doesn’t have a very preppy meaning. It means “cowshed.” The most famous Byron is, of course, the poet, who has this lovely line you could hang in a little Byron’s nursery: “Be thou the rainbow in the storms of life.”

9 Chase Preppy Level: Extreme Usually Used For: boys Careful if you choose the name Chase — your little one might be tempted to make it far too apt a name and start bolting away from you as soon as he can walk! It means just what it sounds like: “to hunt.” A Chase will share his name from everyone from a Paw Patrol character to the well-known baseball player Chase Utley.

10 Kendall Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images Preppy Level: High Usually Used For: boys or girls Kendall isn’t the preppiest name on the list, but he or she will share a name with some rather wealthy people, both fictional — the rapping, miserable billionaire’s son Kendall Roy on Succession — and non-fictional, like Kendall Jenner. It’s popular, but not overwhelmingly so, coming in at 314th for girls in 2020 and 880th for boys the same year.

11 Langdon Preppy Level: Extreme Usually Used For: boys Langdon is a boy's name meaning “long hall.” “Landon” is also a nice, quite preppy name, and significantly more popular — in 2020, it was the 68th most popular name for boys.

12 Darcy Preppy Level: High Usually Used For: girls This super-cute name of Darcy could be another nod to Jane Austen. A British name meaning “dark one,” it can also be spelled D’Arcy, like the comedian D’Arcy Carden, best known for The Good Place. It briefly appeared on the list of top thousand names for boys in the middle of the 1900s, but is much more commonly a girl’s name today. This name evokes twin sets, pearls, and summer as a verb.

13 Harlow Preppy Level: Extreme Most Commonly Used For: girls Harlow is British and means “from rocky hill.” It’s been rising the charts as a girl’s name since 2009, though it was occasionally used as a boy name in the early 1900s. This name is both elegant and strong, and a great choice for a little girl who wants to stand out.

14 Larkin Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images Preppy Level: High Usually Used For: boys or girls The rare but lovely name Larkin is Irish in origin and means “rough or fierce.” It last appeared in the top thousand most popular names for either gender in the United States back in 1909, when it squeaked in as the 986th most popular name for boys. It’s most famously the surname of the poet Philip Larkin, but his most well-known poem won’t make a wonderful nursery decoration!

15 Hudson Preppy Rating: Extreme Usually Used For: boys The name Hudson is a river, a bay, a clothing company, a city, and means “son of Hugh.” It was popular at the start of the 1900s, then fell out of favor until the end of the century. But it’s been on a major rise since then, topping at the 42nd most popular boy’s name in 2020. It’s also crossing over for girls, though it’s a more unusual choice. Either way, it goes great with boat shoes.

16 Margo MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images Preppy Rating: High Usually Used For: girls The classic name Margo sounds positively regal. If you want to make it even fancier, spell it “Margaux” or keep the T on the end with “Margot.” It means “pearl” (a staple of a preppy wardrobe), and it’s a name with deep roots (a nickname for the classic “Margaret”) that feels fresh rather than stodgy.

17 Paige Preppy Rating: High Usually Used For: girls A parent can dream — Paige means “helper” or “assistant,” so maybe giving your child this name will mean that they help you keep the house spotless. (OK, probably not). Either way, this name is both preppy and adorable.

18 Carter Preppy Level: High Usually Used For: boys Carter means “one who transports goods in a cart.” This name began a rapid ascent to popularity in the early 2000s and it’s been in the top 50 most popular boy’s names since 2009. Whether you’re a fan of the former president or the former Backstreet Boy (or both!) it’s a darn cute preppy choice.

19 Warner Preppy Level: Extreme Usually Used For: boys The name Warner gives serious “named after grandpa” vibes; it was last in the top thousand most popular boy names in 1963. It has German roots and means “army,” and it’s both classic and less common than “Warren,” which is also a cute choice.

20 Gates Preppy Level: Off the charts Usually Used For: girls You can’t get more preppy than the name of the Harvard-bound popular-girl character in Curtis Sittenfeld’s 2005 novel Prep. She’s also elected class president in that book. The name Gates means “dweller by the gates.” It’s an off-the-beaten track name for a girl (or boy) that makes them sound like a strong, confident leader

21 Blair Preppy Level: Extreme Usually Used For: girls Calling all Gossip Girl Fans! Blair Cornelia Waldorf truly embodies the preppy lifestyle. The name has Irish origins and means “plain” or “field.” There are lots of alternate spellings for this bold and cute name: Blayr, Blaire, or Blaer.

22 Earl Preppy Level: Extreme Usually Used For: boys Like Warner, Earl has some real “named for grandpa” (or even great-grandpa) vibes. This name was super popular in 1900 and for many decades after, but fell off the top thousand list in 2006 and hasn’t been seen since. Of course, it means nobleman (alternately, warrior or prince) — a boy with this name is sure to be a preppy leader.