12 Stylish Maternity Staples You Can Buy On Walmart.com

When you think of the giant learning curve that comes along with new motherhood, what comes to mind? For most of us, it’s the whole business of — you know— raising a tiny human for the very first time, 24/7. But let’s back up a step. Before the little babe makes his or her appearance, moms-in-the-making also have a whole lot to learn about being pregnant. As I learned firsthand, your body is literally changing on the daily. It’s a beautiful experience, but it can feel overwhelming if you don’t set yourself up for success — and part of that includes having the right maternity wardrobe staples.

Beyond just having stuff to wear, which is essential (duh), stocking up on maternity wear is a great way to feel more like yourself as you get a handle on this “becoming a mommy” thing. What to look out for? Comfy yet stylish pieces that will grow with you and your baby as it transforms from blueberry to watermelon-sized, and everything in between. For all of that and more, we turn to the pros at Walmart for all of the best maternity must-haves out there. Forget shapeless muumuus and oversized sweats — it’s time to hook yourself (or the soon-to-be mom you know) up with maternity items they’ll look and feel good in for less.

1. A Comfy LBD for All Occasions

Change up your look for whatever the day calls for with this dress. It boasts convertible sleeves and a top-rated fit that’s light and flowy. Better yet: no dry cleaning necessary. Just machine wash and go!

2. A Go-To Pair of Just Right Jeans

Jeans are a non-negotiable in any wardrobe, and our real mom research tells us this is the pair you’re going to want to go for. They’re made of ultra-soft stretch denim and available in a range of washes for another “dress it up or down” option. Bonus points for a discreet, supportive underbelly band you never knew you needed.

3. A Statement-Making Midi

Believe it or not, its fun patchwork print, versatility, and comfortable fit aren’t even the best parts of this lovely little number. This dress is designed to transition from pregnancy to nursing thanks to an easy-access button front and belted waist. Sign us up!

4. An On-Trend, Cozy Jumpsuit

Remember when we mentioned there’s no need to sacrifice style when it comes to maternity wear? This jumpsuit is proof! A faux-wrap front adds some fashion-forward detail alongside stretchy fabric and ruched sides to support your growing belly. Fashion meets function for under $20, and we’re into it.

5. A Pretty Tie-Waist Top

Details are what make this blouse a go-to! Moms love it for its V-neck, tie belt, and classically chic polka dotted pattern, and we love that it can complement literally any pair of maternity shorts or pants for a perfectly pulled together look in no time flat.

6. Some Leggings Worth Living In

I’m just going to come out and say it: A pregnancy without leggings shouldn’t even be allowed. Whether you’re running between appointments or rearranging the nursery for the fourth time (#Nesting), these stretchy, slim fit, high rise options are guaranteed to keep you feeling snug and secure. It’s a total win-win.

7. A Side-Snap Nursing Sweatshirt

Okay, seriously...I’m not even pregnant right now and I want this list-maker. For mamas-to-be and new moms alike, the side snap design allows for belly growth and easy nursing access, making it another one of those glorious transition pieces. The scoop neck and relaxed fit practically scream “stylish mom.” Love!

8. Some Soft and Breathable Tanks

Layering pieces are a wardrobe essential, and that doesn’t change as your body does! Stock up on these sleeveless scoop-necked tank sets with gathered sides for better baby belly support. The Spandex stretch is an added bonus, and one that mama-bears-to-be won’t take for granted (I know I didn’t!).

9. Some Seriously Cozy Straight Jeans

We can’t be the only ones rejoicing in the triumphant return of light wash jeans, and this trending pair has the softest full-panel belly coverage around. Comfort and support make this easy-to-care-for option a maternity closet staple, and they play well with others, so styling is a cinch.

10. The Sweetest Little Sleep Set

We’d like to hug the people behind this maternity sleep set, not just for its relaxed fit, but for making it in tie-dye. Nobody said maternity wear had to be boring, and this tee and boxer shorts set is out here proving it.

11. A Bold-Colored Babydoll

Let’s talk about how perfect this smocked and puff-sleeved maternity top is for before and after your little one’s arrival. A square neck and empire waist add to its aesthetic, but it’s the flattering, lightweight, and stretchy fit that moms love most of all. One in every color? Yes, please.

12. Some Casually Chic Overalls

Simple, comfortable, and adorable over a simple tee or tank, these dungarees will accentuate your growing bump and signature style. Laced straps and front pockets are the kind of details we need more of, and this jumpsuit definitely delivers. Plus, props for plus sizes up to 5XL!