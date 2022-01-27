These Valentine's Maternity Shirts Are Sweet Enough For 2

Valentine’s Day is all about love and if you are expecting you probably feel that more than anyone. Each gentle kick in your belly is likely a reminder of your overwhelming levels of unconditional love for your incubating child. So why not share that with the world by wearing a great Valentine’s maternity shirt?

These festive and funny options were made for mamas and come in a variety of styles. Better yet, you’re not limited to pink thanks to a rainbow of color options. You can use one of these shirts to announce your big news or just share it loud and proud as you go about your day on February 14. Trust us, when the cashier at the grocery store sees one of these Valentine maternity tops on you, expect guaranteed squeals of delight.

But don’t worry if you want your V-Day to be a bit more subtle. There are lowkey Valentine’s maternity shirt options here too. A peplum hem in pink perhaps? Or a heart maternity blouse more your vibe? Those are here too. Whatever look you’re going for on Valentine’s day, make your baby a part of it with these holiday-appropriate tops designed specifically for expecting parents.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 “I’ve Got You Babe” Shirt "I've Got You Babe" Shirt Target Sizes XS - L $15.29 SEE ON TARGET Made of soft cotton featuring a u-shaped hem, this short sleeve t-shirt sporting the words “I’ve got you, babe” is perfect for Valentine’s day. Show off your bump in a t-shirt that’s not pink, but rather a camo green for something a little different. But don’t put it away after Cupid’s big day. This shirt is designed to be worn before and after delivery. This is a shirt you can reuse thanks to it’s super comfortable 62% Polyester, 33% Rayon, 5% Spandex blend. Might as well assume this will be a regular wardrobe staple. And celebrate it each year as your baby’s first Valentine’s shirt.

2 “Bump’s First Valentine’s” Shirt "Bump’s First Valentine’s" Shirt Walmart Sizes S - 3XL $19.99 SEE ON WALMART Even though your future baby will spend their first Valentine’s after delivery, why not celebrate their first V-day in the womb? With this “Bump’s first Valentine’s Day” 100% shirt, you’ll be spreading the love and the news that you’re expecting. Made in the crew neck style, this shirt is red with white writing and machine washable. A ruched design also means you can expand with your tee, so you can continue to share the good news long after the Conversation Hearts have left store shelves.

3 Candy Heart Shirt Candy Heart Shirt Walmart Sizes S - XXL $19.99 SEE ON WALMART What’s sweeter than Candy Hearts? Your new baby, that’s what. Put two and two together and you have this Valentine’s maternity shirt sporting a pink Conversation Heart with the word “Baby” displayed across it. This funny graphic t-shirt is made from 100% cotton and sports a U-shaped hem that ensures your belly stays covered, while ruching on the sides allows for expansion. Stretchy and soft, there’s only one thing to note, the brand says “Sizes tend to run small, so order a larger shirt if you're between sizes,” so size accordingly and when in doubt, visit Walmart in person to try this sweet tee on before you buy.

4 “My Favorite Valentine” Shirt "My Favorite Valentine" Shirt Zoey's Attic Sizes S - XXL $22 SEE ON ZOEY'S ATTIC Maternity tops can sometimes err on the side of blousy. But not this one. This Valentine’s maternity shirt is designed to fit snug so you and your bump are cocooned in love. That concept extends to the print as well which says “My Favorite Valentine.” Both sides of the words are adorned with sparkly glitter hearts to add a little extra pizazz. But even with the glitter this garment is 100% machine washable. It’s also available in both black and white. Eco-friendly water based inks are also used for the printing so you can feel safe and sustainable wearing this shirt.

5 Pink Smock Pink Smock ASOS Sizes 2 - 16 $13.80 $23 SEE ON ASOS Don’t want any words on your chest for your Valentine’s maternity shirt? No problem. Consider this ASOS pink maternity smock instead. The cute peplum hem allows for ample bump space while the relaxed fit ensures comfort from February 14 until your due date. Made out of breathable jersey, it’s designed to be an easy breezy choice that won’t constrict the wearer in any way thanks to its crew neck and drop shoulders. Plus, as a feature of the ASOS DESIGN line, it also is available in ASOS Curve, Tall, and Petite, in case you want to get a second one for postpartum wear.

6 “Made with Love” Shirt "Made with Love" Shirt Pandora Tees Sizes S - 2XL $16.99 Have a little baby cooking who was made with love. Let the world know with this Valentine’s maternity shirt. This sweet design not only showcases baby footprints, but they make the V in the word “love.” How’s that for some clever configuration? As a bonus (and because it’s February, afterall) this shirt also comes with a matching red scarf to keep you extra cozy on Valentine’s Day. The shirt is 100% Ring-Spun Combed Cotton, with the heart design printed in vinyl. The scarf, on the other hand, is a light weight polyester. The matching set is a great gift for yourself or a pregnant friend.

7 “Mom’s Little Valentine” Shirt "Mom’s Little Valentine" Shirt Amazon Sizes S - XL $16.99 SEE ON AMAZON As the brand says, “This is a maternity t shirt designed to fit expecting mothers and tailor made so your bump has a place to go.” That means you’ll have plenty of space to fill out this darling poly/cotton blend Valentine’s maternity shirt that says “Mama’s Little Valentine.” Available in grey and white, the shirt’s lettering is in black with the word little placed in a heart with Cupid arrows above and below. Screen printed to ensure the lettering endures more than one wash, you can throw this tee in the washing machine without worrying and hang dry it after.

8 “Valentine’s Candy for Two” Shirt "Valentine’s Candy for Two" Shirt MilitaryHeartTees Etsy Sizes XS - XXL $21.56 $26.95 SEE ON ETSY Are your sweet tooth cravings going into high gear as Valentine’s approaches? Why not blame it on your growing baby? You don’t have to say a word, just put this shirt on that reads “Valentine’s Candy for Two Please” and people will get the message. The shirt comes in pink with red lettering and is available in baseball cut, crewneck, and relaxed fit, depending on how far along you are. Note: the baseball version has ¾ length sleeves and is a combination of 50% polyester, 25% combed ringspun cotton, and 25% rayon jersey. As for the other two designs, they’re made of super soft 100% cotton material.

9 “Box of Chocolate for Two” Shirt "Box of Chocolates For Two" Shirt MomasteClothing Etsy Sizes XS - 4XL $18.99 SEE ON ETSY Would you prefer to nix the Sweet Tarts and Conversation Hearts and just go straight to the chocolate? Fair enough. Say no more by donning this Valentine’s maternity shirt. It reads: “Box of chocolate for two.” If that’s not a clear message, what is? A cotton/poly blend, the shirt comes in a dusty rose hue with black lettering (or white lettering), as well as 19 other color variations. It’s a unisex design, so you might want to size up depending on what trimester you’re in. A crewcut design makes this a casual, comfortable option for a low-key V-Day celebration with friends and family.

10 “Future Valentine In The Making” Shirt "Future Valentine In The Making" Shirt JadeAndLight Etsy Sizes XS - 2XL $26.47 SEE ON ETSY If you think of your little baby as your future Valentine, this t-shirt is right on the nose. A unisex raglan baseball tee, this shirt says “Future Valentine in the Making” and features two little baby footprints shaped like a heart on the lower right side near the hem. And for a fun twist, you can remove the feet and personalize the shirt by, perhaps, adding your due date or the name of your baby. The lettering is heat transfer vinyl while the shirt is cotton.

11 Heart Feet Shirt Heart Feet Shirt TezzDesign Etsy Sizes XS - 4XL $12 SEE ON ETSY Sometimes you don’t need words to express what you’re feeling. An image or symbol can do all the talking. That’s the case with this simple Valentine’s maternity shirt. It’s a pair of baby footprints depicted inside a heart. Great as a Valentine’s day pregnancy announcement or just as a fun shirt to pull on on February 14, the heather color is a poly/cotton blend while black and white options (with 16 color options total) are 100% cotton. In addition, the shirt is pre-shrunk and has an easy to tear away tag so you won’t have to bother with any annoying itchy factors.

12 “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever” Shirt "Best Valentine Gift Ever" Shirt LoveLuluBell Etsy Sizes S - 2XL $17.24 SEE ON ETSY Been waiting for this baby like a first grader waits for a Valentine? Then show how excited you are with this Valentine’s maternity shirt that says: Best Valentine’s Gift Ever. An ideal shirt to let your friends and family know that you’re expecting, this shirt makes for a great announcement choice. Not to mention the fact that it’s a unisex design so it will be nice and roomie. Available in mauve and red, the lettering on both comes in black so it will stand out in photos. But order it soon if you want to have it by February 14.

13 Red Maternity Blouse Red Maternity Blouse Seraphine Sizes 2 - 14 $59 SEE ON SERAPHINE Want to dress it up a bit on Valentine’s Day? This red blouse is just the ticket. Made of soft woven viscose, the lower half gently rests on the bump, while a keyhole detail in back adds a lovely touch. And good news: this blouse doesn’t have to be relegated to the back of the closet once you’ve delivered. It doubles as a nursing top with a discrete zipper access on the side. Short sleeves make it great for warm V-days in hotter climates as well. Whether you dress it up with a skirt or nice pants or dress it down with jean shorts, this is one Valentine’s maternity top you’ll love.

Ready to get into the holiday spirit? Shop these Valentine’s maternity tops to spread the love for your baby on February 14.