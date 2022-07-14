A miscarriage is an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking experience, and afterward, it can be an steep uphill climb to self-healing. Mentally you’re grieving and possibly dealing with postpartum depression after a miscarriage. Physically, your body is mending, and it might take up to a month or more for it to recover. But knowing what to eat after a miscarriage can give your body a boost in the healing process, both physically and emotionally.

What happens to your body after a miscarriage?

After a miscarriage, you may experience hormonal responses, exhaustion, loss of appetite, mood swings, and difficulty concentrating. But there are specific foods you can eat to help replenish nutrients you’ve lost. Consuming oranges and hearty lentils, for example, can up vitamin and mineral supplies and support your recovery. Drinking eight or more glasses of water a day to stay hydrated can also play a part in feeling more stabilized.

And since it’s not just physical healing that’s taking place in the days after a miscarriage, consider certain foods that may help your emotional wellness. People who have suffered a miscarriage can have myriad sentiments — numbness, guilt, sadness, depression, or even anger, says Dr. Kecia Gaither, M.D., OB-GYN and Director of Perinatal Services at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in the Bronx, New York. Snacking on potentially mood-boosting foods, such as energizing nuts and dark chocolate, may have an impact on how you’re feeling, and give you a little lift. Consider filling the pantry with these recommended items so you’ll always be able to grab a beneficial bite.

What to eat after a miscarriage

Up your iron-rich foods

“Women may have bleeding post-miscarriage, depleting the body of iron,” says Gaither. These foods can provide supplementation of the mineral, which plays a role in oxygenating the body, as shared by the National Institutes of Health. And if you suffer from anemia, you are at higher risk for lower iron levels, so it’s especially important to target these foods.

Lentils

Oysters

Potatoes (mostly in the skin)

Salmon

Spinach, kale, and collards

Focus on magnesium

The mineral magnesium supports your muscles and energy generation. And it can be found in a variety of foods.

Avocados

Bananas

Beans

Chocolates

Halibut

Nuts like almonds and cashews

Pumpkin seeds

Whole Grains

Up your vitamin C intake

Consider these fresh picks great for your overall health. “Vitamin C foods are good for wound healing,” says Gaither.

Broccoli

Guavas

Kiwis

Lemons

Mustard Spinach

Oranges

Strawberries

Tomatoes

Yellow Peppers

Most of all, don’t rush your process. Take time to grieve and rest. This is not only about physical healing, but allowing your heart and mind to heal as well.

Study referenced

Huang, Q., Liu, H., Suzuki, K., Ma, S., & Liu, C. (2019). Linking What We Eat to Our Mood: A Review of Diet, Dietary Antioxidants, and Depression. Pubmed https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC6769512/

Expert

Kecia Gaither M.D., OB-GYN and Director of Perinatal Services at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln