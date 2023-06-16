So much about pregnancy is magical — telling friends and family you’re expecting, feeling baby’s first kick, and decorating their nursery. Of course, some parts aren’t, like the pregnancy heartburn, round ligament pain, or whatever else your body might be going through. For those days, an extra dash of pixie dust might be just the thing you need. Now, the What to Expect pregnancy app is teaming up with Disney to add iconic items and characters from their movies to the baby size tracker. Move over produce — we’re comparing our babies to sorcerers’ hats now.

When you’re pregnant, especially for the first time, there’s something so fun about downloading all the pregnancy apps and tracking your baby’s growth and size each week. What are they doing in there now — sprouting hair, blinking, wiggling their toes? Now, instead of the usual comparisons to a blueberry or a cantaloupe, parents can check their What to Expect app each week to see how their little one stacks up against beloved items and characters from Disney movies. The app also lets you compare your baby to What to Expect app’s beloved baby size comparison tool, which also allows expectant parents to snack foods, sports equipment, nostalgic ‘90s items, and movie props. With Disney in the mix now, it’s honestly a millennial parent’s dream.

Info 1 /3

What to Expect’s app includes comparisons to Lilo’s little ragdoll, Scrump, Wendy’s thimble from Peter Pan, and 40 more adorable side-by-sides (so you won’t run out of Disney magic if you go past your due date a week or two). It has lots of other handy-dandy trackers built in too, from an ovulation tracker to use while you’re trying to conceive to a newborn tracker to log feedings, sleep, diaper changes, and more.

You can download the What to Expect Pregnancy & Baby Tracker app in the Apple App Store or the Google Play store. If you already have the app on your phone but don’t see the new Disney comparison feature, visit your app store and install the latest update.