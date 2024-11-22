There are genuinely few things that make me feel more warm and fuzzy inside than the lead-up to Christmas. Having grown up with a mom who made everything feel magical this time of year, I always looked forward to the day I would be able to do the same for my own children. One of the best hacks for helping this process along? Kids’ advent calendars.

Even now, at 12 and 13, my children get so excited when it’s finally time to open the first little door, window, box, what-have-you, in whatever advent calendar (or calendars) we have on hand any given holiday season. As their mom, much of the fun for me has been trying out different options each year to see what they love the most, from candy to toys to little collectibles.

Since there are definitely more adult-oriented options on the market than kid-friendly (truffle oil advent calendars, no thank you), I went ahead and rounded up some of the best advent calendars for kids so you can cross one more thing off your list.

1 Straw Topper Advent Calendar Straw Toppers Advent Calendar $25.99 See on Amazon If you have a tween, you already know they don’t leave the house without their emotional support tumbler. This straw topper calendar is so cute, and it gives your kid the perfect excuse to show off their Stanley’s new accessories to all of their friends.

2 Play-Doh Advent Calendar Play-Doh Advent Calendar $21.99 $13.99 See on Amazon Sale Kids love Play-Doh — it’s just, like, a scientific fact. That makes this advent calendar a no-brainer, especially since it comes with 24 mini Play-Doh cans, surprise tools (think a snowflake mold), and tear-off playmats your kid can complete using their brand-new creations.

3 Step2 My First Advent Calendar Step2 My First Advent Calendar $69.99 See on Amazon You’ll need to fill the 25 bins in this adorable Step 2 holiday house calendar, but how much fun will it be to see your little one’s face light up as they discover each treasure? Not only is this entire setup just super precious, but it also strengthens preschoolers’ fine motor skills, concept of time, and *patience.* You can go as simple as one Hershey’s kiss in each bin.

4 Bluey: Awesome Advent Calendar Book Bundle Bluey: Awesome Advent Calendar Book Bundle $29.99 $21.78 See on Amazon Sale What did parents do before Bluey existed? Let’s not think about those dark times. Instead, lean into the love we all have for the Heeler family by gifting your kid this advent calendar filled with 24 Bluey mini-books — including a special Christmas story to read on Christmas Eve.

5 Chapstick 12 Days of Holiday Lip Balm ChapStick 12 Days of Holiday Advent Calendar $28 See on Amazon Kids' lips are literally always chapped, and you’re probably just as tired as I am of them stealing your lip balms. This advent calendar will help them build their own festive little Chapstick stockpile with flavors like Candy Cane, Cake Batter, and Sugar Cookie.

6 Build-A-Bear Merry Mission Christmas Advent Calendar Merry Mission Christmas Advent Calendar Build-A-Bear $29 $49.95 See On Build-A-Bear Inspired by the Glisten and the Merry Mission movie from Build-A-Bear Entertainment, this adorable advent calendar’s doors feature miniature versions of the Build-A-Bear creations your kid knows and loves. In addition to six mini plushes, they’ll find 19 mini clothing and accessory items (and let’s be honest, it’s the accessorizing kids like the most).

7 Olive & June 25 Days of Mani Magic Calendar 25 Days of Mani Magic Advent Calendar Olive and June $75 See On Olive and June Steal a little time each day leading up to Christmas to enjoy a little mani moment with your kiddo. This calendar contains three mini bottles of Olive and June’s long-lasting nail polishes (Tangled Lights, XOXO, and To Me You Are Perfect) and three mini bottles of their quick dry polishes (Blitzen, Fiddlefig, and Freshwater), along with a bunch of other mani-themed goodies.

8 Dungeons & Dragons: The Official Countdown Gift Calendar Dungeons & Dragons: The Official Countdown Gift Calendar $29.99 $20.33 See on Amazon Sale Mini books, stationery, buttons, tech accessories — this countdown calendar inspired by the Forgotten Realms is filled with fun items for your little D&Der to bring on their quests. And with 25 pockets, it’s packed full of a monstrous assortment.

9 Fidget Toy Advent Calendar Fidget Advent Calendars for Kids $21.99 $19.99 See on Amazon Sale My kids ask me for fidget toys every single Christmas, so I love that this advent calendar has a ton all bundled into one cute holiday experience. I mean, just look at the little Santa pop-its!

10 Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar $29.99 $17.19 See on Amazon Sale Now that my kids are older, I feel super nostalgic for this kind of simple, sweet advent calendar. An educational and entertaining way to get little ones into the Christmas spirit, it features 24 magnetic ornaments and one shining star for the top of the tree. Bonus: A poem on the back of the wooden box makes for a lovely little holiday read-aloud ritual.

11 KiwiCo Santa’s Railroad Advent Calendar Santa's Railroad Advent Calendar Project Kit KiwiCo $44.95 $49.95 See On KiwiCo What mom doesn’t appreciate a festive activity that’ll keep their kiddo busy long enough for her to get a few things done? This KiwiCo advent calendar project kit features 24 envelopes, each revealing the project inside. After following the instructions and decorating their creations, kids can add them to the snowy scene for a super fun winter railroad.

12 National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2024 $29.99 See on Amazon Get your STEM on this holiday season with 24 magic tricks and science experiments, courtesy of National Geographic. Watch your kid marvel as they pull off stunts like making a coin disappear and revealing a secret message.

13 Schleich Advent Calendar Horse Club Advent Calendar Horse Club 2024 Schleich $26.24 $34.99 See On Schleich What I would have given for this Horse Club advent calendar when I was a kid! I mean, whoever opens all the little doors gets to put the white crampons on the mare and help her into the bridle. It’s every horse kid’s dream come true.

14 Mini Brands Advent Calendar Mini Brands Advent Calendar 2024 $29.99 $14.99 See on Amazon 50% off Mini Brands toys have been hot since my kids were toddlers a decade ago, and they’re still going strong with my little nieces and nephews today. There’s just something about brands they know and love in teeny tiny form. This calendar is full of 24 surprises any mini-loving kid would flip over.

15 The American Girls Collection Advent Calendar The American Girls Collection 2024 Advent Calendar $25 $19.99 See on Amazon Sale Is this calendar for you, or is it for your kid? Listen, you’ll hear no judgment from me if you spend more time admiring the American Girl advent calendar than your little one does. Each window opens to reveal a stylized figure of one of American Girl’s fan-favorite characters, beginning with Kaya (1764) and concluding with Isabel and Nicki (1999).

16 Squishmallows Micromallows Holiday Advent Calendar 2024 Squishmallows 2.5"Micromallows Holiday Advent Calendar 2024 Walmart $124.99 See On Walmart Is this calendar on the pricier side? Yes. But kids are obsessed with Squishmallows, and you will quite literally make their whole month if you gift them with a set of 24 holiday-themed micro plushes from the iconic brand.

17 Schylling NeeDoh Sensory Toy Advent Calendar Schylling NeeDoh Sensory Toy Advent Calendar Walmart $19.65 See On Walmart Kids and squishies just go together like milk and cookies, so why fight it? Let them count down to Christmas with a mini squishy surprise every day. The colors of this set are so fun and captivating, too!

18 Slime Advent Calendar Slime Advent Calendar 2024 Kids $24.99 See on Amazon I apologize in advance for the mess your kids are about to make with this slime advent calendar... but we all know that slime just makes kids super happy. And you’ve gotta admit — the festive theming of this countdown collection is pretty perfect.

19 Mini 3D Printed Animals Christmas Advent Calendar Mini 3D Printed Articulated Figurine Advent Calendar $36.99 $34.99 See on Amazon Sale OK, but why are these so cute?! Just look at their little eyes! And their bendy little bodies! I can see why kids like these articulated miniatures. This advent calendar comes with 24 3D printed animals made from eco-friendly PLA material, perfect for use as fidget toys or for hanging around your home.

20 Wood Train 3D Advent Calendar Wood Train 3D Advent Calendar Pottery Barn Kids $99 $129.50 See On Pottery Barn Kids We have this wooden train advent calendar from Pottery Barn Kids on our mantle, and it’s one of those heirloom items I can’t wait to one day pass on to my kids. For now, it serves as an integral part of our holiday decor and a fun excuse to give our kids a special treat every day leading up to Christmas.

Whether you choose one of these advent calendars or have a super simple candy version, know that the countdown to Christmas is going to be so magical.