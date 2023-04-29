Toys are a necessity for keeping little ones happy during bath time, but without proper storage, you can be left with a pile of wet, soapy playthings that make a mess and create a slipping hazard. In addition to keeping your bathroom tidy, the best bath toy storage solutions give toys a ventilated place to dry out between baths, which can help prevent mildew and odors. They come in multiple styles, including buckets, trays, and mesh bags, so you can find the option that works best for your space.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Bath Toy Storage

Style Of Organizer

Depending on the layout of your bath and the amount of space you have, you might prefer one style of bathtub toy organizer over another. For example, some options affix to the walls of your shower using suction cups and hooks, and others can be hung over a towel rod. (Note that suction cups may become detached if tugged, so you’ll want to use caution.) Also, if your bath has tiling that’s rough, porous, or small, suction cups are unlikely to work. In this case, adhesive-based mounting or hanging options offer a good alternative.

Other bath toy organizers — like buckets — are freestanding and portable, and can be stowed in a cupboard for out-of-sight storage when not in use. You may also want to consider some out-of-the-box ideas, like a tray that extends over the width of your tub, or an elbow and knee pad set with built-in pockets for just a few of the best bath toys.

Drainage & Cleaning

Bathtub storage solutions tend to be made of hard plastic or mesh fabric, but in any case, make sure your pick has proper drainage to allow toys to drip dry, which can help fend off mold and mildew growth. The best toy storage options can also be easily cleaned, whether that means putting them in the machine with your laundry, or giving them a good scrub with soapy water. In any case, keeping things clean will make your pick less likely to get grimy over time.

Capacity

Whether your child has amassed an impressive bath toy collection or just a few favorite items, there are a wide range of storage sizes available. Some organizers are quite large and even have separate compartments for supplies like bubble bath, soap, and shampoo, while others offer space for just a few items. In any case, you’ll want to consider how much room you have to dedicate to the organizer so that it doesn’t get in the way when it isn’t bath night.

If you want a less cluttered bathroom, the best bath toy storage will corral your kid’s favorite playthings, so they can have fun while you keep your space neat.

Shop The Best Bath Toy Storage

In a hurry? These are the best bath toy storage solutions:

1. A Corner Organizer That Looks Like A Friendly Whale

This bath toy organizer nestles snugly into a corner, keeping it out of the way of other bathers or people using the shower. It affixes to your shower’s walls using four large suction cups that can be adjusted so you can work around tiling and grout. With a soft neoprene body and mesh base, it cleans easily in the washing machine and allows wet toys to drain between uses. Plus, the smiling whale face just might get kids excited for bath time.

A reviewer wrote: “Great suction, it hasn’t budged even as more toys have been added. It’s cute and keeps all the toys contained while also letting them dry and not get moldy. Not huge, but holds a full set of foam letters and numbers, set of toy buckets, and some rubber duckies.”

Material: Neoprene foam, mesh | Dimensions: 9 x 11.75 x 16.5 inches | Cleaning: Machine washable

2. A Hanging Caddy With Multiple Organizing Pockets

If you want on-the-wall storage, this hanging mesh toy holder from Tub Cubby is a solid pick that’s racked up more than 21,000 fans on Amazon. The organizer features one large bottom pouch for toys and three upper pouches to hold smaller items or washing supplies. The three suction cups and adhesive mounts let you choose the most secure hanging method for your tub area, while the breathable mesh design promotes airflow to reduce mildew, and allows kids to see their favorite toys. It has double-stitched seams for durability and is machine-washable for easy care.

This pick is available in several styles, including options that come pre-loaded with toys for your kid (think: boats, foam letters, and fishing poles).

A reviewer wrote: “Absolutely love these for bathtub storage! They stay up on the wall and they hold SO many toys! We’ve had them up for a couple months now and they’ve never fallen. Love that they’re machine washable too!”

Material: Mesh | Dimensions: 2 x 14 x 20 inches | Cleaning: Machine washable

3. A Bucket That Has A Removable Drainage Tray

This whale bucket from Skip Hop can hold all of your kid’s favorite toys, and it has perforated holes at the bottom and a drainage tray to capture excess water. A large fold-down handle makes it easy to move in and out of the bath, and kids can have fun filling it with water, or using it to rinse off shampoo and soap. The drainage tray helps prevent puddles on the floor, while allowing toys to drip dry. The whole thing cleans easily by hand with warm soapy water.

A reviewer wrote: “Love this. Toys get dried nicely and no mold! Easy to dump out bottom when toys are dry, and toys stay clean. I bought a second for a baby shower gift and filled it with other bathtime stuff. Turned out so cute!!!”

Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 10.8 x 10.8 x 13.8 inches | Cleaning: Hand wash

4. A Cross-Tub Basket With An Extendable Design

This adjustable bath storage basket is designed to fit across most tubs, so kids have easy access to their favorite toys while washing up. The sides and bottom are perforated to allow water and soap to drain, and two dividers allow you customize the basket’s configuration. Made from plastic, the basket’s flat bottom lets you store bottles of shampoo and soap upright, and there are two spots for a bar of soap or sponge. When it’s not in use, the dishwasher-safe basket can be stashed at the far end of your shower.

A reviewer wrote: “I like the design of this bath organizer. Holds a lot of toys, but is compact and easy to move around. I like that you don’t have to attach it to the wall, just set it over the sides of the tub. Highly recommend!”

Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 6.4 x 5 x 19 inches (extends to 32 inches) | Cleaning: Dishwasher safe

5. A Foam Bath Kneeler Set With Pockets For Toys

This two-piece foam kneeling set will give you a place to stash your child’s toys and washing supplies, while keeping your elbows and knees comfortable and supported during bath time. The elbow piece has a flexible design that drapes over the edge of your bathtub, and it stays in place with suction cups and a grippy backing. The two mesh pockets offer storage for a few small toys — but note that it won’t accommodate a large collection. The knee cushion rests on the floor and also also offers a soft, slip-free spot for kids to step on after washing up. The pieces fold up for storage and can be wiped down or cleaned in the washing machine.

A reviewer wrote: “I’ve used this every time I’ve bathed my son and never regret it. It’s compact it’s convenient it’s comfortable. Your knees and elbows will thank you. I’m so glad someone came up with this. It has spots to hold toys, washcloths etc and the suction power is great too!”

Material: Foam, mesh | Dimensions: ‎15.9 x 12.9 x 4.8 inches | Cleaning: Machine washable

6. A Toy Storage Tote With 3 Hanging Options

If you don’t want to commit to one type of mounting option, this simple bathtub storage organizer comes with two suction cups and adhesive hooks, and it can also be hung from a towel rack using snap-on tabs. The breathable mesh holder has a wide-open design with a zipping bottom, so kids can empty the contents right into the bath. Two end pockets are perfect for holding shampoo and body wash, and the top snaps shut to give it a slim profile between uses. It is not machine washable, however it can be cleaned with warm soapy water and hung to dry.

A reviewer wrote: “This thing is HUGE! We love that it holds all of our daughter’s bath toys without any issue. Bonus that it has a zipper at the bottom so we can put all the toys in the tub at once. We would absolutely buy this again for any of our parent friends!”

Material: Mesh | Dimensions: 14 x 11 x 6 inches | Cleaning: Hand washing recommended

7. A Budget-Friendly Hammock That Gets The Job Done

If you’re looking for something with a low price tag, this bathtub toy organizer is a solid option that mounts to the corner. The hammock-style organizer promotes drainage, and it attaches to the wall via three suction cups or adhesive hooks. It’s machine washable and has thick stitched borders for reinforcement. While it may not be as durable as some other options, it does the trick at a wallet-friendly price.

A reviewer wrote: “Love this toy organizer! It’s very roomy, durable and the quality is great. Came with extra hooks and installation instructions. I cleaned the wall with alcohol before installing, and I think it helped, because it never fell. I totally recommend it! But make sure to follow the instructions and clean the wall well first.”

Material: Mesh | Dimensions: 20 x 10 x 14 inches | Cleaning: Machine washable