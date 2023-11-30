We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
It’s a known fact — to all parents of toddlers at least — that many toddlers really love to clean. They may not be very good at it, and obviously we don’t want them using actual household cleaning products, but it’s undeniably sweet. In the blink of an eye, your formerly-unhelpful infant has grown into a wild, yet eager-to-please little helper. Kids want to feel like they contributions are valuable and what parent doesn’t love to encourage that instinct?
The holiday season is upon us, and if you are sitting there asking yourself if it’s weird to give your kid a broom for Christmas, we’d like to assure you that it’s not weird at all. In fact, numerous kids’ toy makers know that your kid loves to clean and wants to do all the grown-up tasks they’ve spent their earliest years watching you do. From tasteful wooden sets for those of us still clinging to a soothing aesthetic to all-plastic everything, color-changing wildness for those of us who’ve embraced the chaos, these 10 cleaning toys for toddlers and little kids will bring lots of joy to your home this holiday season. Whatever your budget, and whatever your kids’ preferred cleaning jobs, there’s a toy on this list that’ll hit the spot.
No, you’re not out of your mind — your toddler really likes to clean. Reclaim your broom and buy them one of their own this Christmas. They’ll love it, promise.