The Posh Peanut brand has become synonymous with cozy thanks to those incredibly soft bamboo fabrics, but in my house, we also know it as the brand replicating Mommy’s childhood. After seeing my own daughters outfitted in the Lisa Frank collection from Posh Peanut, I didn’t think it could get much better, but now they’ve really outdone themselves with the Posh Peanut x Care Bears line. Yes, it’s as perfect as you imagined.

The thing about these collabs Posh Peanut does with brands you already know and love — Disney, Fisher Price, Lisa Frank — is that they get it exactly right. The colors are just how you remember your Trapper Keeper, the characters are drawn perfectly, the attention to detail is unmatched — and that’s why I need every single piece of the Posh Peanut x Care Bears collection.

Posh Peanut left no bear out of this line. Share Bear, Grumpy Bear, Love-a-Lot Bear, Funshine Bear, Bedtime Bear, Good Luck Bear, Wish Bear, Birthday Bear, and Friend Bear, can all be found in the Posh Peanuts x Care Bears collection, and sizes go from preemie to 12Y for kids and XS to 2XL for adults. (Yes, you can match your babies. Or just get your very own Care Bear pajamas, no judgment here.)

There are over 40 pieces in the Posh Peanuts x Care Bears collection, including everything from sleepers and dresses to bows and soft blankets. There are also different designs, like the rainbow heart look, the iconic teal color of the Care Bears, as well as a pure hit of nostalgia with the bright and pastel colors of the Care Bears themselves.

Even the packaging for the Posh Peanut x Care Bears collection is perfect. Doesn’t it make you feel like you just jumped right back into your childhood? Everything in the line is priced between $12 to $165, so whether you’re buying for yourself, your kids, or a friend expecting their own mini Care Bear, there’s something for everyone. You can shop the entire collection online now.