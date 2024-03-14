Hot Wheels have always been one of the staple toys of any kids’ childhood, and now that Netflix’s Hot Wheels: Let’s Race is available to stream, young kids are about to be more into the mini race cars than ever before. Well, perfect timing: Posh Peanut is releasing a brand new line of pajamas, bedding, and apparel in modern, retro, and racetrack prints in collaboration with Hot Wheels. The new array of products launches today, and is available now on the Posh Peanut website.

This brand new Hot Wheels x Posh Peanut collection includes everything a car-obsessed little one could ever want. Parents can purchase shorts, shirts, henley tops, dresses, swim trunks, boxer briefs, jackets, and more apparel. There are backpacks, duffels, lunchboxes, and packing cubes to use for school supplies or to organize your diaper bag. And the pajamas selection is great, encompassing zippered footies, two-piece sets, and even a sleep sack. There’s adult loungewear too, and men’s Hot Wheels-branded joggers, so you can match the cool kids.

As for the bedding, if you’ve been wanting to redo your kid’s room in race cars, now’s the time. Posh Peanut and Hot Wheels have created the cutest crib sheets and changing pad covers, sheet sets, and a duvet cover with a the toy brand’s signature orange tracks zig-zagging all over it. Posh Peanut’s signature Patoo blankets are available in cute new car patterns too, but with their usual ultra soft fabric that’s perfect for year-round use and gentle on sensitive skin.

Posh Peanut has partnered with Hot Wheels in the past to put out fun new prints, but those focused on modern models of the cars. This collection is all about the nostalgia — older car silhouettes, classic orange racetracks, and plenty of checkerboards patterns. Oh, and don’t miss the special monster truck-devoted print either. So, without further ado, here are some of the cutest pieces from the new collection you’ll be racing to add to your cart.