The holidays are about so many big, important things — time spent with family, making new memories, and practicing gratitude for everything we have. But for kids, let’s be real: a big part of what makes the holidays magical is their anticipation for all those gifts. Their joy when they open them is more than half the magic for us as their parents, too. Toys and play are vital to kids, who learn and express themselves through it. And particularly good toys are vital to parents, who have but one wild and precious life and don’t wish to spend it constantly fixing broken parts or replacing expensive ride ons their kids outgrew. Here, Romper editors compiled all of the toys we’ve tried and dog-eared in the catalogs for our own kids.

You’ll find toys with easy clean-up, toys that promote independent play, and even toys for tweens that will keep their sweet little hearts happy while still remaining as cool as ever. Not all of these toys will make the “hottest toys of the year” list, but the idea isn’t to find the most popular and trending toys for your kid. You want a toy they’re going to love and actually play with — and that’s the best kind of gift for you.

The toys are broken down into categories, everything from Building Toys and Pretend Toys to STEM and Tween Toys. In each category, you’ll find our reasoning for why this is one of the best gifts, as well as age ranges in case you’re unsure if your 6-year-old can handle a DIY circuit. (They can.)

We hope you’ll find a whole lot of holly jolly this season, and in this list. Consider it one more thing you don’t have to stress about — now you just have to find the Christmas cookie cutters.

Quiet Time Toys If your child has outgrown naps but you haven’t outgrown your need for them, you’ve probably considered implementing quiet time. Even parents of older kids still value some hushed moments around the house. That’s where toys — screen-free, mellow, mess-free toys — come in.

The Best Screen-Free Companion Yoto Player Yoto Play $99.99 see on yoto play What better toy for quiet time than a Yoto? Tested by a 3- and 5-year-old, we can confirm this little storytelling speaker is incredibly easy to use. Just pop in a story card — doesn’t matter which way, so toddlers can do this without help — and it’ll start playing automatically. You can find cards with your favorite nostalgic children’s stories on them, like Corduroy and The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and also find stories with new beloved characters in the Pixar collection, Paw Patrol series, and more. It’s durable enough to survive toddler life, has a long charge, and is honestly just an aesthetically pleasing item compared to most toys. Ages 3 to 12+

A Mess-Free Drawing Board Gigglescape Magnetic Drawing Board Target $14.99 see on target Magnets seem like a scary thing to let your kid have for quiet time, but not with the Gigglescape Magnetic Drawing Board. This is the ultimate mess-free gift for kids, whether they’re in their rooms or on a long car ride, and it’s kind of addicting to play with. Using the magnetic pen (tethered to the board, so no fear of losing it), you can draw up the magnetic balls and create your own design. When you want to redo it, simply push the balls back in by using your finger or the side of the pen. It’s super simple and the whole thing stays together in one piece, so it’s nice and easy to transport. Ages 3+

The Best Craft For Independent Hands Melissa & Doug Sticker WOW Activity Pad & Stamper Set Walmart $9.97 see on walmart Stickers are a great activity for little hands — no mess, right? — but only once your child has actually mastered the technique of peeling them off their backing paper. Enter the Sticker WOW. This little gadget comes preloaded with 300 circular stickers. Simply press it into the simple guided activity book and a sticker magically applies itself to the page. And don’t worry, you can buy refill packs when your kid burns through the first 300. Ages 3+

A Reusable Craft Crayola Recolorable Light-Ups Dragon Target $7.99 see on target Washable markers might be the messiest item you could get away with during a quiet, independent activity. But wouldn’t it be nice to dim the room, light up this adorable recolorable dragon, and let your little one decorate him with scales, spikes, and swirls? The perk here is you can erase and start over on the dragon’s design as many times as you like, so this is an activity you can come back to every so often as needed. Ages 5+

The Happiest Dress-Up Toy Rainbow Fashion Magnetic Play Set Mudpuppy $17.99 see on mudpuppy Tested by both a 10-year-old and a 6-year-old, we discovered that kids are absolutely obsessed with the Mudpuppy magnetic play sets. With over 45 magnets included, your kids can make all different outfit variations and create an entire storyline based on what their character is wearing. They can choose between two character sheets inside (so no screaming or fighting if your kids are sharing a play set), and my personal favorite part of this toy is that everything is stored in a durable metal tin — and kids can open and close it all 👏 by 👏 them 👏 selves. The ultimate Quiet Time Toy. Ages 4+

Pretend Toys Getting ready, driving to the store, and checking out — kids love to mimic the everyday things we do. The best pretend play toys capture the things children love about real life, like the honking horn of the car, the buttons on the vending machine, and the pretty hair bows on mom’s vanity, and make them accessible (and repeatable).

The Perfect Backseat Driver Toy Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Sit & Steer Driver Target $30.49 see on target We probably all know an adult backseat driver who needs a Sit & Steer, but let’s stick to the babies. The light-up dashboard, steering wheel, gear shift, and horn will make your little one feel like they’re finally at the helm after watching you all this time. And the peekabo activities in the wheels and shape sorter on the front of the car encourage baby to move around the whole toy, getting in all of that important motor skill practice. Ages 6 months to 3+

The Witchiest Pretend Play Woodland Witch Pretend Play Set Uncommon Goods $40 see on uncommon goods How many of us mixed together whatever items and imagined liquids we could to make potions as kids? Live out your inner child’s dream through your kid with this Woodland Witch play set. “Crush” pinecones, beetles, and eyeballs in your pestle before dumping them into the wee cauldron and stirring well. Top with a feather and — poof! — this toy has cast a spell over your children that will keep them bewitched for hours. Ages 3+

The Cutest Little Chocolate Shop Melissa & Doug Wooden Chocolate Factory Play Set $64.99 See on Amazon Melissa and Doug sets are synonymous with pretend play, and their brand new wooden chocolate factory play set is no different. These toys last forever, and because of all the pieces and the way the set is designed, this is a great collaborative toy to share between siblings and friends. Kids can use the little conveyor belt in the toy to slide “chocolate shells” down the line, pop in a filling, give them a topping, and then put them all in adorable chocolate boxes at the end for pretend shop play. It’s incredibly fun to watch, and honestly, I’m a big fan of being the “chocolate shop owner” when my kids let me. And if you prefer small space toys, this chocolate factory play set is great — it can be placed on a shelf, on a table, on the ground, wherever you want. It’s easy to move, and like most Melissa and Doug play sets, everything stores inside for a nice, organized cleanup. Ages 3+

The Ultimate Sorting Toy Melissa & Doug Sort, Stock, Select Wooden Vending Machine Melissa & Doug $79.99 see on melissa & doug I’ve never met a kid who wasn’t absolutely delighted by a vending machine, and now they get to play with one all day long at home. The Melissa and Doug Sort, Stock, Select Wooden Vending Machine is such a ridiculously fun and simple toy. Kids just load up the vending machine and use the tokens to pick what item they want to fall right out into the bottom for them to grab. They’ll love sorting and stocking the machine itself, but you can also put their own toys and snacks inside for some added fun. So cute, and fulfills that deep desire to push all the buttons on toys. Kids ages 2 to 10 tried this toy out and it got rave reviews. Ages 3+

The Sweetest Pretend Salon Set Gigglescape Salon Play Set Target $19.99 see on target Picnic sets, power tools, kitchen everything — what haven’t we seen shrunken down and turned into adorable wooden toys for kids? Um, salon stuff, actually. This precious salon play set would be such a cute add-on to a new play vanity. It all packs up neatly into a carrying case, and your little one will enjoy following along with the instruction cards to learn how to do simple hair styles. Ages 3+

A Pretend Shopping Toy For The Mini Target Runner Target Toy Checklane Target $149.99 see on target Attention Target shoppers, you no longer need to leave the comfort of home to experience the high of sliding a Dollar Spot item down the conveyer belt. Cash register toys have been around forever, but this is an entire checkout lane — it’s got display shelves for gift cards and gum, a spot down below to tuck your shopping basket, and a bagging station at the end. Your little one will have so much fun stocking the shelves and checking you out after your purchase of Target items you definitely needed. Ages 3+

A Magical Vanity Meant For A Queen Disney Frozen Icy Magic Vanity Set Target $34.99 see on target What child can resist the allure of an Elsa toy? This Disney Frozen Icy Magic Vanity Set is so lovely. It’s a toy perfect for small spaces and surfaces, and comes with everything your kid needs to feel like the ultimate Ice Queen. Accessories include hair clips, braid sticks, hair combs, earrings, and a braiding guidebook. Of course the vanity lights up and plays “Let it Go” and other sounds, so you know your kid will be singing their heart out as they primp. Everything goes right back inside the vanity’s drawer, too, so A+ always for easy clean-up! Ages 3+

The Tiniest Baby Set For Dolls American Girl Little Bitty Baby Ultimate Bundle American Girl $146 see on american girl Whether you have a child that loves American Girl things or one that just loves tiny toys, this American Girl Little Bitty Baby Ultimate Bundle is the absolute cutest. It’s a Bitty Baby about 7”, meant for your 18” American Girl dolls to care for and play with, and the bundle comes with everything you need — stroller, crib, highchair, and accessories. Again, this is a brand that’s basically heirloom quality — my girls play with my Bitty Baby and American Girl dolls from 30 years ago — and I promise you, these plastic accessories aren’t going to fall apart or break easily. Plus the small size means you can easily store these in a bin or make a space for them that might not be able to fit an 18” doll play set. Ages 6+

Building Toys LEGO, Lincoln Logs, those big cardboard blocks with the brick print: building toys have been around for generations and they’re not going anywhere. They’re fun for kids and parents alike, and allow for endless imaginative play. The perfect building toy is durable and able to be used on its own or added to your existing collection, which is true of each of these sets.

The Prettiest Open-Ended Magnetic Tiles MAGNA-TILES Castle DLX 48-Piece Set MAGNA-TILES $69.99 SEE ON MAGNA-TILES MAGNA-TILES are one of those toys your child will return to again and again for years to come — and they’re tough enough to last that long, bless them. If you don’t want just the standard ROYGBIV color scheme, this Castle DLX set comes in a really pretty pastel palette. Add it to an existing collection of magnetic tiles or use it on its own. Either way, your kid will delight in sending their dragon across the moat to smash the castle walls, and sending the prince dashing up the tower to stop it. And if you’re worried about the magnets, don’t be. Thousands of parents can attest to these babies being ultra durable — no magnet is sliding out — and sets in our own editor homes have lasted well over 8 years so far. These are great for independent play, but honestly, you’ll never turn down your kid asking you to build MAGNA-TILES with them. Ages 3+

The Cutest Magnetic Tiles Set Tile Town Pet Clinic & Rescue Tile Set $49.99 See on Amazon Tile Town is Moose Toys’ take on the ever-popular Magnatiles, and they stand out because they come with figurines to play with inside the scenes your child builds. This Tile Town Pet Clinic & Rescue Set is especially precious, complete with kennels, an X-ray machine, and a working scale to weigh pets when they arrive. Kids can build in different configurations as well, so it’s not just a one-and-done building toy. Ages 3+

The Best Marvel LEGO Set LEGO Marvel Dancing Groot Target $44.99 see on target Just when you thought Groot couldn’t be cooler, right? This LEGO version of everyone’s favorite extraterrestrial tree belongs on every young Marvel fan’s desk or bookcase. Once he’s built, you can turn the handle on the back of his pot and he actually dances. Ages 10+

An Epic & Stable Marble Run Hape Marble Run Racetrack Hape $36.99 see on hape Marble runs are one of those toys that most kids, once they get their hands on one, will use constantly. This set from Hape is the perfect introductory size. It’s got enough pieces and parts to be continually interesting, but it’s not so pricey you’ll be crestfallen if your kid doesn’t buy in. It comes with everything you need (i.e. marbles) and requires zero assembly from parents. It’s nice and sturdy, too. Ages 3+

Surprise Reveal Toys This category of toys has exploded in recent years. Whatever the jolt is from opening up a plastic sphere or bag and discovering which collectible thing you’ve gotten, it’s not going away any time soon. These surprise reveal toys are a step above because they factor in what happens after the big reveal. They’re designed to continue being engaging and playable, long after the surprise is over.

A Magical Virtual Pixie Just Play Holobrite Pixie Lantern Doll Target $79.99 see on target The Holobrite Pixie Lantern is almost like its own miniature gaming console. Insert the key to unleash Wren, a sassy hologram pixie who can “visit” the real world (and does pop out of the top of the lantern after a few minutes). After that, your kid can return to the lantern for hours of playtime, unlocking games, virtual pets, and new outfits and décor for Wren. Dressed in her best, Wren will tell fortunes, host dance parties, and even lead calming bedtime meditations. Ages 6+

The Best Littlest Pet Shop Surprise Littlest Pet Shop Playful Pet Hotel Target $19.99 see on target If you were a Littlest Pet Shop girly, then prepare to turn your kid into one because the brand is still that good. With this Littlest Pet Shop Playful Pet Hotel, kids can open it up to find six surprise pets inside and then use the actual box for both transporting/storage and play. The Littlest Pet Shop pets will go with other play sets, too if you’re prepared for a full-on Littlest Pet Shop Christmas. (Yes, you are.) Ages 4+

A Magical Mirror Pixie Magic Mixies Pixie Supremes Magic Mirror Target $59.99 see on target Magic Mixies has done it again, but this time, there’s a Pixie Supreme trapped behind the magic mirror. With the mirror’s instructions, your child will mix a powerful potion to release the doll. The Pixie Supreme is revealed — posable and with multiple accessories in tow. Some surprise toys stop being fun after the big reveal, but in this toy’s case, the magic mirror can be played with again and again in Fortune Teller mode. Ages 5+

The Best Kitty Surprise Aphmau Mystery Surprise Set Target $39.99 see on target If your child is a fan of YouTube creator Aphmau, they’re bound to love this mystery surprise set. It features 11 mystery surprises of never-before-seen collectibles, and you can put it all in that big carrying cat case to store and tote around. Ages 3+

Favorite Character Toys Everyone has their favorites, especially kids. Whether they’re all in on the latest Disney Junior show or still repping all Barbie everything, there will always be a place in kids’ rooms and hearts for the latest and greatest character toys.

The Best Spidey & His Amazing Friends Play Set Spidey and His Amazing Friends Dino-Webs Treehouse Playset Walmart $34.97 $49.99 see on walmart What little kid hasn’t seen the new Spidey and His Amazing Friends series on Disney+? If your child already owns every Spidey, Spin, and Ghostie figurine, then this treehouse play set is an excellent choice for a bigger gift to put under the tree. The figurines can latch onto the web up top to swing back and forth, set Gobby up to be trapped under the web net, and tumble from the falling bridge. Just when they’re getting tired of acting out all the scenes from the show, this setup will breathe new life into their collection of figurines. Ages 3+

The Family Bluey Game Bluey Hide & Seek Game Walmart $14.97 see on walmart As for how many Bluey play sets and figurines exist now, the limit does not exist. But this Hide & Seek Bluey is not like the rest. It’s a handheld figure you can hide anywhere in the house, and it gives off little sound cues to help kids track down where you’ve tucked it away. Once they yank her out from between the couch cushions, your kids can boop Bluey’s nose to activate Dance Mode and do the freeze tag theme song dance. Age 3+

The Minions Toy That Will Make Them Laugh Despicable Me 4 The Ultimate Fart Blaster Walmart $24.84 see on walmart Whether you like it or not, farts are funny. And now, your child can own their very own fart blaster a la the minions in Despicable Me 4. Yes, it puffs out real fart rings, and yes, they really do stink — either like fart or like banana. With 15 different fart sounds, you’ll hear quite the butt chorus before Christmas Day is over, but we think you’ll laugh a lot, too. Ages 4+

The Ultimate Star Wars Toy Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Force Color Master Role Play Toy Target $49.99 see on target All Star Wars fans fantasize about what their own custom lightsaber would like look, especially the youngest ones. With this Forge Force Color Master Role Play lightsaber, they need not wonder any longer. Your kid can choose from five different colors — each with a color-changing see-through core, thanks to the kyber crystal inside — and twist on the gold tab to join the dark side with a special red saber. Ages 4+

The Polly Pocket & Barbie Collab The World Needs Polly Pocket Barbie Dreamhouse Compact Dollhouse Playset Target $19.99 see on target Polly Pocket Barbies? The things I would’ve done to have this set as a kid. Barbie’s Dreamhouse is travel-sized now and comes with three tiny dolls, a puppy, and 11 mini accessories, including a wheelchair and accessible elevator. Ages 4+

The Moana Doll of Your Dreams Disney Moana Doll American Girl $135 see on american girl It doesn’t matter how many Moana toys you have, if your kid is a fan of this princess, they need the Disney Moana doll from American Girl. Made with the high quality you expect from American Girl, this doll represents the Moana look in Moana 2 and comes with her necklace featuring a sea star inside and her flower in her hair. You can also grab the accessories for Moana which include Heihei, Pua, her flower crown, and oar. This is such an incredible gift for a Moana fan, and because it’s the standard American Girl doll size, you can seamlessly incorporate Moana into your child’s normal everyday American Girl pretend play. (Moana sleeping in the 1970s historical doll Julie’s bed? Obviously.) Ages 8+

Outdoor Toys There are truly countless wagons, ride-ons, and more for kids. Those that stand out have something just a little bit extra. Maybe they’re designed for two kids to play with it at once (no fights!), or perhaps they can change with your child as they grow. In any case, these are the outdoor toy purchases you won’t regret.

The Cutest Outdoor Walker Radio Flyer Bubble Buddy Walker Wagon $34.99 $29.70 See on Amazon Sale What could be cuter than a tiny tot with a tiny wagon? A tiny tot with a tiny wagon that’s spouting bubbles as they whiz by. Younger babies can use this wagon as a push walker by locking the handle upright, and you can release it into normal wagon mode when they’re confidently walking. It’ll haul up to 15 pounds of toys, which sounds like too much until you’ve met a baby who likes to take all their earthly possessions with them on every walk they take. Then, well, it’s just reassuring. Bonus points for the fact that it comes with bubble solution. Ages 12 months to 4 years

A Classic Slingshot Toy Koosh Slingshot $19.95 See on Amazon A slingshot feels like one of those classic toys for kids, but it always feels a little dangerous to just hand a child — until now. The Koosh Slingshot takes two classic toys — a slingshot and a Koosh ball — and marries them together so well, you’ll want to play with it yourself. This set comes with two Koosh balls that can fly up to and over 50 feet with just a strategic pull of the slingshot. We’ve listed this as an outdoor toy because nobody needs a Koosh ball to the face at the dinner table, but honestly, the Koosh balls are better than rocks or footballs being thrown in the house, right? Ages 6+

The Best RC Digger Ultimate Skidsteer Rechargeable Remote Control Digger BravoMonster $69.99 $99.99 see on bravomonster Is this the cutest RC toy ever? It’s quite possible. Thanks to its precision engineering, the Ultimate Skidsteer Remote Control Digger functions like an actual skidsteer and is durable enough to dig outside like one. It has a 100-foot remote range and long-lasting battery. There’s a high likelihood dads will be dinking around with this toy long after the kids are asleep. Age 4+

The Ultimate Ride-On Toy Peg Perego Taurus 12-Volt Ride On Utility Truck $429.99 See on Amazon Barbie Jeeps and tiny F150s are great, but older grade school kids don’t magically stop wanting ride-on toys just because they outgrow their first ones. That’s where Peg Perego comes in. This Taurus 12-volt utility truck has a 130-pound weight limit and an adjustable seat, so your growing child can keep using it for years to come. Bonus points for having a working dump bed and hand crank winch so they can haul loads and... do whatever you do with winches. Ages 3-8

The Best Stomp Rocket Set Stomp Rocket Dueling High-Flying Toy Rocket Double Launch Set Target $19.99 see on target If you’ve ever had to break up a fight over a single Stomp Rocket, this is the toy for your own sanity. The Stomp Rocket Dueling Launch Set includes two launchpads so you can send two rockets flying at the same time. Now if you haven’t played with one of these in a while, let me remind you: these bad boys can fly. I’m talking over and into the trees, into neighbors’ yards, straight into bushes, etc. Just be prepared. But the added joy is kids can totally put these rockets on the launchers themselves, and they’ll quickly become obsessed. There’s something just delightful about sending it off into the air. Ages 5+

The Best Retro Rollerskates Quad Skates Jakks Pacific $49.99 see on jakks pacific Every kid needs a good pair of roller skates, and it doesn’t get much better than the Quad Skates by Gem. Not only are they super retro and adorable, but they include roller derby-level wheels, and the boots themselves can be adjusted for the perfect fit — and to stick around as your kid’s feet grow. They are honestly the perfect beginner skate, and they work well on both rink floors and outside surfaces. Don’t forget your helmet! Ages 8+

Tiny Toys Who doesn’t see miniature tea cups and spoons on a tiny woodland creature’s table and just squeal with delight? Mini Brands aren’t a thing for no reason. Wee little toys are all the rage this year, and we have some favorites.

An Adorable Tiny Play Set Friendship Heights Play Set, Market & Cafe with Millie & Biscuit Walmart $19.97 see on walmart A tiny bakery with itty bitty coffees sold by the smallest kitten you’ve ever seen? It’s too much. Then you flip this Friendship Heights Play Set Market & Cafe around and find out that it’s two-sided, with a wee little pig farmer running its very own veggie stand. Your child will have endless fun emptying and restocking the little items onto the shelves, and honestly, you’ll probably get in on it, too. Age 4+

The Tiniest Princess Dolls Disney Once Upon a Story Mini Doll Gift Set – 5'' Disney Store $69.99 see on disney store The Disney Once Upon a Story collection is all about showcasing beloved Disney characters in their childhood years, and these 5” dolls portray eight iconic princesses as their younger selves. Your little one gets Ariel, Belle, Tiana, Moana, Mirabel, Elsa, Rapunzel, and Cinderella all in one set, complete with satin outfits and a box that doubles as a carrying case. Age 3+

An Airport Play Set For Your Little Traveler Fisher-Price Little People Everyday Adventures Airport Toddler Play Set Target $16.99 see on target If you travel often with your little one, they need this adorable Little People airport play set. Hours of pretend play await spinning the destinations sign, flipping luggage into the void after it goes through the X-ray scanner, and sending the workers sliding down the jet bridge. That’s all before your kid even gets to the included airplane. And like all Little People play sets, this can work seamlessly with Little People items and figures you already have. Ages 1 to 5

The Cutest Horse Play Set Schleich Horse Club Peppertree Riding Arena Play Set $99.99 See on Amazon Got a horse lover to shop for? This Schleich riding arena is enough to make them gasp when they rip off the wrapping paper. The stable includes accessories for riding, dressage, and vaulting activities. It comes with two horses, three humans, and a barn cat and dog for good measure. It can be used as a standalone toy, or connected with other Schleich sets to create an even larger barn and training setup. As always, the attention to little details in the tack and horses will not be lost on the horse-loving kid in your life. Ages 5 to 12

STEAM Toys Does your kid nerd out over electronics or constantly pester you to buy more slime ingredients? STEAM toys and kits are the move, then. These kits are designed to be used again and again over time, whether for experiments that bubble over their beakers’ edges or visualizing why exactly 2 + 3 = 5.

An Early Learning Math Set Monster Math Scale Hape $25.99 $32.99 see on hape They did the math, they did the monster math. Hape’s Monster Math Scale is a very cool toy-meets-visualization tool to help budding brains understand addition and subtraction while trying to balance out the scales. The little monster weights are super cute and come with a storage bag to keep them all in one place. Ages 3+

The Kit For Kids Obsessed With Circuits National Geographic Circuit Maker Kit $49.99 See on Amazon This circuit kit from National Geographic was a MAJOR hit with one editor’s two boys, ages 6 and 10, and has loomed large in their house well beyond the first afternoon they opened it. “My first grader is borderline obsessed with making me ‘come see’ all the combinations of lights and sounds he makes, and is prone to turning off the lights of whatever room I’m in so I can get the full effect. He has taken his fan circuit on car rides and winter hikes, and lured neighborhood kids into our home to come dance in the kitchen to musical ones. I personally do not understand electricity or any of this, but I am glad that now my kids do!” Ages 8+

An Epic Chain Reaction Construction Toy Zig & Go Music Action-Reaction Game Djeco $64.99 see on nordstrom Half the fun of Rube Goldberg machines is the dings, plunks, and knocks they make as the ball inside works its way through. It’s up to your kid to either construct this Zig & Go Music Action-Reaction track by copying one of the three plans provided, or to come up with their own. As they build, they’ll have to set up the pieces and test their hypotheses, adjusting for how fast or slow the pieces move in succession. It’s the sort of toy that’s highly educational without feeling like it one bit. Ages 8+

A Robot-Building Kit DIY Solar Powered Robot Kit Uncommon Goods $25 see on uncommon goods These robots look like they’d be friends with the RC skidsteer — so cute! Introduce your child to solar energy, and some light circuit building, as they put together their new little robot friend with the DIY solar powered robot kit. Eco Bot turns on and off with a simple switch and zooms away when he’s all juiced up. Your child will also enjoy coloring him to look however they imagine a wee friendly robot should. Ages 8+

The Ultimate Science Kit Smartivity Mega Science Kit see on amazon $34.99 $28.79 See on see on amazon Sale For the kid who is always mixing up “potions” from whatever they can find, or asking to do experiments at home, a science kit is a no brainer gift idea. This Mega Science Kit comes with everything you need to do 14 different experiments, from soap making (and learning about polymers) to creating a cloud in a jar. Once your kid has gone through all the supplies, you can reuse the beakers and tubes to create your own DIY science experiments at home. And, if you register your product, there’s a lifetime guarantee you can call in should any pieces of the set break or crack. Ages 6 to 14

The Most Aesthetic Origami Kit Frank Lloyd Wright Origami Kit Galison $17.99 see on galison Origami feels poised for a comeback with kids who want to occupy their hands while they listen to music, audiobooks, or podcasts. This origami kit comes with 75 sheets of 6”x6” origami paper printed with Frank Lloyd Wright’s distinctive geometric designs. This is the sort of activity that might not get the most hype at first opening, but when you start seeing vibrant paper cranes popping up in their room, you’ll know you picked well.

Tween Toys What to you buy for those kids on the cusp of not caring about toys, but who will still plop their gangly self onto the floor and set up their little sister’s miniature dollhouse on the regular? These gifts say, “the adult in me recognizes the young adult in you,” while also being special to the kid in front of you who still loves to play.

This Adorable Jellycat Purse Amuseables Coffee-To-Go Pink Bag Jellycat $35 see on jellycat In a world where tweens seem to want Sephora this and Lululemon that, it can feel odd threading the line between children’s gifts and those that feel all grown up. This adorable little coffee cup bag somehow threads the needle. It’s big enough to carry some money, a lip balm or two, and a phone — everything your kid needs to head off to a friend’s house for the afternoon.

A Classic Cartoon Toy Disney The Simpsons Talking Krusty Doll Plush $39.99 See on Amazon Standing just 16” tall, this Krusty isn’t physically built to scale, but his personality sure is. The talking Krusty doll has a classic pull string on the back that unleashes 10 good and evil phrases from the classic Treehouse of Horror III episode of The Simpsons, offering both good and evil versions of Krusty. It’s the perfect collectible for the kid you’re just beginning to let watch the iconic sitcom, and who is wholly obsessed.

The Upgraded Digital Pet Bitzee Interactive Toy Digital Pet $36.94 See on Amazon Tamagotchis have their place in our hearts, but even the most nostalgic millennial parent has to admit, Bitzees are pretty cool. Pet, tilt, and touch your Bitzee and watch it react. Earn treats and use them to unlock additional pets — there are 15 hidden away in there — and witness each of them grow into Super Bitzees (adult animals with funny outfits and special mini games). There’s an animal Bitzee, a Disney character Bitzee, and one that’s dedicated to magical creatures.

The Best Version Of Pickleball Ever Kids Indoor/Outdoor Light-Up Pickleball Set Uncommon Goods $130 see on uncommon goods Pickleball has been everywhere the last few years, and yes, this gift would mean it’s also in your living room. But if you’re looking to get your tweens out of their rooms and doing something as a family unit, this light-up set will do all the work of luring them out for you. You’ll get one green illuminated net, two light-up paddles and balls, and a handheld storage bag. (The balls are rubberized so they won’t scuff the floors and walls should you choose to play inside — score!). And for $60, you can add on a doubles set so the whole fam can play at once. Hooray for not negotiating turn-taking, for once.

The Sweetest Watercolor Workbook Bouquets Watercolor Workbook Emily Lex Studio $22 see on emily lex studio For an artsy tween, why not get them something to dabble in a new technique with? Watercolor workbooks are basically like elevated coloring books, and this Emily Lex watercolor book has 12 beginner-friendly illustrations waiting to be brought to life. The book is sold without paints and brushes so you’ll need to grab some of those, but it comes with simple instructions and examples to help beginners get started. The paper is also made for watercolor, so no worrying about bleeding through, and kids can then tear out their paintings for frames.

The Coolest RC Toy Wall Crawler Gecko $29.99 $26.49 See on Amazon Sale Rated for ages 4 and older, a wall crawler gecko would honestly be just as fun for an 11-year-old who wants to defy gravity from time to time. Having seen it in action, we can confirm it does in fact crawl up doors and walls, or really any broad, flat surface (even ceilings) where it’s suction mechanisms can get a good pull going. There’s not much of a learning curve here, so once you pop some batteries into the remote, you can step back and let the kids entertain themselves.

The Emotionally Supportive Care Bear Care Bears 14” Good Vibes Bear $14.97 $12.97 See on Amazon Sale Funshine’s new bestie has entered the chat: everyone meet Good Vibes Bear, the most 2024 Care Bear possible. This plush is vibrant, oh-so-soft, and ready to be snuggled even if it’s not cool anymore. In a world where tweens are absorbing so much, all the time, it’s nice to remind them that they can still hold onto good vibes whenever they want. Plus, it probably matches their room.

Being intentional about toys coming into your home just makes sense, and every item on this list was added with intention. We know you’re drowning in stuff, but we promise these toys on the Romper Toy Box 2024 list are 100% worth it.