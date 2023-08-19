We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Everyone knows the signature organ tune that opens the Addams Family’s theme song. If you have a kid who loves all things dark and creepy, chances are you’ve seen your fair share of the Addams crew. Whether your family are fans of the original Addams family movies and shows, or you all piled onto the couch to binge the Netflix series Wednesday,there are Wednesday Addams Halloween costumes that pay homage to every iteration of the character.
There are generations of Addams Family fans thanks to the original series, which debuted in 1964. So many movies and animated series have followed, culminating in Netflix’s latest take on the classic starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Rocking Wednesday’s signature straight black pigtails and black and white wardrobe, with some iconic new looks from the show, Ortega has put the Addams family’s daughter back on everyone’s minds, and ensured she’ll be a very popular Halloween costume this year.
If your whole family will be trick-or-treating together, don’t be shy — your Addams Family can dress in costumes inspired by Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, Grandmama, Cousin Itt, Lurch, and so many more memorable characters. But if what you’re really hunting for right now is the perfect Wednesday Addams Halloween costume, there are plenty to choose from.
So, which Wednesday will make the cut for this year’s Halloween costume?