Everyone knows the signature organ tune that opens the Addams Family’s theme song. If you have a kid who loves all things dark and creepy, chances are you’ve seen your fair share of the Addams crew. Whether your family are fans of the original Addams family movies and shows, or you all piled onto the couch to binge the Netflix series Wednesday, there are Wednesday Addams Halloween costumes that pay homage to every iteration of the character.

There are generations of Addams Family fans thanks to the original series, which debuted in 1964. So many movies and animated series have followed, culminating in Netflix’s latest take on the classic starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Rocking Wednesday’s signature straight black pigtails and black and white wardrobe, with some iconic new looks from the show, Ortega has put the Addams family’s daughter back on everyone’s minds, and ensured she’ll be a very popular Halloween costume this year.

If your whole family will be trick-or-treating together, don’t be shy — your Addams Family can dress in costumes inspired by Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, Grandmama, Cousin Itt, Lurch, and so many more memorable characters. But if what you’re really hunting for right now is the perfect Wednesday Addams Halloween costume, there are plenty to choose from.

1 A Wednesday Addams costume inspired by Jenna Ortega Wednesday Addams Inspired Tulle Costume Dress Mia Belle Girls $49.99 $69.99 see on mia belle girls Available in sizes 4T up to 12 Y, this Wednesday Addams-inspired tulle costume dress should fit kids of many different ages. It’s fashioned after Wednesday’s dress she wears to her school dance, and it brings all the same dark drama.

2 Wednesday’s school uniform costume Wednesday Addams Uniform Costume Etsy $59.99 see on etsy Does your kid want to rock Wednesday’s striped school uniform from Nevermore Academy? Then they’ll need this Wednesday Addams uniform costume, available in sizes small through 3XL. Just note that the wig isn’t included, so you’ll need to sort the hair situation out separately.

3 A toddler Wednesday Addams Halloween costume Toddler Wednesday Addams Costume Spirit Halloween $36.99 see on spirit halloween Want your little one to look more like a throwback Wednesday Addams in a black and white collared dress with bright white buttons? This toddler Wednesday Addams costume includes the dress and wig, but unfortunately not the headless doll (or fortunately, right?).

4 A kid’s Wednesday Addams costume that comes with the wig Kids' Wednesday Addams Costume Spirit Halloween $39.99 see on spirit halloween Yes, it matches the toddler one perfectly. This kids’ Wednesday Addams costume is one of the only Wednesday Addams looks that actually comes with the wig styled after her signature braids. It’s the one to buy for parents who just want to get costume shopping done all at once.

5 A Wednesday Addams costume that lights up Wednesday Addams LED Party Costume Dress Uporpor $49.99 $98.99 see on uporpor Your Wednesday-loving child will absolutely lose it over this light-up Wednesday Addams LED party costume dress. The purple lights add an eerie glow to the ruffled skirt (and, bonus points to parents, will make your child more visible in their all-black outfit while trick-or-treating at night).

6 A women’s Wednesday Addams costume Women's Wednesday Addams Dress Costume Amazon $65.99 see on amazon Be honest, you wanted it in your size, too. This one doesn’t light up, but the women’s Wednesday Addams dress costume looks like so much fun to wear. Just find some black shoes from your closet and off you go.

7 A Wednesday Addams costume with short sleeves Kid's Gothic Girl Costume Dress HalloweenCostumes.com $24.99 see on halloweencostumes.com If you live in a hot climate, Wednesday’s usual black outfits with long sleeves and layers of tulle are not going to be comfortable while you’re trick-or-treating. This short-sleeved kid’s gothic girl costume dress lets arms and legs get some air while still being very obviously from Wednesday Addams’ closet.

9 A kids’ Wednesday Addams costume The Addams Family 2 Wednesday Costume for Kids HalloweenCostumes.com $34.99 see on halloweencostumes.com It’s straightforward. It’s spooky (and altogether ooky). And it has a cute little skull trim detail! The Addams Family 2 Wednesday costume for kids is inspired by Wednesday’s attire from the movie, and comes in sizes small, medium, and large.

10 A Wednesday Addams dress for toddlers Wednesday Addams Costume Walmart $22.89 see on walmart This Wednesday Addams costume comes in sizes 2-3 years up to 6-7 years, and has a super fun tulle skirt detail that looks very fun to spin around in (the most important feature of any dress when you’re little). Add tights for cooler weather or leave them out if you live where it’s warm.

11 A baby Wednesday Addams Halloween costume Wednesday Addams Infant Halloween Costume (12 months) Etsy $62 see on etsy This Wednesday Addams infant Halloween costume is hand-knit in any size from newborn up to a 7T. The price actually varies widely by size (as low as $45 for the newborn size and up to $83 for the 7T), so click around to find the price for the size you need.

12 A classic Wednesday Addams Halloween costume for adults Plus Size Gothic Girl Costume Dress HalloweenCostumes.com $34.99 see on halloweencostumes.com Available in sizes 1X through 4X, the generically named plus size gothic girl costume dress is perfect for goth grownups who love this character. The costume only includes the dress, but you can find cute black shoes easily, and HalloweenCostumes.com also carries Wednesday Addams wigs.

13 An affordable Wednesday Addams costume Rubie's The Addams Family: Wednesday Addams Child Costume Walmart $24.94 $29.99 see on walmart Your little goth child will feel perfectly at home in this Rubie’s The Addams Family: Wednesday Addams child costume, all covered in tiny skull print. The boots, tights, and wig are sold separately, but adding them to your cart would make this a warm costume option if where you live is chilly on October 31.

14 A Nevermore Academy uniform costume Wednesday Nevermore Academy Uniform Costume HalloweenCostumes.com $39.99 see on halloweencostumes.com Another great option for kids who are fans of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday: the Wednesday Nevermore Academy uniform costume. It comes in children’s medium and large sizes, and has an identical adult Wednesday Halloween costume if you two want to be all matchy-matchy.

So, which Wednesday will make the cut for this year’s Halloween costume?