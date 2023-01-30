The kids in the Prinsloo-Levine house now officially outnumber the adults. Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo has reportedly given birth and welcomed her third child with husband and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

While the couple have not yet made any official statement about their child’s birth themselves, a source close to the couple confirmed that they had indeed welcomed their third baby to People. Prinsloo and Levine are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Dusty Rose and 4-year-old daughter Gio Grace, which should make for a busy little household... one Prinsloo was ready to take on, apparently. The mom of three opened up about Covid-19 changing her mindset about welcoming another baby last year, telling Entertainment Tonight at the time, “I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with Covid too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never.”

Definitely never say never in this case. Because their baby has arrived.

Their baby’s arrival comes mere weeks after Prinsloo shared a selfie of her bump progression on Instagram, where she looked glowing and cheeky in a Burger King crown. More recently, however, it seems her due date must have been fast approaching. Because she shared a photo of herself stretched out in bed in a bikini with the message “TICK tock,” presumably because she was ready for the clock to run out on this pregnancy.

While neither Prinsloo nor Levine shared the sex of their baby, a third little girl would undoubtedly be a hit for Levine. He has been known to throw on a pink dress with his wife and daughters because, as he wrote on Instagram at the time, “girls just wanna have fun.”

This new baby, boy or girl, might not be the couple’s last. “We want a big family, who knows?” Prinsloo told Entertainment Tonight last year, adding that the original plan was to have five children together. “We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it.”

Now that she has three children, it will be interesting to see if they are still aiming for five kids.