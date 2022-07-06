Adele Was Determined Not To Have A "Messy" Divorce For The Sake Of Her Son

No one could ever accuse Adele of taking her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki lightly. Especially not when it comes to her 10-year-old son Angelo. The singer opened up in a recent interview about navigating her life as a single mom, co-parent, and partner to boyfriend Rich Paul on the podcast Desert Island Discs, and made it clear that there was absolutely no way she would be putting young Angelo through a “messy” divorce.

The singer talked to Desert Island Discs host Lauren Laverne about how her life has changed in the last few years. A new album, of course, but also a new man in her life after privately dealing with a divorce from the father of her son. Something that was a bit of a struggle for her as someone who dealt with her own parents’ separation as a little girl and didn’t see much of her dad after that divorce. A situation that she did not want to see repeated with her own son, or as she put it “over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life.” Fortunately for her and Konecki, “it was never really tricky because we were such good friends,” she told the podcast host.

It wasn’t easy for anyone, of course, and it took time for Adele to decide it was time to leave her marriage. She wrote much of her new album 30 about trying to find her way through divorce and find her way as a single mom, particularly on the song “My Little Love.” But the reality was that Adele wanted to model a different kind of relationship for her son.

“I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy,” she told Vogue in October 2021. “Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me. It shakes you up a bit. ‘Who am I? What do I want to do? What makes me truly happy?’ All those things.”

Now it seems everyone seems to be doing well and getting along. Konecki and Paul were seen hanging out at Adele’s Hyde Park concerts in London along with Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden. Life has moved on for Adele’s family. And they’ve found a way to make it work.