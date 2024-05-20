Adele’s relationship with Rich Paul appears to be ticking along at a happy pace. The singer recently admitted that she would like to have a baby with the sports agent, a daughter specifically if possible. A little sister for her 11-year-old son Angelo who she predicts will be a “bossy little queen.”

Adele has been opening up to her fans about her hopes to become a mom again at her concerts during her Las Vegas residency, and most recently she admitted that she’s feeling “desperate” for a baby girl after helping a couple from the audience reveal their own little one’s sex.

“Once I’m done with all of my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby. And I want to have a girl because I’ve already got a boy,” Adele said in a video from the concert, recorded by someone in the audience and shared on YouTube. “I feel like she might be the person I love the most in the world and I’ll probably hate the most in the world as well... She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?”

The “Easy On Me” singer even explained why she thought her someday daughter might have a big personality. “With me as her mother and Rich as her father, my daughter's going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adele already shares son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, while Paul, who she began dating in early 2021, is a dad of three children from a previous relationship, Reonna, Richie, and Zane. As she continues to plan to become a mother of a daughter herself, Adele is taking the time to build a relationship with her “stepdaughter” Reonna, even giving her a sweet shoutout for graduating college at a recent concert. “It is my stepdaughter’s graduation this weekend. Her name is Reonna,” she said in a TikTok video taken by a fan. “Make sure you put this video online.”

She went on to share that Reonna was graduating from Clark Atlanta University, telling the crowd, “How amazing is that? So they’re all in Atlanta, and they’re celebrating her. And obviously I’m here with you — wouldn’t be anywhere else — but I love you, baby. I love you!”

The singer isn’t alone in her desire to bring a new baby into this blended family. Rich Paul opened up about wanting to expand his family with Adele in June 2022, saying at the time, “I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life,” Paul told E! News. “I’m really looking forward to being an older dad.”

Well, guess we’ll wait for that baby news to drop any time now.