Al Pacino's Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Wants "Full Physical" Custody" Of Their 3-Month-Old

Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah has taken custody matters of the couple’s 3-month-old son Roman into her own hands. The 29-year-old new mom has filed for full physical custody, although that does not necessarily mean that their relationship has come to an end.

Alfallah has filed for full physical custody of the couple’s baby boy Roman, and requested that the 83-year-old Godfather actor have “reasonable” visitation access along with “right of parenting time” so the new father has time to spend with their baby boy, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. She has also requested that the parents share legal custody of their son, with Pacino continuing to have a say in Roman’s education, religion, and medical treatment.

The couple welcomed Roman in June when Alfallah gave birth to him at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He is Alfallah’s first child and Pacino’s fourth, joining 33-year-old sister Julia, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia Pacino.

While Alfallah’s decision might appear to point to an end to the couple’s relationship, Pacino’s publicist Stan Rosenfeld told Entertainment Tonight that this is not the case. “Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman,” he said in a statement. “They are together.”

Pacino and Alfallah have been incredibly private about their relationship and the birth of their son, with media outlets reporting that the two were a couple after spotting them out for dinner back in 2022. Since giving birth to Roman in June, Alfallah has only shared one post about her baby boy on social media. At the end of August, she shared a photo of her son holding her hand with the caption, “My whole heart and the greatest blessing in my life. Roman” with a heart emoji.

The Scarface actor became a dad mere weeks after his longtime friend and collaborator, 78-year-old Robert De Niro, welcomed his seventh child, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. De Niro told Gayle King that his baby girl was “very much planned” despite his age, and was feeling “blessed” to be a father again.

We are still hoping to see De Niro and Pacino pushing their babies on the swings at some park in New York at some point. That would be a dream come true.