Andy Cohen's Son Ben Ate A Gingerbread House & Just "Can't Stop"

There are strange happenings going on in the Cohen household in the wee small hours of the morning. Gingerbread houses are getting eaten, and it’s not exactly a mystery trying to figure out who is absolutely the culprit. Because Andy Cohen’s 4-year-old Benjamin was caught with the gingerbread house in his mouth by his dad Andy Cohen. And don’t worry, just like every other time Ben has been caught sneaking out of bed to eat before anyone else woke up, he’s utterly unrepentent. Because he has a great excuse. “It’s so delicious.”

The Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram on Saturday to share an early morning chat with his oldest child. “Ben, I don’t like coming downstairs and finding you with the gingerbread house in your mouth,” Cohen, who is also dad to 1-year-old daughter Lucy, explained to his son, going on to ask. “Do you understand me? Why do you do that?

“Cuz it’s just so yummy,” Ben responded plaintively. The frustrated dad sighed and reminded his son that he’d already been told not to eat the gingerbread house, regardless of how yummy it might be. He went on to ask him what it tastes like, assuming it would taste “hard and stale,” but that did not appear to be the case for Ben. “It tastes like something so good. Like a cookie or something.”

Then Ben really turned on the charm. “It tastes so delicious. Like Daddy!”

Cohen, of course, faltered, weakly asking his son to please try to stop eating the house which we all know is for decoration only. Ben would not agree. “But Daddy, I just can’t stop eating gingerbread houses.”

His dad sighed. “Okay.”

Ben-1. Andy-0.

Benjamin Cohen, who famously has woken early in the morning to hide behind chairs and eat everything from chips to peanut butter cups as he casually refuses to go to school unless his dad builds him a 94-piece LEGO set, isn’t just winning every little food battle with his dad. He’s also won the hearts of celebrities far and wide. “Ben is me! I am Ben! Ben is US!!!! His explanation deserves the gingerbread house,” mom of two Khloé Kardashian commented. Sharon Stone was ruthless in her comment, noting “Well at least the oldest & saddest u taste is like a gingerbread house.”

Ben Cohen knows exactly who he is, and more importantly, exactly how to get what he wants.