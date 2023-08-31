Andy Cohen's Son Ben Has Regrets About Eating Peanut Butter Cups For Breakfast

Andy Cohen’s son Ben has really been perfecting his morning routine this summer. The 4-year-old boy has been figuring out how he likes to start the day, especially when it comes to breakfast. It’s been a bit of a trial-and error process of elimination, and Ben continues to learn from his mistakes. Like eating seven frozen Reese’s peanut butter cups, for instance. That wasn’t his greatest decision, but we’ve all been there, right...?

The Watch What Happens Live! host has been sharing some of his conversations with Ben, who he is raising as a single dad along with 1-year-old daughter Lucy. Most recently as he was driving an unseen Ben around. “You know why you might feel sick this morning?” he host asked. “Because you woke up and ate seven Reese’s peanut butter cups out of the freezer, didn’t you? Do you think that maybe gave you a stomach ache?” Ben agreed. “I had a lot,” he admitted. Cohen went on to ask, “Was that the right thing to have for breakfast, do you think, if it gave you such a tummy ache?”

Ben capitulated and said “Maybe I shouldn’t have picked them, but I thought of them so I picked.”

Again: we. have. all. been. here.

The 4-year-old went on to share his deep regret over his breakfast choice, explaining to his dad that he “shouldn’t have thought of that because it made me sick.” Cohen captioned the video, “Learning about repercussions. And what IS breakfast anyway???? An evolving conversation I’m having with Ben….”

Young Ben appeared to have a bit more luck when he secretly ate some breakfast potato chips behind a chair in another video Cohen shared. The dad of two walked in to the kitchen to find his son crouched behind a chair polishing off some chips before breakfast, and it didn’t seem to be an issue for Ben. “I do it every day,” he told his dad while making yummy noises and polishing off the whole bag.

Ben also likes to head off to a day of summer camp with a handful of bacon to fortify him as he has not yet warmed up to the idea of a day at camp. It’s not his fault: he does the “calculations” every day and they always appear to add up to a bad day. You can’t argue with math!

This is why he turns to Reese’s peanut butter cups, breakfast chips, and comfort bacon.

Who among us would do it any differently?