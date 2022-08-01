Angelina Jolie Reveals That Daughter Zahara Is Headed to Spelman College

Welcome to the Spelman Class of 2026, Zahara Jolie-Pitt! While the new freshman’s mom might be one of the most famous women on the planet, Angelina Jolie is just as excited as any proud parent to share the news of her daughter’s milestone. In a recent blitz on social media, not only did Jolie reveal the exciting news of her daughter’s college acceptance at Spelman College, she let loose with a pretty epic celebratory dance too.

In an Instagram post, Jolie jumped into beaming Mom Mode to share a picture of her oldest daughter Zahara on her new college campus at the historically black liberal arts college for women located in Atlanta, Georgia. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” Jolie captioned the post.

The Eternals star, who also shares Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, has plenty of reasons to be brag and sport that college bumper sticker. The prestigious school that Zahara will attend in the fall also boasts such alums as writer Alice Walker, actress Keisha Knight Pulliam, and politician Stacey Abrams (who also happens to be a former student body president).

As if that rare peek into Jolie’s private life wasn’t enough, the Oscar winner also kicked back on the college campus with a pretty awesome rendition of the Electric Slide that has been making the rounds on social media. In a recent Instagram post, Morehouse College shared some love for its sister HBCU school. “We love to see it! Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, incoming Spelmanite freshman, dances with Morehouse and Spelman Alumni at the Los Angeles Send Off for Incoming Freshman Students. SpelHouse SendOff is the opportunity to show our incoming students a glimpse of the family they are joining!” Morehouse College captioned the post.

“You know the family reunion is lit when #SpelHouseLA is showing Angelina Jolie some moves on the dance floor,” Morehouse wrote over the video.

With world-famous parents, Zahara is no stranger to the public eye. She’s walked the red carpet alongside her celebrity mother and brood of talented siblings, and even recreated her mom’s Academy Awards fashion in this amazing upcycled look. But aside from her notable style, Zahara has also distinguished herself as a women’s rights activist, who shares her mother’s dedication to advocacy and social justice. The mother-daughter duo even headed to the nation’s capital to support the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

It’s exciting to see Zahara begin a new chapter of her life. We predict the 17-year-old will make waves in the world, just like her passionate mother.