Prince Harry’s Friend Hopes Archie & Lilibet Take Up This Royal Sport One Day

Prince Harry could be interested in passing on his love of a very royal sport to his children, 4-year-old Prince Archie and 2-year-old Princess Lilibet. The dad of two has been an avid polo player for years, so much so that he’s taken to playing it in America now that he’s left his native Great Britain. And one of his polo pals feels confident that this is a passion the Duke of Sussex might want to pass down to his own children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Florida over the weekend for a polo match to support his Sentabale charity, which he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho back in 2006 to support young people living with HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. Prince Harry played for the Royal Salute Sentabale against the Grand Champions, lead by his longtime friend and fellow polo player Nacho Figueras, and cheered on as ever by wife Meghan Markle on the sidelines.

While the couple’s two children were not at the match, that doesn’t mean they might not join their parents some day down the road. Especially if Figueras has anything to say about it. The polo player was asked by Hello! if he thought Prince Harry’s two little ones might learn to play like their dad someday. “I really hope so, I hope that Archie and Lili get to love horses as much as he does,” he said, going on to add that he would like to see all of the children play together someday. “I know my kids love it and they love to play. It would be a dream that one day we all get to play polo together.”

As a member of the royal family, Prince Harry has either been watching polo matches or playing polo since he was a young child. His father King Charles played polo, as did his father Prince Philip before him, and of course Prince William has been playing polo most of his life. Beyond the love of the sport, however, is a deep connection within the royal family to their love of horses. Queen Elizabeth was a renowned horsewoman, riding until she was in her 90s, and Prince Harry has been riding himself since he was a very little boy. So it would make sense for him to pass that on to his children.

Barry Batchelor - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Perhaps learning to play polo might be a bit of a bridge back to the rest of the royal family, something Prince Harry has previously said he would like to see happen. Especially for his children. However things pan out, we know there’s at least one person who would like to see Archie and Lilibet get involved in the sport one day.