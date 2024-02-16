Prince Harry Shared A Sweet Update About Archie & Lilibet’s Personalities These Days

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t need to binge The Office or New Girl for a good laugh — they’ve apparently got two little comedians on their hands. While in Whistler, British Columbia to visit with athletes competing in next year’s winter Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex shared a rare update about the couple’s two children, 4-year-old Prince Archie and 2-year-old Princess Lilibet, and how he’s feeling about fatherhood these days.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, Prince Harry was asked what he’s like as a parent and, like any seasoned dad, couldn’t resist cracking a little joke. “I can’t tell you. That’s classified. It’s top secret”

The dad of two then reeled in the jokes. “No, the kids are doing great,” he added. “The kids are growing up like all kids do — very, very fast. They’ve both got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do. I’m just grateful to be a dad.”

Making them laugh and keeping them grounded? Sounds like Archie and Lilibet may have evolved past an innocent knock-knock joke?

We’ve gotten a few little updates about Archie and Lilibet, who are now using Sussex as their last name following King Charles’ coronation. Back in December, the Duchess of Sussex shared that Archie is interested in photography and told his parents that he really wanted an expensive Leica camera. And in an episode of the couple’s Netflix’s docuseries Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry said that his daughter reminds him of his late mother, Princess Diana. “I see a lot of my mom in Lili,” he said. “She’s very Spencer-like. She’s got the same blue eyes.” We also learned in their Netflix doc that Archie has an adorable American accent.

Prince Harry also revealed last year that Lilibet is “obsessed” with her big brother. “The gap between me and William was very similar to Archie and Lili,” he said during an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby in January 2023. “And to see Lili obsessed with Archie and Archie like, ‘No, no, Lili, I need my space. I need my space now.’ I get it. … I get how irritating the younger sibling can be to the older sibling.”

Maybe the two have since bonded over their shared love of making their parents laugh. And apparently maybe even roasting them from time to time?