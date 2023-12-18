Meghan Markle Says Prince Archie Is “Not Getting” This Expensive Gift For Christmas

Meghan Markle is already learning one of the toughest parenting lessons around the holidays; when your kid asks for something that just isn’t going to happen. Her 4-year-old son Prince Archie had a big ask for a Christmas present, and Markle recently shared that he’s definitely not getting it.

The Duchess of Sussex moderated a Q&A session for Netflix’s The After alongside her longtime friend and personal photographer Misan Harriman, who directed the film. The two friends were filmed at a private residence in Montecito, California in November, when they discussed the new film with The After’s star David Oyelowo, and eventually the subject of Markle’s little family came into the discussion as well. Particularly since Harriman has taken many of Markle and Prince Harry’s formal family portraits over the years, something that has not escaped the notice of young Prince Archie.

“The inspiration runs deep,” Markle told the two men, per People. “Our 4-year-old; 4 ½ -year-old son — he would say, ‘No, I’m not 4. I’m 4 ½ —Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us.”

Markle, who is also mom to 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet, went on to say, “I bought Archie a camera, and he said, ‘But it’s not a Leica like Misan.’” These cameras, which are often used by professionals like Harriman, sell for around $8,000 and up. So yeah, that’s a little much for a Christmas present, and Markle told her son exactly that. “I said ‘You’re not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas.’”

Meghan Markle shared Prince Archie’s Christmas gift idea. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Young Prince Archie has long had a very adult sensibility in many things. Even as a toddler, he wanted fairly adult gifts. Like when Prince Harry told the late Queen Elizabeth that Archie wanted a waffle iron for Christmas, and she managed to send him one in California. Or when he used to tell houseguests to “stay hydrated” and “safe drive” when they left the family home in Montecito. No doubt his parents have passed on this sophisticated world view, and his local nursery school that teaches emotional literacy have probably helped as well.

Is it really any wonder that Prince Archie wants a terribly grown up and sophisticated camera for Christmas? After all, it’s not like he knows how much things cost.