Meghan Markle Uses Her Car Rides With Archie As Teaching Moments

Meghan Markle might be one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, but she’s also just a Montecito mom doing her best to instill great values in her kids. The Archetypes podcast host recently sat down for a new interview with The Cut and shared details of her school pick-up with preschooler Archie. The Duchess of Sussex also revealed that she is teaching her 3-year-old to help people who are experiencing homelessness.

As many mothers know, the car ride home from school can be a chaotic whirlwind of traffic and chatting within the confines of a captive audience. Markle proved that she is indeed a snack mom, and relies on every parent’s after school weapon to ensure a peaceful transition back home — food. In a feature on New York Magazine’s The Cut, royal watchers learned intimate details about Archie’s eating habits, such as the quesadilla he enjoyed in the car ride home, the half-eaten sandwich he had for lunch, and the granola bar he swiped in school for a community service project. But it was Markle’s display of philanthropy and generosity that really stood out above anything else.

When the mother and son stopped at a traffic light, Markle took a new black backpack from the trunk to give to a man experiencing homelessness on the corner. “They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes,” The Cut reported on Markle and Prince Harry’s parenting style.

When Archie shared that he made kits filled with peanut-butter crackers and granola at school to pass out to those in need, that’s when he adorably exclaimed: “I ate one!”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising Archie to give back to those in need. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Markle has been super busy with her podcast and adopting a new rescue dog named Momma Mia too. The Duchess of Sussex has also been opening up more about her family life, sharing a very scary incident when Archie’s nursery caught fire during her tour in southern Africa. The working mom also balances her many projects with the busyness of motherhood. She shares Archie and 1-year-old baby Lilibet with her husband Prince Harry.

It’s not surprising that Markle would use the car ride home from school as a teaching moment for her son. Whether she is saving animals from mistreatment, advocating for safe firearm measures, or literally giving the clothes off her back to a mom in need, Markle is known for being a philanthropist.

Now that the private and reluctant royal has also teased her return to Instagram, maybe we can look forward to some more great new details of her life as an altruistic and compassionate mom.