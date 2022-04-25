Ashley Graham Proudly Bares "New Tummy" 3 Months Postpartum In Bathroom Selfies

As a super model, it’s no surprise that Ashley Graham knows how to take one fierce bathroom selfie. But this famous mom to a new set of twins is not just a fashion icon, she’s an absolute inspiration for all mothers. In a recent picture posted to Instagram, Graham beamed with self-confidence and gratitude as she shared intimate photos of her body just a few short months after delivering sons, Malachi and Roman.

Graham — who also shares 2-year-old son, Isaac, with her husband, Justin Ervin — stood like a topless goddess in her glam marble bathroom, facing the mirror with nothing but her underwear, great jewelry, and puckered lips. “Hi, new tummy. We’ve been through a lot. Thank you. #3monthspostpartum,” she captioned the unfiltered Instagram post.

The next picture in Graham’s post was even more intimate and showed a close-up of the model and podcaster’s hand holding the birth scars on her belly and a prominently featured gold ring. The last picture appeared to be similar to the first with Graham’s stretch marks even more defined and featured.

And that’s exactly what makes Graham so epic. She hones in on the things that others might try to hide. Her pictures mix art and activism and often carry the powerful message that there’s no way she’s going to hide the body that created her three beautiful children.

Graham’s famous friends and followers quickly took to the comments to share their appreciation and admiration for her post. “And that tummy has the most beautiful, wholesome stories to tell,” actress and mom of one Frieda Pinto commented. And model Jada Sezer wrote, “Always so refreshing to see womens [sic] bodies raw, unfiltered and in all its glory. You absolute beauty.”

Graham is no stranger to sharing her untouched images and spot-on mom content on social media, peeling back the curtain of postpartum healing and recovery that many people keep to themselves. Garnering virtual high-fives from leaky moms everywhere, Graham had no qualms about posting a picture of herself to Instagram wearing a breast milk-soaked t-shirt. She has also been open about her struggles with postpartum hair loss, which she said in an interview with Parents “was more traumatic than giving birth.” The fashion legend is refreshingly honest about motherhood, and is basically the only celebrity therapist you’ll ever need to teach you about self-love.

Whether on the cover of a magazine or posing with a breast pump, Ashley Graham embodies true beauty on the inside and out. She’s a trailblazer who already broke down barriers in the fashion industry. Graham redefined beauty on her own terms, and now she’s changing what beauty means as a mother, too.