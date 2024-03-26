There’s another Wildcat on the way. High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale recently announced that she and husband Christopher French are expecting their second baby together.

On Tuesday, Tisdale announced the exciting news on Instagram by sharing a sweet photo shoot featuring her baby bump. Dressed in jeans and a white button-down shirt opened to reveal her bump, Tisdale posed in front of a big window with lush foliage in the background.

“We can’t wait to meet you,” Tisdale captioned the post, which also featured a photo of husband and another with 3-year-old daughter Jupiter, who was dressed in a white shirt and jeans just like her mom.

Tisdale did not share any further information regarding the sex of the baby or her potential due date, but fans were excited to see the announcement nonetheless. French wrote, “here we goooo! I love you. We can do this lol,” while a friend of Tisdale’s gave some insight into what her pregnancy journey has looked like so far. “I miss when u stopped me in the doorway and said ‘so I think that I might maybe be potentially pregnant maybe. Idk. But I took 3 tests and they were all positive’ This is so sweet and I love y’all,” they wrote, with Tisdale replying, “you the best at keeping secrets.”

Tisdale’s daughter Jupiter recently celebrated her third birthday with well wishes from her mom’s famous friends. Like fellow moms Lea Michele and Hilary Duff, who also happens to be expecting a baby with husband Matthew Koma at the moment. Perhaps Duff and Tisdale will head out for another moms’ trip together like they did in 2022 with Meghan Trainor, which would be a great idea ahead of both of them giving birth especially.

As for Tisdale and French, hopefully this second baby won’t come with as many surprises as their first baby. Like the fact that the couple, who married in 2014, suddenly found themselves fighting more often. “But Chris is like the most patient man,” Tisdale said in 2022 on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast about her musician husband. “We never really fought [before having Jupiter], and so, we do fight now because it’s like you have a third little person and … you have your way, they have their way, and you’re trying to like, you know, come together as a team. So it definitely changes things.”

Things could change even more once that second baby arrives. Good thing they’re already pros.