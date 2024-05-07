Reese Witherspoon Co-Signed Daughter Ava’s Response To Strangers Commenting On Her Body

Ava Phillippe recently reached an unfortunate milestone as a young woman online. The 24-year-old has been dealing with strangers commenting on her body, something so many women have had to deal with in their lives. Especially women like Ava who live at least partially in the public eye and are more exposed to strangers than others. Full credit to Ava because she is simply not having it. The young artist took to TikTok to call out the reprehensible behavior of strangers talking about her body, and gave a little lesson on holding your own space in a world full of criticism in the process.

Ava, daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, shared a video on TikTok to the tune of Gwen Stefani’s “Just A Girl” in front of her bathroom mirror. “NBD but I just reached a major milestone as a woman online,” Ava shared, going on to add, “I saw two different strangers commenting on my body.”

The strangers in question felt as though they had the right to share their feelings on her body, with the first person saying she “should get on Ozempic because I’m too fat,” while the second person accused her of “starving myself because I’m too thin.” Ava noted that her weight did not change in the time between the two comments, noting “it wouldn’t be any of their business if it did.

“No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like,” she added.

Ava captioned the video with the message, “pretty is as pretty does, babes... and bodyshaming is simply toxic behavior.”

The young model’s video received praise from her followers, including mom Reese Witherspoon who commented, “Yes to all of this 💋.”

Meanwhile, others left messages of support. “I have never understood why people think they need to make comments about other people’s bodies.. it’s so, so unnecessary. love you, and this message!!” one said. Another added, “I wish I would have heard this message as a young woman. I am so impressed with your wisdom and compassion.”

Ava Phillippe has already had to deal with unsolicited comments about the way she looks so much more than most people. Even when the comments are positive, like all the discourse about how much she looks like her famous mom, it’s important to remember that she did not ask for any commentary whatsoever about her appearance. She has, in fact, been standing up to trolls who feel comfortable discussing her private life on any level for years. Back in 2022, she made it clear that she would block any negative comments after discussing her sexuality.

It’s great that she has so much courage. It’s not great that she’s in a position where she feels like has to use it.