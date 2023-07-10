Ever Wonder What Barbie's Dreamhouse Would Look Like In Your City? Now We Know

Anyone who played with Barbies as a child (or even as an adult, no judgement) was probably head over heels in love with the Barbie Dreamhouse. It was an absolute fantasy in pink, so pretty, so impossible in so many ways. A slide from your bedroom straight into a pool? Was this something we could actually expect? The pure fantasy and whimsy of the Barbie Dreamhouse was something that director Greta Gerwig really wanted to capture in her highly-anticipated live-action movie Barbie, in theaters on July 21, and a walk-through of that Dreamhouse by Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, tells us they nailed it. Right down to the slide.

But what would Barbie’s Dreamhouse look like across the country? There’s a very Malibu, California, beach vibe happening in the movie version, but that wouldn’t really work across the country. So data analysts at JeffBet decided to try to figure out what Barbie’s Dreamhouses would look like in the most populated cities across the country. Using the AI tool MidJourney to create houses based on local real estate, JeffBet came up with 25 alternate Barbie Dreamhouses in cities like New York, Phoenix, and Seattle.

“The premise of the upcoming movie is Barbie becoming ‘expelled’ from the utopia and exploring the ‘real world’,” JeffBet explains in a statement. “We wanted to discover how the most populous US cities could be ‘Barbified’ if her adventures let her jet set around the states.

“People all around the world and of different generations share the love for Barbie and have had at one point considered a life in the Barbie Dreamhouse. This analysis has truly captured the essence of each state from the architecture to the landscape."

It’s also incredible to see Barbie Dreamhouses across the country. All different, all incredible, and of course, all pink.

New York Who wouldn’t want Barbie’s New York Dreamhouse? JeffBet Barbie’s Dreamhouse in New York looks big enough for Barbie and all her friends to be roomies. She and Skipper and Midge and Ken could each take a floor of their own in this four-story palace. Hilariously, not even Barbie’s Dreamhouse in New York has parking.

Los Angeles Imagine living in Barbie’s Los Angeles Dreamhouse? JeffBet Barbie takes advantage of the excellent weather in Los Angeles by going open-air, lots of outdoor seating areas and no walls so she can have as much sunshine as she could ever want. No slide from the bedroom to a pool though, I’m just saying.

Chicago Barbie has a great Dreamhouse in Chicago. JeffBet Barbie’s Chicago Dreamhouse is her first real classic home. Well, sort of classic considering that, even with the traditional architecture it’s still pink and blue and has a rooftop patio and balconies galore.

Houston Barbie’s Dreamhouse goes modern. JeffBet Barbie went somewhere between Jetsons-modern and ’80s-glam with her Houston Dreamhouse. The strange angles, the tall windows, the imposing height: Judy Jetson would approve.

Phoenix I hope Barbie’s Phoenix Dreamhouse has air conditioning. JeffBet Barbie’s Dreamhouse in Phoenix is a pink dream with a gorgeous staircase. We see it’s going for a sort of adobe feel with the rounded edges, but this mansion looks weirdly like it’s inflatable or made out of plastic: it’s fantastic.

Philadelphia Barbie goes classic in Philadelphia. JeffBet Is Barbie’s Philadelphia Dreamhouse her first row house? It’s possible. The balconies are smaller, the height is higher, and the whole place has a slimmed-down but classic feeling to it.

San Antonio Barbie goes Texan in her San Antonio Dreamhouse JeffBet San Antonio architecture is very much its own thing, and Barbie embraces the details in her Dreamhouse. The little alcove off the entrance, the second floor wrap-around porch, the swag windows. It’s all so San Antonio.

San Diego Barbie has a futuristic Dreamhouse in San Diego. JeffBet Barbie’s Dreamhouse in San Diego reminds me of a hot pink Mission Control where superheroes get together to discuss their next operation. Or like somewhere Elle Woods might want to live. Or an abstract cupcake. Any way, it works.

Dallas Barbie has quite a Dreamhouse in Dallas. JeffBet Barbie’s Dallas Dreamhouse is... yes, identical to her Houston Dreamhouse. Maybe those Barbies are twins? Or they alternate weeks?

Austin Barbie’s MCM Dreamhouse in Austin. JeffBet Barbie’s Austin Dreamhouse feels surprisingly attainable. A nice mid-century modern retreat, with an almost H-shaped design so Barbie can possibly entertain on one side and have her private existential crises alone on the other.

Jacksonville Barbie goes palatial in Jacksonville. JeffBet Barbie’s Jacksonville home is all about going as palatial as possible. The gold accents, the double doors, the trim. It’s a lot, but Barbie is all about being a lot.

San Jose Barbie’s fun Dreamhouse in San Jose. JeffBet Have you ever seen a house like Barbie’s San Jose Dreamhouse? The neighbors must get a kick out of pink and purple “rocks,” if that’s what they are meant to be, decorating the exterior. Then there are the Star Trek-esque pink plants in the front yard. It’s quite a trip. To be fair, San Jose is also home to the Winchester Mystery House, often touted as one of the most bizarre homes in America, so this tracks.

Fort Worth Barbie’s Fort Worth Dreamhouse is like a soap opera. JeffBet If Barbie is planning to start her own soap opera, her Fort Worth Dreamhouse will fit right in. It’s got ‘80s soap opera vibes all over it.

Columbus Barbie gets balconies in Columbus. JeffBet Barbie’s Columbus Dreamhouse is another classic, with gingerbread trim and a whopping five balconies. Plus it looks like she went in for more tasteful landscaping this time around and a fairly modest pink car. What is she, undercover in Columbus?

Charlotte Barbie’s Dreamhouse in Charlotte is a mansion. JeffBet Barbie is back to bigger is better in Charlotte. Here she lives in a mansion or a perhaps a small hotel — it could be either/or with that arched entrance in the driveway. It’s a three-level, enormous home that now has me thinking... what does Barbie’s carbon footprint look like? That’s a big space for one doll.

Indiannapolis Barbie has quite a home in Indiannapolis. JeffBet If Barbie’s Dreamhouse was ever going to be made out of cotton candy, it would be the one she has in Indiannapolis. It is quite the pink and blue confection. But will it hold up to the cold winters? That’s the real question.

San Francisco Barbie has prime real estate in San Francisco. JeffBet Barbie should sell her San Francisco Dreamhouse. Not because it’s not gorgeous. It’s obviously a pink dream and it fits in perfectly with the other houses on the street. But it sits on a corner lot with three floors and looks huge. She could retire on the profits.

Seattle Barbie goes for clean lines in Seattle. JeffBet Barbie goes for a different shade of pink and clean lines in her Seattle Dreamhouse. There is a widow’s walk on the roof, some big windows, and really nice details in the trim. You know she has an espresso machine inside that is worth thousands of dollars. It is Seattle, after all.

Denver Barbie gets into wreaths in Denver. JeffBet Barbie’s Denver Dreamhouse is like something out of Santa’s Village, which will make decorating for Christmas in Colorado a cinch for her.

Oklahoma City Barbie has an impressive entry in Oklahoma City. JeffBet Oklahoma City Barbie went for it. Just one big balcony, a super cool stair case, and a rooftop that looks like it’s covered in meringue. Incredible. Paul Hollywood handshake for sure.

Nashville Barbie probably hangs with celebrities in Nashville. JeffBet I think Barbie lives close to music icons like Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, and Carrie Underwood with this kind of DreamHouse in Nashville. It looks like it would be a blast for entertaining.

El Paso Barbie has a view in El Paso. JeffBet Barbie went for sparse landscaping and super small windows in her El Paso Dreamhouse. While there are lots of interesting rooflines, there’s not a balcony in sight. She’s probably staying indoors with the air conditioning.

Washington, D.C. Barbie is historic in Washington. JeffBet Barbie probably stays at her Washington D.C. Dreamhouse when she’s in the capital lobbying politcians for women’s rights and affordable child care. That’s what I imagine. And at the end fo the day she enters this three-story historic beauty, pours herself a glass of wine, and thinks about all the other Barbies she’s working to help. Also I bet this place has fireplaces.

Las Vegas Barbie’s house looks like a casino in Las Vegas. JeffBet Does Barbie’s Dreamhouse in Las Vegas double as a casino? It certainly looks like it.

Boston Barbie’s Boston Dreamhouse is tasteful. JeffBet Perhaps the most understated and historic of all her Dreamhouses, Barbie keeps it extra tasteful in Boston. She’s probably already irked the neighbors with her pink house because they didn’t want any color, so she’s keeping things low key elsewhere.

In many ways, Barbie’s Dreamhouses across the country could not be any more different from each. From tasteful and stately to outsized and over-the-top, they’re all different. But they are all pink. And that’s all we ask.