One of the most exciting things about the live-action Barbie movie coming out in July is seeing Barbie’s Dreamhouse. After years of playing with Barbies and dreaming of what it would be like to actually live inside that house, to see it on the big screen is just about as good as it gets. Or so we thought until we found out that Airbnb is renting out Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, hosted by Ken himself.

In anticipation of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie coming out on July 21, Airbnb is inviting fans to request two individual night stays in Ken’s revamped room at Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse for July 21 and July 22 and what’s even better... these stays will be free of charge. Because Ken is apparently in charge of booking and he’s not really into math. Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, a hot pink oceanfront mansion in Malibu, California, includes all things Ken this time around and anyone lucky enough to stay will get their chance to live like a real life Barbie. Or Ken, I guess, which is also nice.

Ken’s bedroom at Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse is all pink with some cowboy touches like a rawhide rug, a collection of cowboy hats on the wall, and even a guitar for serenading any Barbies who happen to be hanging around.

Ken’s bedroom at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is an esthetic. Airbnb

Ken, who is played by Ryan Gosling in the movie, is really sticking to this cowboy theme with a life-sized horse statue just hanging out in his room. Alongside a full-length mirror, of course.

Ken has a life-size horse in his bedroom. Airbnb

Staying at Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse naturally means plenty of outdoor time, and what better way to enjoy the ocean view than an outdoor disco dance floor complete with disco ball? It’s a good thing Ken has some rollerblades on hand, they might come in handy in Malibu as well.

There’s an outdoor disco at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse. Airbnb

If you feel like sitting out a dance or two, just curl up one of two hot pink lounges by the outdoor firepit to enjoy the sunset. Especially after a long swim in the infinity pool.

Ken has an outdoor firepit. Airbnb

Ken rather cruelly repurposed the pink bar at Barbie’s Dreamhouse by scratching out the name of his lady love and writing his own over top.

Guests can sidle up to Ken’s outdoor bar at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse. Airbnb

There are plenty of cozy little nooks where Barbie and Ken can have existential crises together under palm trees.

There are plenty of places for cozy chats at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse. Airbnb

There’s even a rooftop hot tub to enjoy a little stargazing with a telescope. And blue seating, which we can only assume Ken repainted himself.

Check out Barbie’s rooftop hot tub. Airbnb

Along with offering this Airbnb stay free of charge, guests can go home with their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards. Booking requests open on July 17 at airbnb/kendreamhouse, and travel to and from Malibu is up to you to organize. Airbnb will also make a one-time donation to Save the Children in honor of the Barbie movie release.

Staying at Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse is a dream come true, even if Ken is the host.