20 Of The Best Easter Movies To Enjoy With A Bucket Of Jelly Beans

After enjoying an elaborate feast and sending your kids off on an epic Easter egg hunt in your backyard, you might want to kick back and relax with a fun and festive flick. And lucky for us, plenty of wonderful Easter movies for kids and families are available to stream on a variety of platforms right now. So be sure to save a few extra chocolate bunnies and a bowl full of jelly beans for some sweet movie snacks.

While some families celebrate Easter as a religious holiday marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ, others celebrate it as the start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. But whether you’re religious or not, everyone can enjoy this collection of Easter-themed movies. For example, you can pop on Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo that mixes a spring cleaning plot line with Easter celebrations. Or check out An Easter Story, the musical TV special from 1984 that will give you some serious nostalgia.

So grab a batch of brightly colored marshmallow PEEPS or heat up some tasty leftover Easter ham and mashed potatoes to enjoy while watching one of these 20 films with the whole family. You will be glad that you did.

An Easter Story Amazon Prime It’s the day before Easter and there aren’t enough Easter eggs or dye, and time is running out for the Easter Bunny in this 1983 musical TV special featuring some very ‘80s puppets. Watch An Easter Story, rated ALL, on Amazon Prime Video.

The Dog Who Saved Easter YouTube Movies Mario Lopez lends his voice to a crafty dog who jumps in to save the day when criminals try to sabotage a doggy daycare on Easter. Rent The Dog Who Saved Easter, rated PG, for $5.99 on YouTube Movies.

Dora’s Easter Adventure Toonsville Street/YouTube Join Dora and Boots as they wait for their friend, the Hip-Hop-Bunny to bring his basket filled with eggs and treats for the Egg Hunt. Of course, Swiper causes some trouble. Rent Dora’s Easter Adventure for $3.99 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Easter Bunny Is Comin’ To Town Jordan White/YouTube This claymation classic teaches kids about the origins of Easter traditions in a colorful and fun special. Rent The Easter Bunny Is Comin’ To Town, rated TV-G, on Amazon Prime for $2.99.

Easter Land Wownow/Kids When a villain casts a spell to banish the Easter Bunny to the Land of Holiday Misfits, Santa Claus springs into action to save the day. Watch Easter Land on tubitv.

Easter Parade YouTube Movies Fred Astaire and Judy Garland star in this 1948 film about a Broadway star who falls for his dancing partner, who he vows to make a star in time for next year’s Easter parade. Rent Easter Parade for $2.99 on YouTube Movies.

Easter Someday Maverick Movies/YouTube When a young girl is tired of her parents’ demands, she wishes herself into an alternate universe called “Someday.” In order to get back home, she must follow mysterious clues and overcome challenges from a giant rabbit with magical powers. Rent Easter Someday, rated 13+, for $3.99 on Vudu.

The Greatest Story Ever Told Movieclips Trailers/YouTube The life of Jesus Christ is told through this epic, four hour long movie from 1965. Watch The Greatest Story Ever Told, rated G, on YouTube.

Guess How Much I Love You: An Enchanting Easter Prime Video This holiday special is based on the children’s book, Guess How Much I Love You. Watch Guess How Much I Love You: An Enchanting Easter, rated G, on Amazon Prime.

Hop Movieclips/YouTube After an unemployed slacker runs over the Easter Bunny, he must take over the rabbit’s duties in this hilarious film from the same creators of Minions. Watch Hop, rated PG, on Netflix.

Ice Age :The Great Egg-scapade Disney+ When Sid is challenged to an egg-sitting gig, the Ice Age gang’s shenanigans lead to the first ever egg hunt in this 2016 Ice Age TV special. Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade, rated TV-G, is streaming on Disney+.

It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown Joe Cool/YouTube Charlie Brown, Linus, and the rest of the Peanuts gang await the arrival of the Easter Beagle. Watch It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown, unrated, on Apple TV+.

Joseph: King of Dreams YouTube Movies This animated bible story tells the tale of Joseph, a boy who inspires jealousy in his brothers thanks to his gift of dream interpretation and beautifully colored coat. Watch Joseph: King of Dreams, rated TV-PG, on Netflix.

The Lion of Judah Heritage Films/YouTube The religious story behind Easter is told through the eyes of barnyard animals in this 2011 animated film. Watch The Lion of Judah, rated PG, on tubitv.

Pieces of Easter Christian Movies/YouTube An arrogant young executive, who is stranded, must rely on the help of a reclusive farmer to get her home in time to spend Easter with her estranged family. Watch Pieces of Easter, rated 13+, on Amazon Prime.

The Prince of Egypt Movieclips/YouTube This animated, musical retelling of the Book of Exodus follows Egyptian Prince Moses who embarks on a quest to free his people. Watch The Prince of Egypt, rated PG, for $3.99 on Amazon Prime.

Rise of the Guardians YouTube Movies When the Boogeyman threatens to take over the world, it’s up to the Guardians — Jack Frost, Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, and yes, the Easter Bunny — to save the day. Watch Rise of the Guardians, rated PG, on HBOMax.

Veggie Tales: An Easter Carol SENTRAL346/YouTube When one man tries to knock down a church to build his own Easter themed amusement park, it’s up to a few visitors to teach him that Easter means more than plastic eggs and chocolate bunnies. Watch Veggie Tales: An Easter Carol, rated All, on Amazon Prime.

Veggie Tales: ‘Twas The Night Before Easter SENTRAL346/YouTube A cable news reporter with a desire to help others discovers the true meaning of Easter in this holiday themed Veggie Tales special. Watch Veggie Tales: ‘Twas The Night Before Easter, rated ALL, on Amazon Prime.