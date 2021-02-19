Much has been written about the struggles of our times. The remote learning, working from home, fear of the world falling apart. But there's one bright spot: Television has truly never been better. Or more accessible, thanks to all of our glorious streaming options. So yes, it's tough to deal with being home with the kids all the time, but at least you have options when it comes to the best kids' shows on Netflix that you can access any time you like. And best of all, some of them are even going to be fun for you to watch, too.

Netflix has really hit it out of the park with kids shows. Between a new animated series based on the beloved children's book Go, Dog, Go! and Waffles + Mochi, a kid-friendly cooking show featuring the one and only Michelle Obama set to be released in March 2021, the options are plentiful.

Not only is Netflix's library of family-friendly content robust, the streaming service also has some pretty amazing parental controls to help ensure your kids are watching all of your carefully curated programming. Instead of say, Bridgerton... a show that would be educational, but perhaps for very different reasons. That's after the kids go to bed programming. But below you can find at least 35 shows for the whole family to watch. Or the kids to watch while their parents covertly read or entertain themselves elsewhere, no judgment.

Go, Dog, Go! Netflix The premise for Go, Dog, Go! on Netflix is simple: Dogs are always trying to get to some fantastic dog party via different vehicles. In other words, every dog-loving kids' dream. Rated TV-Y

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Netflix A classic from the '90s revisited, The Magic School Bus Rides Again sees Ms. Frizzle and the gang heading out for more whacky adventures that manage to teach kids a little bit about science along the way. Rated TV-Y

Archibald's Next Big Thing Netflix Arrested Development actor Tony Hale is the main voice for Archibald's Next Big Thing, a show that's all about positivity and perseverance, and it's so sweetly funny that you'll probably sit right on down with the kids to watch this one. Rated TV-Y7

Project Mc2 Netflix Want your kids to watch something that breaks down old-fashioned gender stereotypes and features four super-smart young girls hired by the government to be spies on account of their STEM skills? Project Mc2 on Netflix is the show for you. Rated TV-G

Kid Cosmic Netflix Kid Cosmic is new to Netflix in February and tells the story of a boy whose superhero dreams come true when he finds five powerful cosmic stones. Definitely a crowd pleaser for those little dreamers. Rated TV-Y7

Word Party Netflix Word Party is a great show for helping toddlers build their vocabulary along with adorable animated baby animals. Kids get to teach the animals how to create a word party, making them the boss. And kids love to be the boss. Rated TV-Y

Spy Kids: Mission Critical Netflix Animated Juni and Carmen Cortez fighting the bad guys in Spy Kids: Mission Critical? Just when you thought the film series couldn't get any better. Rated TV-Y7

Hilda Netflix Hilda is the story of a little girl with blue hair who leaves her magical forest to go off to the city of Trolberg, where she has adventures and sometimes gets in trouble. Just a light, easy watch. Rated TV-Y7

Sid The Science Kid Netflix Sid The Science Kid follows a curious young boy who wants to learn how the world works, and is lucky enough to have friends, family, and teachers who help him. Bright and colorful, kids will sort of accidentally learn with this show. Rated TV-Y

Sam And Cat Netflix Kids need to watch Sam And Cat on Netflix if only to see Ariana Grande get her to start on the Nickelodeon hit show. Rated TV-PG

Green Eggs & Ham Netflix Green Eggs & Ham has some serious star power with people like Michael Douglas, Adam Devine, and Diane Keaton offering their voices, but it's really all about the story. Basically a road trip movie of two friends Sam-I-Am and Guy-I-Am, who have to transport a weird chicken/giraffe hybrid and find themselves making amazing discoveries along the way. Rated TV-Y7

Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts Netflix Another empowering story for budding feminists, Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts tells the story of a girl who is swept away her underground city to head out into a post-apocalyptic world to find her family. Beautiful animation, though maybe slightly heavy for the youngest of kids. Rated TV-Y

Goosebumps Netflix R.L. Stine's Goosebumps is a throwback series from the '90s full of scary tales for kids, so parents should be warned. But there is something deeply satisfying about dipping your collective toes in the horror genre as a family, particularly with a nostalgic pick like this one. Try it out with older kids, you might be surprised by the bonding experience. Rated TV-G

A Series Of Unfortunate Events Netflix Lemony Snickett's A Series Of Unfortunate Events follows the three Baudelaire children who are frequently caught up in tough times, thanks in large part to their villainous relative Count Olaf (played by Neil Patrick Harris in the Netflix series). Another dark series, but sometimes dark is fun for older kids who want to really dive deep into their creativity. Rated TV-PG

Anne With An 'E' Netflix Missing out on a little Canadian charm now that you've finished Schitt's Creek? Anne With An 'E' is a wholesome show about young Anne Shirley based on Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery. Set on the east coast of Canada at the turn of the century, it's a beautifully shot show full of gentle humor. Rated TV-PG

The Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants Netflix Do you know what kids love? Superheroes and a bit of toilet humor. That's reason enough to watch The Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants, also it's genuinely funny. Rated TV-Y7

The Octonauts Netflix Eight little stylized animals going on adventures under the sea. With British accents. The Octonauts have it all. Rated TV-Y

Carmen Sandiego 'Carmen Sandiego' is full of throwback charm. Netflix A mischievous orphan, a spy academy, and a really great red trench coat. Come for the interesting adventures of Carmen Sandiego, stay for the fashion. Rated TV-Y7

Gabby's Dollhouse Netflix/ DreamWorks Of course your kids are going to want to watch a sweet show about a bunch of cats and cute crafts. So do I, so let's all watch Gabby's Dollhouse together. Rated TV-Y

iCarly Netflix All 90s kids remember iCarly, the teen sitcom featuring a girl living in a cool loft with her big brother and getting into mischief with her best friends. Revisit with your own kids. Rated TV-G

PJ Masks Netflix Three 6-year-olds dress up in colorful costumes to fight crime at night in PJ Masks, kind of like a precursor to more adult superhero movies. Rated TV-Y

We Bare Bears Netflix We Bare Bears tells the story of three bear siblings trying to make their way in the human world in San Francisco, and it's surprisingly funny. Rated TV-Y

Booba Netflix The Russian kids show Booba, about a little creature who is fascinated with the world around him, has become a cult classic. Rated TV-Y7

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic Netflix Your kids can dive into eight seasons of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic on Netflix, and you can join them for a trip down memory lane. Rated TV-Y

Thomas & Friends Netflix If you have a little one in your house who is really into all sorts of vehicles talking, obviously Thomas & Friends on Netflix is for them. Rated TV-Y

Chip & Potato Netflix Chip & Potato has won kids over for so many reasons, not the least of which because the little kindergartener with the big heart is also a pug with a tiny snuggly best pal that's a mouse. Rated TV-Y

Spirit Riding Free 'Spirit Riding Free' is a great choice for kids. Netflix A kids western featuring the beloved stallion from the Oscar-nominated movie, Spirit Riding Free is a great choice for adventurous little ones. Rated TV-Y7

CoComelon Netflix CoComelon started out as a YouTube channel where kids could connect with nursery rhymes as well as some original kids' songs, and now its a favorite on Netflix. Rated TV-Y

What's New Scooby-Doo Netflix Every kid needs to meet the Mystery Gang at some point, so introduce Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and of course Scoob with What's New Scooby Doo on Netflix. Rated TV-Y7

Little Baby Bum Netflix Kids love singing, and they love cuteness, so they will love the sing-a-long show Little Baby Bum on Netflix. Rated TV-Y

Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse Netflix Mattel has really evolved with Barbie, and Barbie Life In The Dreamhouse is proof of that. An objectively entertaining show following Barbie and her pals making their way through the world, it's a solid choice on Netflix. Rated TV-Y

H2O: Just Add Water Netflix What middle school kid hasn't dreamed of discovering a magical cavern where they might be turned into sea creatures? Especially a mermaid? This delightful Australian series H20: Just Add Water fulfills that fantasy. Rated TV-PG

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Netflix Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug and Cat Noir is an animated French series set in Paris, following two young female superheroes fighting villains across the ancient city. Rated TV-Y7

Boss Baby: Back In Business Netflix It's a tough life for Boss Baby trying to juggle home life and running his business Baby Corp., but he pulls it off with his big brother and accomplice Tim in Boss Baby: Back In Business. Rated TV-Y7