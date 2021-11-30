Blue Ivy & Little Sister Rumi Look Adorable In Their Latest Cameo With Beyoncé

Beyoncé has dropped her latest Ivy Park line but all everyone can talk about are her two best models. The star’s daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter both made appearances in their mother’s latest ad campaign for Ivy Park x Adidas’ Halls of Ivy collaborative collection and absolutely stole the show.

About 50 seconds into the video, which dropped on Ivy Park’s Twitter and social media on Tuesday, the Carter women appear. The 40-year-old mother of three matches her daughters in black-and-white checkered outfits. The girls are wearing two pieces and Bey is rocking a one-piece. Beyoncé holds Rumi, 4, on her hip and Blue, 9, poses in the background with a soccer ball.

“WELCOME TO THE HALLS OF IVY,” the caption read. This is the second time both sisters have appeared as a pair in Ivy Park ads. Rumi made her debut in her mother’s Ivy Park kids campaign, alongside her brother, Sir. As for Blue Ivy, she’s a veteran and has made several cameos with her mother, including a recent ad for Tiffany & Co.

Blue and Rumi aren’t the only celeb kids featured in the ad; Ryan Philippe and Reese Witherspoon's teens, Ava and Deacon, as well as Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter, Natalia, also make appearances. NBA stars James Harden and Jalen Green are also featured in the ad.

The Halls of Ivy is the fifth collection between Ivy Park and Adidas, since its debut last January. The collection will feature 89 pieces for adults and 34 for kids and will have lots of patchworks, fur, twill, knit, and leather patterns.

“[Hall of Ivy] firmly believes that the power of higher learning can also come from finding your own voice through self-expression, connecting with one another, and sharing space with like-minded people,” the companies released a joint statement to WWD. “Our design cues are based on this philosophy and present a collection of classic fashion silhouettes, infused with individual style, swagger, and the spirit of following your wildest dreams.”

Hall of Ivy will drop for 24 hours on the Adidas website on Dec. 9 and globally on Dec. 10.