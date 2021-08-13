All of the Carter kids came to the rodeo for their mother’s latest campaign video. That’s right, Sir and Rumi Carter both made cameos with their big sister, Blue Ivy, while modeling clothes from Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park Rodeo Kids line.

In one clip of the video, which dropped on Aug. 11, Blue Ivy skips alongside her mother in matching lavender hoodies and cow-print leggings. And in another scene, Beyoncé poses with Rumi and Sir in coordinating royal blue sweatsuits. The singer’s nephew and Solange’s son Julez also make an appearance in the line’s promo video.

“The rodeo isn't just for the grown-ups. Introducing IVY PARK Kids #ivyparkrodeo#ivyparkkids,” the caption on Ivy Park’s Instagram page, announcing the launch of her new children’s line, which is part of the Ivy Park Rodeo collection.

The kids’ blink-in-an-eye cameos were brief but long enough to steal the shine from their superstar mom. “Blue, Rumi, and Sir is that you,” one fan commented on Instagram. “She’s so tall and cute,” another tweeted, referring to 9-year-old Blue. And one more fan tweeted, “Not Bey making me choose between me or the kids.”

This is not the first time Blue has made an appearance in her mother’s videos. The second-youngest Grammy winner made a cameo in the Icy Park campaign video back in February and the Ivy Park x Adidas sportswear video last October. The 4-year-old twins also made an appearance in the Ivy Park x Adidas video.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 39-year-old superstar opened up about her decision to create a children’s line and shared that she loves to “coordinate” looks with her family. “On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits," Beyoncé told the magazine. “My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we'd find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So, it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children's sizing.”

Beyoncé’s latest collection is inspired by her childhood days of going to the rodeos in Houston and also pays homage to the legacy of Black cowboys. “One of my inspirations came from the overlooked history of the American Black cowboy. Many of them were originally called cowhands, who experienced great discrimination and were often forced to work with the worst, most temperamental horses,” Beyoncé explained to Harper’s Bazaar. “They took their talents and formed the Soul Circuit. Through time, these Black rodeos showcased incredible performers and helped us reclaim our place in western history and culture. We were inspired by the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo.”

Blue, Sir, and Rumi are literally growing up before our eyes, especially the twins. In a 2020 interview with British Vogue, the mother of three talked about the life lessons she instills in her kids. “I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world,” she told Vogue. Here’s hoping to see more of the Carter kids in the future!