Blue Ivy Is Sporting Braces In An Adorable New Cameo With Beyoncé & JAY-Z

One thing that’s guaranteed about Blue Ivy Carter is that she will steal the show! Just recently, in fact, the oldest child of JAY-Z and Beyoncé made an adorable in her parents’ new ad for Tiffany & Co.

In the clip, titled “Date Night, (He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not),” the 9-year-old could be seen running behind a car as her parents cruise through Manhattan. Towards the middle of the video, she ends up nestled between the two sporting braces and chic sunglasses as both parents looked lovingly down on her. But one of the cutest parts happened at the 1:05 mark when JAY-Z adorably pushes his daughter’s glasses up and down and a dog hops in the car!

“Too cute. Gotta love Black love, family and all,” one person commented on the ad posted on YouTube.

Another commented, “Blue is soooooo cute and looking more like her mommy with each passing day!”

“Give my sister Blue her Academy Award right NEOWWW,” another Beyhiver commented under the video posted on Bey’s Instagram page.

The ad is a part of a series of clips featuring the Carters, who are the newest brand ambassadors for Tiffany & Co. Their first campaign titled “About Love” featured Beyoncé wearing Tiffany's legendary 128.54-carat diamond, making her the first Black woman to ever wear the iconic diamond.

The young kid mogul is not new to the upstaging game with her parents. Back in 2018, she was caught on camera at the Grammys signaling her parents to hold their applause during Camila Cabello’s performance. And in 2019, she made her cameo in her mother’s “Brown Skin Girl” music video, which earned her a Grammy that turned into a sippy cup. She’s also been stealing the show in her mother’s Ivy Park campaigns, most recently Ivy Park Rodeo, in which her twin siblings Blue and Rumi, also popped in.

“When I tell her I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job," Beyoncé told British Vogue about her daughter’s accomplishments. “It’s teeeeeew much sweetness. She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach them is to be the example.”