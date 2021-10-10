10 Reasons Why Blue Ivy Carter Is Cooler Than You

At the age of 9, Blue Ivy Carter is already a multi-award-winning artist who is making big-size history!

In September, she became the youngest MTV’s VMA winner in history for her work on Beyoncé's “Brown Skin Girl.” Her mother’s 2019 track from her The Lion King: The Gift album. Earlier this year, she became the second-youngest artist to win a Grammy Award for Best Music Video for the hit song.

“I’m so proud of you and I’m so honored to be your mommy. All of your mommys, ya’ll are my babies and I’m so proud of ya’ll,” Beyoncé congratulated her daughter during her own acceptance speech after winning her own Grammy.

Last year, she became the youngest person to win a BET Award and scored an NAACP Image Award as well. All from singing, “Your skin just like pearls, the best thing in the world, I'd never trade you for anybody else, singin'. Brown skin girl. Your skin just like pearls, the best thing in the world. I’d never trade you for anybody else, singin’.”

And that’s just her music resume. Born on Jan. 12, 2012, she’s the oldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The couple also has twins, Sir and Rumi, 4. No doubt, they have a great role model to look up to in their big sister. Here are some other cool facts about Blue Ivy Carter you may not have known about.

She’s proud of her mother Beyoncé /YouTube One thing about Blue Ivy, she’s one of her mother’s biggest fans. In an interview with British Vogue, Beyoncé talks about the unshakable support of her oldest daughter. And although the superstar mom is proud of her daughter, the kudos from Blue are equally appreciated. Beyoncé told Vogue how Blue responded to her “Brown Skin Girl” video. “Blue saw some of the reactions to the ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video, as well as some of the videos from the philanthropic work I’ve done this year,” she said in the Dec. 2020 interview. But it’s her daughter’s response that pulls at her heartstrings. Bey adds, “When I tell her I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job. It’s teeeeeew much sweetness. She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach them is to be the example.”

She’s proud of her dad too Beyonce/Instagram The love and support Blue has for her mom, extends to her dad as well. It seems Blue has been a fan of dad, Jay-Z since she was a baby. In a 2013 interview, while promoting his Magna Carta album, the Roc Nation rapper told Vanity Fair that his infant daughter at the time was his biggest fan. And although she watched her mother’s concerts on their computer, Jay-Z said Blue preferred his music over his wife’s at that time. “She’s my biggest fan,” Jay-Z told Vanity Fair in 2013 about Blue, who was just 18 months. “If no one bought the Magna Carta [album], the fact that she loves it so much, it gives me the greatest joy. And that’s not like a cliché. I’m really serious. Just to see her — ‘Daddy song, more, Daddy.” He added, “She’s genuine, she’s honest because she doesn’t know it makes me happy. She just wants to hear it.” Eight years later, Blue went on to pay homage to her father by turning her Grammy award into a golden sippy cup.

She dances to mom’s music Manuel Mendez/Instagram Beyoncé is a phenomenal performer so it’s a no-brainer that her daughter will have some moves as well. In June 2019, a video of Blue dancing at her school’s dance recital (the Debbie Allen Dance Academy) went viral on social media. It was posted by TMZ. The 8-year-old at the time was showing off her best moves to her mother’s song, “Before I Let Go.” This isn’t the first time Blue was caught on camera dancing. In 2020, her personal stylist shared a video of her dancing to her mom’s “Mood 4 Eva” song from her 2019 soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift. The video clip was taken from Beyoncé‘s documentary, Making the Gift. But in the end, there’s no favoritism. Blue is a fan of both of her parents’ music, as shown in this 2018 clip of her dancing to both of their music.

She loves makeup Manuel Mendez/Instagram Blue Ivy not only has skills in the studio but also with brushes and blush as well. The 9-year-old is a budding makeup artist as well. Her grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, seems to be her go-to muse. Earlier this year, Lawson shared a picture of the full face beat her granddaughter gave her, which included smoky eyes and red lipstick. “My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today,” she captioned her Instagram post on Jan. 28. “She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face.” Mama Lawson added that Blue was going to save her “a lot of money on makeup artist fee.” This isn't the first time Blue has glammed up her grandmother. Back in October of 2020, Blue transformed the 67-year-old into a high-fashion skeleton for Halloween, nicknamed ‘Grandma Skeleton.’

Her nickname is Baba Netflix To the world and the rest of us, Blue is Blue Ivy Carter, the name is trademarked and all. But to her parents, she is Baba, which is apparently her nickname. The adorable nickname was heard on Beyoncé’s 2019 Netflix documentary, Homecoming. In one of the clips, Blue Ivy sings the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” while her mother looks on. When she finished, Beyoncé praised her with her own special name. “Great job, Baba,” she said. "You sound so pretty!” Blue, who was 7-years-old at the time, replied, “I wanna do that again! It feels good!”

Her best friend is Kelly Rowland’s son Left: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Right: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland have been best friends since they were kids; so it’s only natural that their children are close as well. In an interview with People, Rowland shared that Blue and her son Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, 6, are like cousins. “They are extremely close. It’s the sweetest thing,” Rowland told People via Essence. “It’s the greatest thing about friendship, when you’re able to grow up together and your children grow up together,” she explains. “They act like cousins.” The kids are about three years apart and their parents spend a lot of time together. Needless to say, a bond will be created!

She motivates her parents Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blue Ivy has as much of an impact on her parents as they do on her. JAY-Z spoke about one of those moments on an episode of LeBron James' The Shop: Uninterrupted. He said when Blue was born, she motivated him to learn how to swim. “It's amazing. It's a very grounding thing... I didn't learn how to swim until Blue was born,” JAY-Z said. “There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn't get her, I couldn't even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That's it.”

She could be a little hard to please Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Despite being the oldest child of the most influential and powerful couples in our generation, at the end of the day, they’re just mom and dad. Those close to Blue Ivy say that she is unfazed and unbothered by her parent’s success. JAY-Z talked about one of those moments with Lebron James on his HBO Max show, The Shop: Uninterrupted. The Empire State of Mind rapper said when he told his daughter he was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, her response was priceless. “I got the announcement [about the Hall of Fame], I was taking Blue to school, I was like, 'This ain't no celebration,’” he jokingly recalled. “She walked away, I was like, 'Yo, give me a kiss I'm in the Hall of Fame!' She's like 'Bye, Dad.’” Her grandmother cosigned on her granddaughter’s nonchalant attitude. “That's my BluBlue she is extremely hard to impress,” she shared a side-by-side video of JAY-Z talking about his nomination and Blue looking less than impressed about it on her Instagram. But as we mentioned before, she’s still her parents’ biggest fans!